Pampa Energía Announces Results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2018

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Nov. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2018. All figures are stated in Argentine Pesos and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards except the application of IAS 29.

Main Results for the Nine-Month Period Ended on September 30, 2018 ('9M18')1

In order to reflect the financial performance, as from 2018 and for the comparative periods, financial results, selling and administrative expenses, which used to be assigned to holding and others, will be redistributed among power generation, oil and gas and petrochemicals.

Consolidated net revenues of AR$66,028 million2, 82% higher than the AR$36,216 million for the same period of 2017 ('9M17'), explained by increases of 110% in power generation, 98% in electricity distribution, 51% in oil and gas, 38% in petrochemicals and 162% in holding and others, partially offset by 21% of higher eliminations due to intersegment sales.

Power Generation of 11,520 GWh from 12 power plants

from 12 power plants Electricity sales of 16,520 GWh to 3 million end-users

to 3 million end-users Production of 45.6 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 267 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA3 for continuing operations of AR$23,961 million, compared to AR$10,689 million for 9M17, mainly due to increases of AR$5,046 million in power generation, AR$4,524 million in electricity distribution, AR$1,159 million in oil and gas, AR$100 million in refining and distribution, AR$2,488 million in holding and others and lower intersegment eliminations of AR$8 million, partially offset by higher losses of AR$53 million in petrochemicals.

Consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company of AR$6,783 million, lower than the AR$3,094 million gain in 9M17, mainly explained by the AR$31,210 million loss accrued due to 121% of AR$ depreciation against US$ in 9M18, currency in which most of the Company's financial liabilities are denominated, whereas the FS reports in AR$, without inflation adjustment.

Main Results for the Third Quarter of 2018 ('Q3 18')4

Consolidated net revenues of AR$26,310 million, 96% higher than the AR$13,415 million for the third quarter 2017 ('Q3 17'), explained by increases of 107% in power generation, 108% in electricity distribution, 80% in oil and gas, 52% in petrochemicals and 246% in holding and others, partially offset by 41% of higher eliminations due to intersegment sales.

Power Generation of 3,572 GWh from 12 power plants

from 12 power plants Electricity sales of 5,626 GWh to 3 million end-users

to 3 million end-users Production of 45 thousand barrels per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 85 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA for continuing operations of AR$9,078 million, compared to AR$4,355 million for Q3 17, mainly due to increases of AR$2,101 million in power generation, AR$1,033 million in electricity distribution, AR$567 million in oil and gas, AR$94 million in refining and distribution, AR$1,056 million in holding and others, and lower intersegment eliminations of AR$47 million, partially offset by losses of AR$175 million in petrochemicals.

Consolidated loss attributable to the owners of the Company of AR$7,135 million, lower than the AR$1,284 million gain recorded in Q3 17, mainly explained by the accrual of AR$17,438 million loss due to 43% AR$ depreciation against US$ in Q3 18.

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(As of September 30, 2018 and December 31, 2017, in millions of Argentine Pesos)

In AR$ million As of 9.30.18 As of 12.31.17 ASSETS



Participation in joint businesses and associates 6,575 5,754 Property, plant and equipment 51,074 41,214 Intangible assets 1,560 1,586 Other assets 29 2 Financial assets at fair value with changing results 150 150 Deferred tax credits 6,317 1,306 Trade receivable and other credits 11,843 5,042 Total non-current assets 77,548 55,054 Inventories 4,551 2,326 Financial assets at fair value with changing results 23,425 14,613 Investments at amortized cost 395 25 Financial derivatives 36 4 Trade receivable and other credits 31,257 19,145 Cash and cash equivalents 5,138 799 Total current assets 64,802 36,912 Assets classified as held for sale - 12,501 Total assets 142,350 104,467





EQUITY



Share capital 1,895 2,080 Share premium 5,838 5,818 Repurchased shares 188 3 Cost of repurchased shares (8,446) (72) Statutory reserve 416 300 Voluntary reserve 8,412 5,146 Other reserves (505) 140 Retained earnings (6,959) 3,243 Other comprehensive result (89) 252 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 750 16,910 Non-controlling interests 1,877 3,202 Total equity 2,627 20,112





LIABILITIES



Investments in joint ventures and associates 880 - Accounts payable and other liabilities 7,488 6,404 Borrowings 76,536 37,126 Deferred revenues 209 195 Salaries and social security payable 144 120 Defined benefit plan obligations 1,087 992 Deferred tax liabilities 504 1,526 Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability 979 863 Tax payable 787 366 Provisions 7,377 4,435 Total non-current liabilities 95,991 52,027 Accounts payable and other liabilities 25,220 18,052 Borrowings 11,991 5,840 Deferred income 4 3 Salaries and social security payable 1,925 2,154 Defined benefit plan obligations 101 121 Income tax and minimum expected profit tax liability 1,716 943 Tax payable 2,226 1,965 Financial derivatives 71 82 Provisions 478 798 Total current liabilities 43,732 29,958 Liabilities associated to assets classified as held for sale - 2,370 Total liabilities 139,723 84,355





Total liabilities and equity 142,350 104,467

Consolidated Income Statement

(For the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2018 and 2017, in millions of Argentine Pesos)





Nine-Month Period

Third Quarter In AR$ million

2018

2017

2018

2017 Sales revenue

66,028

36,216

26,310

13,415 Cost of sales

(40,693)

(24,656)

(16,199)

(8,935)

















Gross profit

25,335

11,560

10,111

4,480

















Selling expenses

(3,446)

(2,056)

(1,584)

(646) Administrative expenses

(4,114)

(3,217)

(1,409)

(1,129) Exploration expenses

(10)

(37)

(6)

(24) Other operating income

4,380

2,601

634

757 Other operating expenses

(4,296)

(1,711)

(1,109)

(560) Results for participation in joint businesses and associates

525

865

(107)

297

















Operating income

18,374

8,005

6,530

3,175

















Financial income

1,835

1,015

879

351 Financial costs

(5,817)

(3,855)

(2,563)

(1,336) Other financial results

(28,307)

(1,271)

(14,966)

(566) Financial results, net

(32,289)

(4,111)

(16,650)

(1,551)

















Profit before tax

(13,915)

3,894

(10,120)

1,624

















Income tax

5,521

(212)

3,585

(100)

















Net income for continuing operations

(8,394)

3,682

(6,535)

1,524

















Net income from discontinued operations

3,046

288

(23)

100

















Net income for the period

(5,348)

3,970

(6,558)

1,624

















Attributable to:















Owners of the Company

(6,783)

3,094

(7,135)

1,284 Continuing operations

(9,766)

2,824

(7,112)

1,187 Discontinued operations

2,983

270

(23)

97 Non-controlling interests

1,435

876

577

340

















Net income per share attributable to the owners of the Company

(3.4120)

1.5982

(3.7660)

0.6624 Basic and diluted income per share of continuing operations

(4.9125)

1.4587

(3.7539)

0.6124 Basic and diluted income per share of discontinued operations

1.5005

0.1395

(0.0121)

0.0500



















1 The financial information presented in this document are based on financial statements ('FS') prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), except application of IAS 29 (please refer to section 1.7 of the Earnings Release). Consequently, the FS discriminates the continuing operations from the assets agreed for sale, which are reported as discontinued operations.

2 Under the IFRS, Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa's FS, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in associates/joint businesses'.

3 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before net financial results, income tax and minimum notional income tax, depreciations and amortizations, non-recurring and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

4 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters ended on September 30, 2018 and of 2017 are based on unaudited FS prepared according to the IFRS accounting standards in force in Argentina, except application of IAS 29 (please refer to section 1.7 of the Earnings Release) corresponding to the nine-month period of 2018 and 2017, and the six-month periods ended on June 30, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

