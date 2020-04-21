Pamela McGlashen Joins Kaplan as President of Management

HOUSTON, Texas, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan, a vertically integrated multifamily development, management and investment firm headquartered in Houston, TX with regional offices in Irvine, CA, Phoenix, AZ and Tampa, FL, today announced that Pamela McGlashen has joined its executive team as President of Management.

"Pam has an exceptional reputation as strong and accomplished Property Management Executive with more than 38 years of vast industry expertise," said Mike Kaplan, Founder and Co-Managing Partner. Her executive responsibilities at Kaplan will center upon the operational stewardship of all fee and owner managed multi-family communities in the portfolio that spans multiple markets across the Sunbelt Region of the United States. "Pam is known for distinguished management and staunch leadership skills in business development, operations, client relations, and diverse marketing strategies for all market segments. We are delighted to have Pam join the Kaplan team," added Geoff Simpson, Co-Managing Partner.

Previously she was responsible for overseeing operations for a portfolio of more than 125 Assets with 25,000 apartment homes in 7 states; supervising 6 Regional Vice Presidents, 700 employees, Human Resources and Regulatory Compliance Departments; and overseeing new business development, fiscal planning, and budgeting for a multi-million-dollar, national multifamily organization.

Pamela is involved in a number of industry organizations including the National Multi-Housing Counsel as a Board of Director, Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) and the Houston Apartment Association on the Advisory Board. Contact information: Pamela McGlashen, [email protected]. 713-977-5699 X 203.

About Kaplan

Founded in 1978, Kaplan has developed, managed and acquired over 35,000 multifamily units for a total value of $2.8 billion. Kaplan sponsors a number of project-level investment vehicles that co-invest alongside a number of the more prominent institutional partners in the U.S. and abroad. Partners include large Wall Street firms, private equity funds, insurance companies and significant family offices.

