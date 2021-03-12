Pamela S. Hall Recognized for Excellence in Environmental Consulting

Having harbored a longstanding interest in biology, Ms. Hall earned a Bachelor of Arts in zoology from the University of Connecticut in 1966, for which she also worked as a curatorial assistant during her undergraduate studies. She was subsequently appointed as a research assistant at the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago IL, from 1966 to 1967. Joining the University of New Hampshire, Ms. Hall obtained a Master of Science in zoology in 1969 and pursued doctoral studies from 1969 to 1971, while a teaching assistant from 1967 to 1970, and an NDEA fellow from 1970 to 1971..

During her graduate coursework, Ms. Hall became aware of the growing environmental movement and joined the environmental consulting firm of Normandeau Associates Inc. as a program manager in 1971. She advanced to become the marine laboratory director in 1979 and the programs and operations manager in 1981. Moreover, she earned a Bachelor of Science, summa cum laude, from the Whittemore School of Business and Economics at the University of New Hampshire in 1982. Ms. Hall later accepted the position of vice president of Normandeau Associates in 1983.

Ms. Hall pursued continued graduate education at Tufts University between 1986 and 1990 while furthering her career with Normandeau Associates. In 1988, she became the president and chief executive officer of the firm, positions that she held until 2015 and 2020, respectively. One of her most notable accomplishments was in 2000, as she was able to take the firm from being owned by a Fortune 500 company to being 100% ESOP employee-owned. Joining the newly founded board of directors in 2000, Ms. Hall has served as the board chair and chief executive officer of Normandeau Associates until 2020. She is now a senior corporate officer and ESOP trustee.

In 2020 Ms. Hall and the board of directors appointed a new chief executive officer as part of the leadership transition of the company. Looking toward the future, Ms. Hall intends to continue working in a limited capacity and help the company continue to grow and offer their services to clients, nationwide and internationally.

In order to remain aware of developments in her field, Ms. Hall has maintained several professional affiliations. She serves as a board member and vice president of the Southeast Land Trust of New Hampshire, an advisory board member for the University of New Hampshire-Manchester and a member of the New Hampshire EPSCOR Research and Industry Council. Previously she was a member of the board of trustees for the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests, a member of the board of advisors for the Corporate Wetlands Restoration Partnership and a member of the board of directors and treasurer for the Environmental Business Council of New England. Ms. Hall also held board positions with the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire, the Seacoast Science Center, and the Phinizy Swamp Nature Park. She has had two gubernatorial appointments: New Hampshire Land and Community Heritage Commission and Volunteer NH.

Earlier in her career, Ms. Hall dedicated her time and resources as a trustee of the New Hampshire chapter of The Nature Conservancy and the Trust for New Hampshire Land; an incorporator for the New Hampshire Charitable Foundation; a member of the board of advisers for Vivamos Mejor, USA; and a member of the Conservation Commission for the city of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Ms. Hall also contributed her skills to the working group of the Great Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve, and to the start up for Wells National Estuarine Research Reserve. She is a member of the American Association or the Advancement of Science, the National Audubon Society, and New Hampshire Audubon, among several other organizations.

For excellence in her career, Ms. Hall has been the recipient of a number of honors and accolades. Recognized early on as a Graham Foundation fellow in 1966 and a National Defense Education Act fellow from 1970 to 1971, she was also presented with an Environmental Leadership Award from the Environmental Business Council of New England in 1998. In 2012, she was celebrated an Outstanding Business Woman by the New Hampshire Business Review, and was further acclaimed with an Above and Beyond Award and a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Business and Industry Association of New Hampshire in 2014 and 2016, respectively. She was elected to two honorary societies while in graduate school, Phi Sigma, a biological sciences research society and Sigma Xi, a scientific research society. In 2017 and 2020, she received Lifetime Achievement Awards from Marquis Who's Who. Most recently, Ms. Hall accepted the Environmental Business Journal Lifetime Achievement Award in 2021.



About Marquis Who's Who®:

Since 1899, when A. N. Marquis printed the First Edition of Who's Who in America®, Marquis Who's Who® has chronicled the lives of the most accomplished individuals and innovators from every significant field of endeavor, including politics, business, medicine, law, education, art, religion and entertainment. Today, Who's Who in America® remains an essential biographical source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms around the world. Marquis® publications may be visited at the official Marquis Who's Who® website at www.marquiswhoswho.com.

SOURCE Marquis Who's Who

Related Links

http://www.marquiswhoswho.com

