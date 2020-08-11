Pampa Energía announces results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2020

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE: PAM; Buenos Aires Stock Exchange: PAMP), the largest independent energy integrated company in Argentina, with active participation in the country's electricity and gas value chain, announces the results for the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2020.

As from January 1, 2019, the Company adopted US$ as functional currency for the reporting of its financial information. The presentation of this information in AR$ is converted at transactional nominal exchange rate ('FX').

However, Edenor (electricity distribution), OldelVal (oil and gas), Transener, TGS and Refinor (holding and others) continue recording their operations in local currency. Thus, the 2020 figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2020 (1H 20: 6.4% and Q2 20: 2.6%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 70.46. Moreover, the 2019 figures are adjusted by inflation as of June 30, 2019 (1H 19: 10.1% and Q2 19: 4.5%), translated to US$ at closing FX of 42.461.

Main highlights from the 1H 20 results

Consolidated net revenues of US$1,059 million2, 30% lower than the US$1,516 million recorded in 1H 19, mainly due to unadjusted tariffs at regulated businesses, the termination of fuel self-procurement for power sold to CAMMESA as from January 2020, and lower prices and volumes sold in oil and gas, partially offset by new power generation units priced under PPAs.

  • Power Generation of 8,070 GWh from 15 power plants3
  • Electricity sales of 9,994 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
  • Production of 44.9 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
  • Sales of 139 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA4 of US$341 million, 30% lower than the US$484 million in 1H 19, due to decreases of 69% in electricity distribution, 65% in oil and gas, 60% in petrochemicals and 23% in holding and others, partially offset by 6% increase at power generation and lower intersegment eliminations for US$1 million.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$18 million, 97% lower than the US$567 million gain achieved in 1H 19, mainly due to the extraordinary non-cash profit from the settlement of Edenor's regulatory liabilities in 1H 19, in addition to lower operating margins in oil and gas and regulated businesses, lesser RECPAM recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment, an income tax charge and impairment of accrued assets in 1H 20.

Main highlights from the Q2 20 results5

Consolidated net revenues of US$450 million, 43% lower than the US$788 million recorded in Q2 19, mainly due to unadjusted tariffs at regulated businesses, the termination of fuel self-procurement for power sold to CAMMESA as from January 2020, and lower prices and volumes sold in oil and gas, partially offset by new power generation units priced under PPAs.

  • Power Generation of 3,461 GWh from 15 power plants
  • Electricity sales of 4,791 GWh to 3.1 million end-users
  • Production of 43.7 thousand boe per day of hydrocarbons
  • Sales of 52 thousand tons of petrochemical products

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA of US$120 million, 56% lower than the US$271 million in Q2 19, due to decreases of 5% in power generation, US$86 million in electricity distribution, 88% in oil and gas, and 35% in holding and others, partially offset by a 33% increase at petrochemicals and lower intersegment eliminations for US$1 million.

Consolidated gain attributable to the owners of the Company of US$4 million, 99% lower than the US$400 million gain in Q2 19, mainly due to Edenor's extraordinary non-cash profit in Q2 19, in addition to lower operating margins in oil and gas and regulated businesses, and lesser RECPAM recorded due to the lower passive net monetary position allocated to the electricity distribution segment and income tax charge.

   

Consolidated Balance Sheet

(As of June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, in millions) 







Figures in million

As of 6.30.2020

As of 12.31.2019

AR$

US$ FX 70.46

AR$

US$ FX 59.89

ASSETS





Property, plant and equipment

239,109

3,394

210,056

3,507

Intangible assets

9,812

139

9,068

151

Right-of-use assets

998

14

930

16

Deferred tax assets

6,095

87

1,702

28

Investments in joint ventures and associates

37,340

530

30,638

512

Financial assets at amortized cost

-

-

1,048

17

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

789

11

671

11

Other assets

54

1

45

1

Trade and other receivables

5,301

75

4,711

79

Total non-current assets

299,498

4,251

258,869

4,322

Inventories

9,218

131

9,175

153

Financial assets at amortized cost

3,350

48

3,224

54

Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss

4,232

60

21,867

365

Derivative financial instruments

-

-

214

4

Trade and other receivables

33,284

472

33,583

561

Cash and cash equivalents

29,151

414

13,496

225

Total current assets

79,235

1,125

81,559

1,362







Total assets

378,733

5,375

340,428

5,684







EQUITY





Total equity

162,126

2,301

144,262

2,409







LIABILITIES





Investments in joint ventures and associates

222

3

265

4

Provisions

10,038

142

8,703

145

Income tax provision

6,035

86

590

10

Deferred revenue

1,200

17

270

5

Taxes payables

128

2

263

4

Deferred tax liabilities

24,482

347

22,068

368

Defined benefit plans

2,133

30

1,606

27

Salaries and social security payable 

309

4

241

4

Borrowings

107,469

1,525

105,629

1,764

Trade and other payables

7,202

102

5,419

90

Total non-current liabilities

159,218

2,260

145,054

2,422

Provisions

1,437

20

1,206

20

Deferred revenue

32

0

5

0

Income tax provision

1,833

26

3,154

53

Taxes payables

3,798

54

4,316

72

Defined benefit plans

238

3

230

4

Salaries and social security payable 

3,208

46

3,834

64

Derivative financial instruments

47

1

204

3

Borrowings

15,302

217

10,974

183

Trade and other payables

31,494

447

27,189

454

Total current liabilities

57,389

814

51,112

853







Total liabilities

216,607

3,074

196,166

3,275







Total liabilities and equity

378,733

5,375

340,428

5,684







Consolidated Income Statement


(For the six-month period and quarter ended on June 30, 2020 and 2019, in millions)








First half

Second quarter

Figures in million

2020

2019

2020

2019


AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

AR$

US$

Sales revenue

71,788

1,059

63,932

1,516

33,251

450

34,505

788

Cost of sales

(53,952)

(795)

(45,131)

(1,070)

(26,396)

(359)

(23,862)

(547)













Gross profit

17,836

264

18,801

446

6,855

91

10,643

241













Selling expenses

(5,494)

(79)

(3,644)

(86)

(3,166)

(43)

(1,831)

(43)

Administrative expenses

(5,239)

(79)

(3,704)

(88)

(2,815)

(40)

(1,841)

(43)

Exploration expenses

(9)

-

(71)

(2)

(5)

-

(30)

(1)

Other operating income

889

13

896

21

407

6

446

8

Other operating expenses

(2,082)

(31)

(1,957)

(47)

(1,260)

(17)

(940)

(22)

Results for part. in joint businesses and associates

3,157

46

2,928

69

1,088

14

2,093

49

Impairment of PPE and inventory

(4,316)

(67)

-

-

-

-

-

-

Agreement from regularization of liabilities

-

-

13,066

308

-

-

13,066

308













Operating income

4,742

67

26,315

621

1,104

11

21,606

497













RECPAM

3,259

46

5,825

137

1,583

20

2,517

61

Financial income

1,875

28

2,399

64

868

12

1,101

31

Financial costs

(8,291)

(124)

(7,151)

(170)

(4,430)

(62)

(3,540)

(82)

Other financial results

433

9

538

6

1,547

24

1,033

12

Financial results, net

(2,724)

(41)

1,611

37

(432)

(6)

1,111

22













Profit before tax

2,018

26

27,926

658

672

5

22,717

519













Income tax

(1,957)

(21)

1,159

36

(1,554)

(16)

(268)

6













Net income (loss) for the period

61

5

29,085

694

(882)

(11)

22,449

525

Attributable to the owners of the Company

995

18

23,704

567

220

4

17,173

400

Attributable to the non-controlling interests

(934)

(13)

5,381

127

(1,102)

(15)

5,276

125













Net income per share attributable to the shareholders

0.62

0.01

12.79

0.31

0.14

0.00

9.40

0.22

Net income per ADR attributable to the shareholders

15.54

0.28

319.69

7.65

3.50

0.06

234.88

5.47

For the full version of the Earnings Report, please visit Pampa's Investor Relations website: ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

Information about the videoconference

There will be a videoconference to discuss Pampa's Q2 20 results on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time/11:00 a.m. Buenos Aires Time.

The hosts will be Gustavo Mariani, CEO, Gabriel Cohen, CFO and Lida Wang, investor relations and sustainability officer at Pampa.

For those interested in participating, please register at bit.ly/Pampa2Q20VideoCall. The videoconference call will also be simultaneously webcasted at Pampa's website ri.pampaenergia.com/en.

You may find additional information on the Company at:

For more information, contact:
Gustavo Mariani
CEO

Gabriel Cohen
CFO

Lida Wang
Investor relations and sustainability officer

The Pampa Energía Building, Maipú 1 (C1084ABA) City of Buenos Aires, Argentina
Tel: +54 (11) 4344-6000
[email protected] 
ri.pampaenergia.com/en

1 For further information, see section 3 of Pampa's financial statements ('FS').

2 Under International Financial Reporting Standards ('IFRS'), sales at our ownership from the affiliates Greenwind, OldelVal, Refinor, CTBSA, Transener and TGS are not consolidated in Pampa, being its equity income shown as 'Results for participation in joint businesses and associates' (1H 20: US$208 million and Q2 20: US$94 million).

3 Includes 100% of Ensenada Barragán Thermal Power Plant ('CTEB') and Mario Cebreiro Wind Farm ('PEMC'), assets operated by Pampa but co-controlled by Pampa, with 50% of equity stake.

4 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA represents the results before financial results, income tax, depreciations and amortizations, extraordinary and non-cash income and expense, equity income and other adjustments from the IFRS implementation, and includes affiliates' EBITDA at our ownership. For more information, see section 3 of the Earnings Release.

5 The financial information presented in this document for Q2 20 and Q2 19 quarters are based on FS prepared according to IFRS in force in Argentina, corresponding to the six-month period of 2020 and 2019, and the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

