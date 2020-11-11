Pampa Energía announces results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2020.

As from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').

However, Edenor (electricity distribution), OldelVal (oil and gas), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others) continue recording their operations in local currency. Thus, the 2020 figures are adjusted by inflation as of September 30, 2020 (9M20: 10.0% and Q3 20: 3.7%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 76.18. Moreover, the 2019 figures are adjusted by inflation as of September 30, 2019 (9M19: 15.9% and Q3 19: 5.9%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 57.59[1].

Main highlights from the 9M20 results

Consolidated net revenues of US$1,651 million[2], 23% lower than the US$2,137 million recorded in 9M19, mainly due to tariff freeze in the regulated businesses, lower gas sales for own power generation, fall on prices and volumes of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals products, and lower remuneration for spot energy, partially offset by the commissioning of new power generation units priced under PPA.

Power Generation of 12,069 GWh from 15 power plants[3]

from 15 power plants[3] Electricity sales of 15,427 GWh to 3.1 million end-users

to 3.1 million end-users Production of 45.5 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 230 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA[4] of US$583 million, 20% lower than the US$731 million in 9M19, due to decreases of 55% in electricity distribution and 53% in oil and gas, partially offset by increases of 7% in petrochemicals, 4% in power generation and 1% in holding and others.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$96 million, 86% lower than the US$683 million profit achieved in 9M19, mainly due to the one-off non-cash profit from the settlement of Edenor's regulatory liabilities in 9M19, in addition to lower operating margin, lesser RECPAM recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment, plus impairment of accrued assets and an income tax charge in 9M20.

Main highlights from the Q3 20 results[5]

Consolidated net revenues of US$592 million, 2% higher than the US$581 million recorded in Q3 19, mainly due to the commissioning of the new combined cycle gas turbine Genelba Plus and the strong devaluation in Q3 19 which implied a dilution of sales in Edenor, partially offset by reductions on fuel sales for own thermal power dispatch, lower prices and volumes of hydrocarbons sold, and lower prices and dispatch at spot energy.

Power Generation of 4,000 GWh from 15 power plants

from 15 power plants Electricity sales of 5,434 GWh to 3.1 million end-users

to 3.1 million end-users Production of 46.8 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 90 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of US$234 million, 3% lower than the US$242 million in Q3 19, due to decreases of 38% in electricity distribution and 31% in oil and gas, partially offset by increases of US$19 million in holding and others, US$4 million in petrochemicals and US$1 million in power generation.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$78 million, 33% lower than the US$116 million gain recorded in Q3 19, mainly explained by the financial effect from the Agreement for the Regularization and Settlement of Receivables with the WEM executed in Q3 19 and lower operating margin in oil and gas, partially offset by higher profit in our equity income.

Consolidated Balance Sheet (As of September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in millions)













Figures in million

As of 9.30.2020

As of 12.31.2019

AR$ US$ FX 76.18

AR$ US$ FX 59.89 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

256,828 3,371

210,056 3,507 Intangible assets

10,494 138

9,068 151 Right-of-use assets

1,092 14

930 16 Deferred tax assets

8,142 107

1,702 28 Investments in joint ventures and associates

41,801 549

30,638 512 Financial assets at amortized cost

7,624 100

1,048 17 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

853 11

671 11 Other assets

53 1

45 1 Trade and other receivables

4,497 59

4,711 79 Total non-current assets

331,384 4,350

258,869 4,322 Inventories

10,244 134

9,175 153 Financial assets at amortized cost

2,759 36

3,224 54 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

11,170 147

21,867 365 Derivative financial instruments

- -

214 4 Trade and other receivables

42,188 554

33,583 561 Cash and cash equivalents

24,625 323

13,496 225 Total current assets

90,986 1,194

81,559 1,362













Total assets

422,370 5,544

340,428 5,684













EQUITY











Total equity

178,771 2,347

144,262 2,409













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures and associates

184 2

265 4 Provisions

10,767 141

8,703 145 Income tax liabilities

8,776 115

590 10 Deferred revenue

1,487 20

270 5 Taxes payables

128 2

263 4 Deferred tax liabilities

26,751 351

22,068 368 Defined benefit plans

2,395 31

1,606 27 Salaries and social security payable

340 4

241 4 Borrowings

110,582 1,452

105,629 1,764 Trade and other payables

7,471 98

5,419 90 Total non-current liabilities

168,881 2,217

145,054 2,422 Provisions

1,639 22

1,206 20 Deferred revenue

32 0

5 0 Income tax liabilities

1,405 18

3,154 53 Taxes payables

4,595 60

4,316 72 Defined benefit plans

243 3

230 4 Salaries and social security payable

3,714 49

3,834 64 Derivative financial instruments

22 0

204 3 Borrowings

20,612 271

10,974 183 Trade and other payables

42,456 557

27,189 454 Total current liabilities

74,718 981

51,112 853













Total liabilities

243,599 3,198

196,166 3,275













Total liabilities and equity

422,370 5,544

340,428 5,684

Consolidated Income Statement (For the nine-month period and quarter ended on September 30, 2020 and 2019, in millions)





























Nine-month period

Third quarter Figures in million

2020

2019

2020

2019



AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

119,493 1,651

110,198 2,137

47,705 592

44,606 581 Cost of sales

(87,675) (1,208)

(77,931) (1,484)

(33,549) (410)

(31,061) (372)

























Gross profit

31,818 443

32,267 653

14,156 182

13,545 209

























Selling expenses

(9,556) (129)

(5,785) (104)

(4,062) (50)

(2,141) (18) Administrative expenses

(7,950) (112)

(5,757) (118)

(2,885) (36)

(2,132) (32) Exploration expenses

(21) -

(155) (4)

(12) -

(84) (2) Other operating income

4,163 58

3,932 85

1,706 21

1,398 18 Other operating expenses

(3,059) (43)

(3,189) (64)

(977) (12)

(1,232) (17) Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

4,809 66

3,429 62

1,652 20

501 (7) Impairment of PPE and inventory

(4,316) (67)

- -

- -

- - Agreement from regularization of liabilities

- -

15,296 266

- -

2,230 (42)

























Operating income

15,888 216

40,038 776

9,578 125

12,085 109

























RECPAM

5,997 79

8,514 148

2,738 33

2,689 11 Financial income

545 8

925 22

238 4

164 4 Financial costs

(14,019) (198)

(10,669) (219)

(5,728) (74)

(3,518) (49) Other financial results

1,764 27

1,966 56

1,331 18

1,428 50 Financial results, net

(5,713) (84)

736 7

(1,421) (19)

763 16

























Profit before tax

10,175 132

40,774 783

8,157 106

12,848 125

























Income tax

(3,944) (49)

(2,828) 7

(1,987) (28)

(3,987) (29)

























Net income (loss) for the period

6,231 83

37,946 790

6,170 78

8,861 96 Attributable to the owners of the Company

7,156 96

31,863 683

6,161 78

8,159 116 Attributable to the non-controlling interests

(925) (13)

6,083 107

9 -

702 (20)

























Net income per share attributable to the shareholders

4.56 0.06

17.43 0.37

4.08 0.05

4.59 0.07 Net income per ADR attributable to the shareholders

113.90 1.53

435.76 9.34

101.99 1.29

114.75 1.63

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q3 20 results on Thursday November 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/12:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.

The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa3Q20VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

[1] For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').

[2] Under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), sales at our ownership from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates' (9M20: US$305 million and Q3 20: US$97 million).

[3] Includes 100% of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.

[4] Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

[5] The financial information presented in this document for Q3 20 and Q3 19 quarters are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the nine-month period of 2020 and 2019, and the quarters ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

