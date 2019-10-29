Pamerindo Indonesia to Hold Debut Expo "Hotelexpo Indonesia and Specialty Food Indonesia" in 2020

The expo will attract thousands of retailers, business owners, and industry professionals from across countries to discover the key advances on hospitality technology, hospitality style, hospitality interiors & amenities and foodservice to meet the needs of their potential buyers.

"We have led the global market for decades under the Pamerindo Indonesia and Informa Markets food and hospitality shows. This time we will highlight a more focused products and smart technologies in food & hospitality. Among the cutting-edge breakthroughs, our research stated, the forecasted 2020 trends will include automated hospitality appliances, smart food storage, and sustainable amenities and food production; that will be presented at this expo," said Ben Wong, Managing Director of Pamerindo Indonesia.

Equipment breakthrough presents new ways to protect quality

Providing key industry players in food and hospitality sectors for over a decade, Pamerindo Indonesia found how technology has changed the way consumers relate with the product and experience. "Most consumers see technology as the most effective tools to ensure quality, both in hospitality and specialty food. Hence, opting a right technology for your coffee grinders, brewing or ice cream machine, even for your food storage, maintenance and packaging equipment are highly important to deliver the best product quality for your customer's satisfaction," added Astied Julias, Event Director Hotelexpo Indonesia and Specialty Food Indonesia.

Automation to optimize customer satisfaction and the rise of sustainable accommodation

The self-service hotel and hospitality are on the rise, supported by a Deloitte's research, that the products of artificial intelligence will shine in the travel and hospitality industry.

"It includes automation and machine learning, that mainly aim to overcome the repetitive tasks and unpredictability created from variation in traveler preferences. Hence, we need to start emphasizing technology applied in smart hotels, for example by moving toward digital check-in and keyless room entry, tech appliances to automate cleaning and maintenance process, and smart security devices for hotels; that will be highlighted in our upcoming expo," added Astied Julias.

Another hospitality trend that is increasingly popular is sustainable accommodation, supported by a Booking.com's research that over 50% of global travelers are now more determined to choose sustainable accommodation. "It emphasizes on eco-friendly products, including packaged food and amenities with paper-based and biodegradable packaging material. However, the most sustainable package of food and hospitality amenities can only be achieved with a right technology, to make every processing step easier and cost-friendly," Astied Julias concluded.

About Pamerindo Indonesia:

Pamerindo Indonesia is the leading trade fair organiser in the country, and since its inception it has organised over 180 international trade exhibitions in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali. Pamerindo's exhibitions provide the quality platform for buyers and sellers to interact, exchange and trade. Pamerindo Indonesia is part of Informa Markets, global platforms and opportunities for industries, specialist markets and communities to trade, innovate and grow. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we deliver over 550 international market-leading events, brands and experiences annually through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions.

Visit: www.hotelexpoindonesia.com

Media contact:

Leonarita Hutama

Marketing Communication Manager

T: +62212525320

E: leonarita@pamerindo.com

SOURCE PT Pamerindo Indonesia