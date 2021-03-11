Pampa Energía announces results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2020.

As of January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').

However, Edenor (electricity distribution), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others) record their operations in local currency. Thus, the 2020 figures are adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2020 (2020: 15.3% and Q4 20: 5.4%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 84.15. Moreover, the 2019 figures are adjusted by inflation as of December 31, 2019 (2019: 21.2% and Q4 19: 5.5%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 59.89[1].

On December 28, 2020, it was announced the sale of the controlling stake in Edenor. Therefore, the electricity distribution segment is shown as discontinued operations for the current and comparative periods[2].

Main results for the fiscal year 2020

Consolidated net revenues for continuing operations of US$1,071 million[3], 20% lower than the US$1,338 million recorded in 2019, mainly due to lower gas sales for our power generation, the drop in prices and volumes sold of hydrocarbons, petrochemical products and spot energy, partially offset by the commissioning of new power generation units priced under Power Purchase Agreement ('PPA').

Power generation of 16,470 GWh from 15 power plants [4]

from 15 power plants Production of 45.0 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 337 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA[5] of US$750 million, 18% lower than the US$915 million in 2019, due to decreases of 67% in electricity distribution, 48% in oil and gas and 12% in holding and others, partially offset by increases of 6% in power generation and US$13 million in petrochemicals.

Consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company of US$367 million, lower than the US$692 million profit achieved in 2019, mainly due to the impairment of assets in electricity distribution, power generation and petrochemicals, in addition to lower operating margin and an income tax charge. In 2019 income tax benefit and a US$285 million gain due to Edenor's regularization of liabilities were recorded.

Main results for the fourth quarter 2020 ('Q4 20')[6]

Consolidated net revenues for continuing operations of US$285 million, 10% lower than the US$318 million recorded in Q4 19, mainly due to reduced fuel sales for our thermal power dispatch, lower price and volume sold of hydrocarbons and spot energy, partially offset by the commissioning of the new combined cycle gas turbine Genelba Plus, and to a lesser extent, by higher volumes sold of petrochemical products.

Power generation of 4,400 GWh from 15 power plants

from 15 power plants Production of 43.7 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 107 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of US$168 million, 6% lower than the US$179 million in Q4 19, due to decreases of US$24 million in electricity distribution, 24% in holding and others, 7% in oil and gas and US$1 million in intersegment eliminations, partially offset by increases of 13% in power generation and US$12 million in petrochemicals.

Consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company of US$463 million, lower than the US$9 million profit recorded in Q4 19, mainly explained by the deterioration of assets in electricity distribution, partially offset by a lower income tax charge.

Consolidated balance sheet

(As of December 31, 2020 and 2019, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 12.31.2020

As of 12.31.2019

AR$ US$ FX 84.15

AR$ US$ FX 59.89 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

135,445 1,610

210,056 3,507 Intangible assets

3,455 41

9,068 151 Right-of-use assets

867 10

930 16 Deferred tax assets

9,082 108

1,702 28 Investments in joint ventures and associates

46,229 549

30,638 511 Financial assets at amortized cost

8,428 100

1,048 18 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

942 11

671 11 Other assets

57 1

45 1 Trade and other receivables

3,631 43

4,711 79 Total non-current assets

208,136 2,473

258,869 4,322 Inventories

9,766 116

9,175 153 Financial assets at amortized cost

2,062 25

3,224 54 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

27,382 325

21,867 365 Derivative financial instruments

1 -

214 4 Trade and other receivables

28,678 341

33,583 561 Cash and cash equivalents

11,900 141

13,496 225 Total current assets

79,789 948

81,559 1,362 Assets classified as held for sale

123,603 1,469

- - Total assets

411,528 4,890

340,428 5,684













EQUITY











Equity attributable to owners of the company

120,247 1,428

114,865 1,917 Non-controlling interest

28,631 341

29,397 492 Total equity

148,878 1,769

144,262 2,409













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures and associates

161 2

265 4 Provisions

9,326 111

8,703 145 Income tax liabilities

11,004 131

590 10 Deferred revenue

- -

270 5 Taxes payables

128 2

263 4 Deferred tax liabilities

93 1

22,068 368 Defined benefit plans

1,460 17

1,606 27 Salaries and social security payable

- -

241 4 Borrowings

115,428 1,372

105,629 1,764 Trade and other payables

1,418 16

5,419 90 Total non-current liabilities

139,018 1,652

145,054 2,421 Provisions

1,379 16

1,206 20 Deferred revenue

- -

5 - Income tax liabilities

897 11

3,154 53 Taxes payables

3,030 36

4,316 72 Defined benefit plans

298 4

230 4 Salaries and social security payable

1,935 23

3,834 65 Derivative financial instruments

40 -

204 3 Borrowings

20,377 242

10,974 183 Trade and other payables

9,778 116

27,189 454 Total current liabilities

37,734 448

51,112 854 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale

85,898 1,021

- - Total liabilities

262,650 3,121

196,166 3,275













Total liabilities and equity

411,528 4,890

340,428 5,684





























Consolidated income statement

(For the fiscal year and quarter ended on December 31, 2020 and 2019, in millions)





Fiscal year

Fourth quarter Figures in million

2020

2019

2020

2019



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

76,639 1,071

64,699 1,338

23,067 285

18,809 318 Cost of sales

(46,850) (663)

(39,169) (811)

(14,481) (181)

(12,457) (216)

























Gross profit

29,789 408

25,530 527

8,586 104

6,352 102

























Selling expenses

(2,680) (38)

(1,294) (26)

(503) (6)

(515) (9) Administrative expenses

(6,588) (93)

(5,342) (105)

(1,740) (22)

(2,097) (31) Exploration expenses

(29) -

(463) (9)

(8) -

(308) (5) Other operating income

4,056 56

3,749 79

1,453 18

188 12 Other operating expenses

(2,550) (36)

(2,060) (43)

(738) (9)

(716) (11) Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

6,551 85

5,854 101

1,741 19

2,425 39 Impairment of PPE, intangible assets and inventories

(10,351) (139)

(3,713) (62)

(6,035) (72)

(3,713) (62)

























Operating income

18,198 243

22,261 462

2,756 32

1,616 35

























RECPAM

- -

- -

5 -

4 - Financial income

686 9

1,027 23

157 1

851 2 Financial costs

(12,528) (177)

(9,005) (187)

(3,932) (50)

(2,498) (40) Other financial results

6,131 84

8,680 175

2,774 36

4,064 66 Financial results, net

(5,711) (84)

702 11

(996) (13)

2,421 28

























Profit before tax

12,487 159

22,963 473

1,760 19

4,037 63

























Income tax

(3,122) (35)

4,531 130

(391) (1)

(1,633) (33)

























Net income for continuing operations

9,365 124

27,494 603

1,369 18

2,404 30

























Net income (loss) from discontinued operations

(49,333) (592)

11,813 197

(47,568) (569)

(1,043) (20)

























Net income (loss) for the period

(39,968) (468)

39,307 800

(46,199) (551)

1,361 10 Attributable to the owners of the Company

(31,447) (367)

33,012 692

(38,603) (463)

1,149 9 Continuing operations

9,952 132

27,057 593

2,796 24

(4,806) 24 Discontinued operations

(41,399) (499)

5,955 99

(41,399) (487)

5,955 (15) Attributable to the non-controlling interests

(8,521) (101)

6,295 108

(7,596) (88)

212 1

























Net income (loss) per share attributable to shareholders

(20.40) (0.24)

18.40 0.39

(26.53) (0.32)

0.68 0.01 From continuing operations

6.46 0.09

15.08 0.33

1.92 0.02

(2.84) 0.01 From discontinued operations

(26.85) (0.32)

3.32 0.06

(28.45) (0.33)

3.51 (0.01)

























Net income (loss) per ADR attributable to shareholders

(509.97) (5.95)

459.90 9.64

(663.30) (7.96)

16.95 0.14 From continuing operations

161.39 2.14

376.94 8.26

48.04 0.41

(70.88) 0.36 From discontinued operations

(671.36) (8.09)

82.96 1.38

(711.35) (8.37)

87.83 (0.22)

























Average outstanding common shares

1,541.6



1,794.5



1,455.0



1,695.1

Outstanding common shares by the end of period

1,453.9



1,682.1



1,453.9



1,682.1























































