Pampa Energía Announces Results For The Quarter Ended On March 31, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2020.

As from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').

However, Edenor (distribution segment), OldelVal (oil and gas segment), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others segment) continue recording their operations under local currency. Thus, the first quarter 2020 ('Q1 20') figures are adjusted as of March 31, 2020 by a 3.8% inflation rate, translated to US$ at closing FX of 64.47. For the comparative period of the first quarter 2019 ('Q1 19'), figures remain adjusted as of March 31, 2019 by an inflation rate of 5.6%, and translated to US$ at closing FX of 43.351.

Main Highlights from the Q1 20 Results2

Consolidated net revenues of US$607 million3, 17% lower than the US$727 million recorded in Q1 19, due to decreases of 35% in power generation, 18% in electricity distribution, 25% in oil and gas, 5% in petrochemicals, 14% in holding and others, and lower eliminations from intersegment sales (US$56 million).

Power Generation of 4,608 GWh from 15 power plants 4

from 15 power plants Electricity sales of 5,203 GWh to 3.1 million end-users

to 3.1 million end-users Production of 46 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons

Sales of 87 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA5 of US$221 million, 5% higher than the US$210 million for Q1 19, mainly due to increases of 18% in power generation and 74% in electricity distribution, partially offset by decreases of 38% in oil and gas, 10% in holding and others, and US$4 million losses in petrochemicals.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$14 million, 92% lower than the US$167 million gain in Q1 19, mainly due to the recording of a loss from impairment of assets (US$67 million), lesser results from net monetary position ('RECPAM') recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment (US$50 million) and higher income taxes charges (US$35 million).

Consolidated Balance Sheet (As of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in millions)

Figures in million

As of 3.31.2020

As of 12.31.2019

AR$ US$ FX 64.47

AR$ US$ FX 59.89 ASSETS











Property, plant and equipment

222,220 3,447

210,056 3,507 Intangible assets

9,250 143

9,068 151 Right-of-use assets

963 15

930 16 Deferred tax assets

3,512 54

1,702 28 Investments in joint ventures and associates

35,074 544

30,638 511 Financial assets at amortized cost

302 5

1,048 18 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

722 11

671 11 Other assets

48 1

45 1 Trade and other receivables

4,989 77

4,711 79 Total non-current assets

277,080 4,298

258,869 4,322 Inventories

8,922 138

9,175 153 Financial assets at amortized cost

3,473 54

3,224 54 Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

15,767 245

21,867 365 Derivative financial instruments

- -

214 4 Trade and other receivables

37,959 589

33,583 561 Cash and cash equivalents

12,783 198

13,496 225 Total current assets

78,904 1,224

81,559 1,362













Total assets

355,984 5,522

340,428 5,684













EQUITY











Total equity

153,807 2,386

144,262 2,409













LIABILITIES











Investments in joint ventures and associates

291 5

265 4 Provisions

9,138 142

8,703 145 Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

2,677 42

590 10 Deferred revenue

269 4

270 5 Taxes payables

207 3

263 4 Deferred tax liabilities

23,180 360

22,068 368 Defined benefit plans

1,869 29

1,606 27 Salaries and social security payable

274 4

241 4 Borrowings

109,540 1,699

105,629 1,764 Trade and other payables

6,771 105

5,419 90 Total non-current liabilities

154,216 2,392

145,054 2,421 Provisions

1,317 20

1,206 20 Deferred revenue

5 0

5 - Income tax and minimum notional income tax provision

3,236 50

3,154 53 Taxes payables

3,575 55

4,316 72 Defined benefit plans

235 4

230 4 Salaries and social security payable

3,127 49

3,834 65 Derivative financial instruments

254 4

204 3 Borrowings

6,204 96

10,974 183 Trade and other payables

30,008 465

27,189 454 Total current liabilities

47,961 744

51,112 854













Total liabilities

202,177 3,136

196,166 3,275













Total liabilities and equity

355,984 5,522

340,428 5,684

Consolidated Income Statement (For the quarters ended on March 31, 2020 and 2019, in millions)

















First Quarter Figures in million

2020

2019



AR$ US$

AR$ US$ Sales revenue

38,415 607

29,393 727 Cost of sales

(27,556) (436)

(21,269) (523)













Gross profit

10,859 171

8,124 204













Selling expenses

(2,328) (36)

(1,813) (43) Administrative expenses

(2,424) (39)

(1,863) (45) Exploration expenses

(4) -

(41) (1) Other operating income

604 9

484 14 Other operating expenses

(822) (14)

(1,017) (25) Results for participation in joint businesses and associates

2,069 32

835 20 Impairment of PPE and inventory

(4,316) (67)

- -













Operating income

3,638 56

4,709 124













RECPAM

1,676 26

3,308 76 Financial income

1,007 16

1,298 33 Financial costs

(3,861) (62)

(3,611) (88) Other financial results

(1,114) (15)

(495) (6) Financial results, net

(2,292) (35)

500 15













Profit before tax

1,346 21

5,209 139













Income tax

(403) (5)

1,427 30













Net income for the period

943 16

6,636 169 Attributable to the owners of the Company

775 14

6,531 167 Attributable to the non-controlling interests

168 2

105 2













Net income per share attributable to the shareholders

0.47 0.01

3.48 0.09 Net income per share attributable to the shareholders

11.81 0.21

87.08 2.23















For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the Videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q1 20 results on Wednesday May 13, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.

The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, Investor Relations and Sustainability Manager at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/PampaQ120VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

For further information, contact:

Gustavo Mariani

Chief Executive Officer – CEO

Ricardo Torres

Executive Vice-president

Mariano Batistella

Executive Director of Planning, Strategy, Downstream & Affiliates

Lida Wang

Investor Relations Officer and Sustainability

The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina

Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000

[email protected]

ri.pampaenergia.com/en

1 For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').

2 The financial information presented in this document for the quarters Q1 20 and Q1 19 are based on FS prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS') in force in Argentina.

3 Under the IFRS, US$114 million sales at our ownership from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates'.

4 Includes 100% of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.

5 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

