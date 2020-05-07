Pan American Silver Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (the "Company") reported the voting results from its annual general and special meeting of shareholders held May 6, 2020 in Vancouver, British Columbia (the "Meeting"). Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is described in detail in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 12, 2020, which is available on the Company's website at panamericansilver.com.

A total of 142,086,711 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 67.66% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting, including the appointment of auditors for the ensuing year and the authorization of the directors to fix the auditor's remuneration, the acceptance of the Company's approach to executive compensation, known as "say-on-pay", and the election of management's nominees as directors.

Election of Directors

Director Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Ross J. Beaty 104,856,487 (93.68%) 7,073,853 (6.32%) Michael L. Carroll 108,997,606 (97.38%) 2,932,734 (2.62%) Neil de Gelder 95,344,371 (85.18%) 16,585,969 (14.82%) Charles A. Jeannes 109,256,425 (97.61%) 2,673,915 (2.39%) Walter T. Segsworth 103,850,064 (92.78%) 8,080,276 (7.22%) Michael Steinmann 108,997,547 (97.38%) 2,932,793 (2.62%) Gillian D. Winckler 110,985,071 (99.16%) 945,269 (0.84%)

Mr. C. Kevin McArthur did not stand for re-election to the Company's Board of Directors in 2020.

Say-on-Pay

Resolution Votes For Votes Against Advisory resolution approving the

Company's approach to executive

compensation 104,824,297 (93.65%) 7,107,879 (6.35%)

Appointment of Auditor

Resolution Votes For Votes Withheld Resolution to appoint Deloitte LLP as

auditors of the Company until its next

annual general meeting. 135,343,964 (95.26%) 6,740,907 (4.74%)

About Pan American Silver

Pan American owns and operates silver and gold mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. We also own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. As the world's second largest primary silver producer with the largest silver reserve base globally, we provide enhanced exposure to silver in addition to a diversified portfolio of gold producing assets. Pan American has a 25-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for corporate social responsibility, operational excellence and prudent financial management. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

