Pan American Silver Reports Record Quarterly Cash Flow from Operations of $129.5 Million in Q4 2019

VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) today reported unaudited financial results for the year-ended December 31, 2019 ("FY 2019") and the fourth quarter ("Q4 2019"). These results are preliminary and could change based on final audited results. Preliminary production results were previously reported on January 15, 2020.

"Strong, low cost production generated operational cash flow of $282 million in 2019, which allowed Pan American to retire $60 million of debt, dividend approximately $29 million to shareholders, invest in new projects such as our La Colorada skarn discovery, and increase our cash position," said Michael Steinmann, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. "In 2020, we are expecting silver and gold production growth of approximately 7% and 16%, respectively. Given our business outlook and strong financial position, Pan American's Board of Directors has increased the quarterly dividend by 43% to $0.05 per common share."

Q4 2019 and FY 2019 Highlights:

Revenue in Q4 2019 and FY 2019 totaled $404.4 million and $1,350.8 million , respectively.

and , respectively. Net cash generated from operating activities in Q4 2019 of $129.5 million was the highest in the Company's history. Net cash generated from operating activities in FY 2019 was $282.0 million .

was the highest in the Company's history. Net cash generated from operating activities in FY 2019 was . Net earnings in Q4 2019 and FY 2019 were $51.7 million ( $0.25 basic earnings per share) and $111.2 million ( $0.55 basic earnings per share), respectively. Net earnings in Q4 2019 included a $40.1 million impairment charge related to the Manantial Espejo mine in Argentina due to the increase in export taxes and the challenging business environment in Argentina ; partially offset by $33.7 million in investment income, largely related to our approximately 17% equity interest in New Pacific Metals Corp.

( basic earnings per share) and ( basic earnings per share), respectively. Net earnings in Q4 2019 included a impairment charge related to the Manantial Espejo mine in due to the increase in export taxes and the challenging business environment in ; partially offset by in investment income, largely related to our approximately 17% equity interest in New Pacific Metals Corp. Adjusted earnings in Q4 2019 and FY 2019 were $68.9 million ( $0.33 basic adjusted earnings per share) and $158.0 million ( $0.78 basic adjusted earnings per share), respectively.

( basic adjusted earnings per share) and ( basic adjusted earnings per share), respectively. Consolidated annual silver and gold production was 25.9 million ounces and 559.2 thousand ounces, respectively, as previously disclosed on January 15, 2020 .

. Silver Segment Cash Costs and All-in Sustaining Costs ("AISC") in FY 2019 were $6.39 and $10.46 per silver ounce sold, respectively, both of which were within the Company's 2019 annual guidance.

and per silver ounce sold, respectively, both of which were within the Company's 2019 annual guidance. Gold Segment Cash Costs and AISC in FY 2019 were $712 and $948 per gold ounce sold, respectively, both of which were below the Company's annual guidance for 2019.

and per gold ounce sold, respectively, both of which were below the Company's annual guidance for 2019. Consolidated Silver Basis AISC in FY 2019 was $4.44 per silver ounce sold, which was well below the Company's 2019 annual guidance range of $6.00 to $7.50 per ounce.

per silver ounce sold, which was well below the Company's 2019 annual guidance range of to per ounce. At December 31, 2019 , the Company had a cash and short-term investment balance of $238.3 million and $275.0 million of bank debt. Working capital was $517.2 million .

, the Company had a cash and short-term investment balance of and of bank debt. Working capital was . In 2019, Pan American paid $29.3 million in dividends ( $0.14 per share).

in dividends ( per share). The Board of Directors has approved an increase in the cash dividend from $0.035 to $0.05 per common share, for approximately $10.5 million in aggregate cash dividends, payable on or about March 12, 2020 , to holders of record of Pan American's common shares as of the close on March 2, 2020 . Pan American's dividends are designated as eligible dividends for the purposes of the Income Tax Act ( Canada ). As is standard practice, the amounts and specific distribution dates of any future dividends will be evaluated and determined by the Board of Directors on an ongoing basis.

Cash Costs, AISC, adjusted earnings, basic adjusted earnings per share, and working capital are not generally accepted accounting principle ("non-GAAP") financial measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures.

Date: February 20, 2020 Time: 11:00 am ET (8:00 am PT) Dial-in numbers: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free in Canada and the U.S.)

+1-604-638-5340 (international participants) Webcast: panamericansilver.com

Callers should dial in 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on the Company's website at panamericansilver.com. An archive of the webcast will also be available for three months.

All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Unaudited tabular amounts are in thousands of U.S. dollars except number of shares, options, warrants, and per share amounts, unless otherwise noted.



CONSOLIDATED RESULTS







December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Weighted average shares during period (millions)



201.4 153.3 Shares outstanding end of period (millions)



209.8 153.4











Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 FINANCIAL







Revenue $ 404,379 $ 173,357 $ 1,350,759 $ 784,495 Mine operating earnings (loss) $ 98,610 $ (4,666) $ 229,288 $ 100,897 Net earnings (loss) $ 51,706 $ (63,577) $ 111,244 $ 12,041 Basic earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 0.25 $ (0.42) $ 0.55 $ 0.07 Adjusted earnings (loss) (2) $ 68,908 $ (2,022) $ 157,987 $ 59,434 Basic adjusted earnings (loss) per share (1) $ 0.33 $ (0.01) $ 0.78 $ 0.39 Net cash generated from operating activities $ 129,473 $ 11,930 $ 282,028 $ 154,978 Net cash generated from operating activities before changes

in working capital (2) $ 124,727 $ 16,827 $ 309,972 $ 159,239 Sustaining capital expenditures $ 46,187 $ 31,150 $ 179,096 $ 106,913 Project capital expenditures $ 9,504 $ 13,151 $ 43,627 $ 44,702 Cash dividend per share $ 0.035 $ 0.035 $ 0.140 $ 0.140 PRODUCTION







Silver (thousand ounces) 6,622 6,127 25,886 24,775 Gold (thousand ounces) 173.9 37.2 559.2 178.9 Zinc (thousand tonnes) 16.6 18.5 67.6 64.8 Lead (thousand tonnes) 7.2 6.3 27.3 22.4 Copper (thousand tonnes) 2.3 2.2 8.7 9.8 CASH COSTS (2) ($/ounce)







Silver Segment 7.80 5.82 6.39 3.36 Gold Segment 693 n/a 712 n/a AISC (2) ($/ounce)







Silver Segment 11.37 14.69 10.46 9.48 Gold Segment 901 n/a 948 n/a Consolidated Silver Basis 1.04 16.19 4.44 10.77 Average realized prices







Silver ($/ounce)(3) 17.84 14.35 16.34 15.61 Gold ($/ounce)(3) 1,479 1,232 1,406 1,272 Zinc ($/tonne)(3) 2,325 2,508 2,535 2,846 Lead ($/tonne)(3) 2,078 1,914 1,997 2,189 Copper ($/tonne)(3) 5,840 6,098 5,973 6,519

(1) Per share amounts are based on basic weighted average common shares. (2) Non-GAAP measures: Cash Costs, All-in Sustaining Costs (AISC), adjusted earnings, basic adjusted earnings per share, and net cash generated from operating activities before changes in working capital are non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the "Alternative Performance (non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release for further information on these measures. (3) Metal prices stated are inclusive of final settlement adjustments on concentrate sales.

2019 Annual Results Compared to 2019 Forecast

The Company's 2019 annual production, Cash Costs, AISC and capital expenditures compared to Management's most recent annual forecast amounts are as follows:



2019 Actual Forecast Range (1) Production



Silver (million ounces) 25.9 25.3 - 26.3 Gold (thousand ounces) 559.2 550.0 - 600.0 Zinc (thousand tonnes) 67.6 65.0 - 67.0 Lead (thousand tonnes) 27.3 24.0 - 25.0 Copper (thousand tonnes) 8.7 9.8 - 10.3 Cash Costs(2) ($/ounce)



Silver Segment 6.39 6.00 - 7.00 Gold Segment 712 725 - 775 Consolidated Silver Basis (4.89) (5.50) - (3.80) AISC(2) ($/ounce)



Silver Segment 10.46 9.50 - 11.00 Gold Segment 948 1,000 - 1,100 Consolidated Silver Basis 4.44 6.00 - 7.50 Capital Expenditures ($ millions)



Sustaining Capital 179.1 203.0 - 213.0 Project Capital 43.6 45.0 Total Capital 222.7 248.0 - 258.0

(1) Forecast amounts represent Management's most recent annual forecasts made or reaffirmed in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the third quarter of 2019, dated November 6, 2019. (2) Cash Costs and AISC are non-GAAP measures. Please refer to the section "Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures" of this news release for a detailed description of these measures and where appropriate a reconciliation.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited in thousands of U.S. dollars)



December 31,

2019 December 31,

2018 Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 120,564 $ 138,510 Short-term investments 117,776 74,004 Trade and other receivables 168,753 96,091 Income taxes receivable 17,209 13,108 Inventories 346,507 214,465 Derivative financial instruments 1,272 640 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 16,838 11,556

788,919 548,374 Non-current assets



Mineral properties, plant and equipment 2,504,901 1,301,002 Inventories 24,209 — Long-term refundable tax 17,900 70 Deferred tax assets 36,447 12,244 Investment in associates 84,319 70,566 Goodwill & other assets 4,987 5,220 Total Assets $ 3,461,682 $ 1,937,476





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 225,330 $ 131,743 Derivative financial instruments — 51 Current portion of provisions 7,372 5,072 Current portion of lease obligations 14,198 5,356 Income tax payable 24,770 8,306

271,670 150,528 Non-current liabilities



Long-term portion of provisions 188,012 70,083 Deferred tax liabilities 176,808 148,819 Long-term portion of lease obligations 27,010 1,320 Debt 275,000 — Deferred revenue 12,542 13,288 Other long-term liabilities 27,754 25,425 Share purchase warrants 15,040 14,664 Total Liabilities 993,836 424,127





Equity



Capital and reserves



Issued capital 3,123,514 2,321,498 Reserves 94,274 22,573 Investment revaluation reserve — 208 Deficit (754,689) (836,067) Total Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company 2,463,099 1,508,212 Non-controlling interests 4,747 5,137 Total Equity 2,467,846 1,513,349 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 3,461,682 $ 1,937,476

Consolidated Income Statements

(Unaudited in thousands of U.S. dollars except per share amounts)





Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 (1) 2018 Revenue $ 404,379 $ 173,357 $ 1,350,759 $ 784,495 Cost of sales







Production costs (229,594) (136,177) (841,297) (515,636) Depreciation and amortization (68,239) (37,245) (253,453) (147,289) Royalties (7,936) (4,601) (26,721) (20,673)

(305,769) (178,023) (1,121,471) (683,598) Mine operating earnings (loss) 98,610 (4,666) 229,288 100,897









General and administrative (10,009) (5,450) (31,752) (22,649) Exploration and project development (2,562) (3,509) (11,684) (11,138) Mine care and maintenance (8,008) — (23,662) — Foreign exchange gains (losses) 2,970 406 (5,003) (9,326) Impairment charges (40,050) (27,789) (40,050) (27,789) Gains on commodity and foreign currency contracts 1,564 524 3,315 4,930 Gains (losses) on sale of mineral properties, plant and equipment 1,040 (56) 3,858 7,973 Share of income (loss) from associate and dilution gain 14,246 (182) 15,245 13,679 Transaction and integration costs 197 (10,229) (7,515) (10,229) Other expense (5,754) (2,795) (4,936) (3,659) Earnings (loss) from operations 52,244 (53,746) 127,104 42,689









Loss on derivatives — (60) (14) (1,078) Investment income (loss) 33,741 (1,428) 84,704 (284) Interest and finance expense (8,327) (2,305) (29,282) (8,139) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 77,658 (57,539) 182,512 33,188 Income tax expense (25,952) (6,038) (71,268) (21,147) Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 51,706 $ (63,577) $ 111,244 $ 12,041









Attributable to:







Equity holders of the Company 51,927 (63,809) 110,738 10,294 Non-controlling interests (221) 232 506 1,747

$ 51,706 $ (63,577) $ 111,244 $ 12,041









Earnings (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders







Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ (0.42) $ 0.55 $ 0.07 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.25 $ (0.42) $ 0.55 $ 0.07 Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) Basic 209,671 153,352 201,397 153,315 Weighted average shares outstanding (in 000's) Diluted 209,873 153,504 201,571 153,522





(1) The purchase price allocation ("PPA") for the Tahoe acquisition was finalized in Q4 2019, and the previously reported $30.5 million bargain purchase gain was removed from 2019 net income; as such, net income for the three months ended March 31, 2019 ("Q1 2019") will be restated to reflect this $30.5 million reduction to previously reported Q1 2019 net income.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(Unaudited in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 51,706 $ (63,577) $ 111,244 $ 12,041 Items that may be reclassified subsequently to net earnings:







Unrealized net gains on short-term investments (net of $nil tax in

2019 and 2018) — 332 — 993 Reclassification adjustment for realized gains on short-term

investments to earnings — (294) (208) (788) Total comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period $ 51,706 $ (63,539) $ 111,036 $ 12,246









Total comprehensive earnings (loss) attributable to:







Equity holders of the Company $ 51,927 $ (63,771) $ 110,530 $ 10,499 Non-controlling interests (221) 232 506 1,747

$ 51,706 $ (63,539) $ 111,036 $ 12,246

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited in thousands of U.S. dollars)





Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Cash flow from operating activities







Net earnings (loss) for the period $ 51,706 $ (63,577) $ 111,244 $ 12,041









Current income tax expense 36,433 9,999 92,129 53,901 Deferred income tax recovery (10,481) (3,961) (20,861) (32,754) Interest expense (recovery) 4,762 117 16,879 (678) Depreciation and amortization 68,239 37,245 253,453 147,289 Impairment charges 40,050 27,789 40,050 27,789 Accretion on closure and decommissioning provision 2,583 1,631 9,903 6,524 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses (1,395) (348) 6,057 10,337 (Gain) loss on sale of mineral properties, plant and equipment (1,040) 56 (3,858) (7,973) Other operating activities (47,630) 19,824 (96,277) 17,724 Changes in non-cash operating working capital 4,746 (4,897) (27,944) (4,261) Operating cash flows before interest and income taxes $ 147,973 $ 23,878 $ 380,775 $ 229,939









Interest paid (4,038) (417) (16,944) (1,684) Interest received 75 561 776 1,944 Income taxes paid (14,537) (12,092) (82,579) (75,221) Net cash generated from operating activities $ 129,473 $ 11,930 $ 282,028 $ 154,978









Cash flow from investing activities







Payments for mineral properties, plant and equipment $ (50,319) $ (42,302) $ (205,807) $ (144,348) Tahoe acquisition (1) — — (247,479) — Acquisition of mineral interests — — (1,545) (7,500) Net (purchase of) proceeds from sale of short-term investments (1,849) (10,020) 39,727 (25,554) Proceeds from sale of mineral properties, plant and equipment 103 4 10,267 15,781 Net proceeds from commodity, diesel fuel swaps, and foreign currency contracts 518 1,289 2,669 2,449 Net cash used in investing activities $ (51,547) $ (51,029) $ (402,168) $ (159,172)









Cash flow from financing activities







Proceeds from issue of equity shares $ 1,171 $ — $ 2,781 $ 1,081 Distributions to non-controlling interests (10) (1,158) (924) (2,020) Dividends paid (7,337) (5,366) (29,332) (21,284) Proceeds from credit facility — — 335,000 — Repayment of credit facility (40,000) — (185,000) — Repayment of short-term loans — — — (3,000) Payment of lease obligations (5,726) (2,223) (19,270) (7,911) Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities $ (51,902) $ (8,747) $ 103,255 $ (33,134) Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (173) (68) (1,061) (115) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 25,851 (47,914) (17,946) (37,443) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 94,713 186,424 138,510 175,953 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 120,564 $ 138,510 $ 120,564 $ 138,510





(1) On February 22, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Tahoe Resources Inc. ("Tahoe"). The cash invested represents consideration paid to Tahoe shareholders of $275 million net of cash received.

INDIVIDUAL MINE OPERATION RESULTS

The operating metrics, Cash Costs, AISC, and sustaining capital cash outflows for each of the Company's operating mines for the three and twelve months ending December 31, 2019, and 2018, are included in the following tables. Cash Costs and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. A detailed description and reconciliation of these measures to cost of sales is included in the "Alternative Performance (Non-GAAP) Measures" section of this news release.

La Colorada mine



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Tonnes milled - kt 197.1 187.4 768.7 726.0 Average silver grade – grams per tonne 358 375 361 358 Average zinc grade - % 2.85 3.10 3.10 2.83 Average lead grade - % 1.70 1.50 1.65 1.40 Production:

Silver – koz 2,080 2,074 8,206 7,617 Gold – koz 1.28 1.16 4.61 4.40 Zinc – kt 4.85 5.09 20.97 17.79 Lead – kt 2.92 2.44 11.15 8.84



Cash cost per ounce net of by-products $ 4.30 $ 2.46 $ 2.99 $ 2.26 Sustaining capital - ('000s) $ 1,957 $ 5,364 $ 9,721 $ 15,462 AISC $ 5.80 $ 5.93 $ 4.54 $ 4.63 Payable silver sold - koz 1,770 1,780 7,583 7,069

Dolores mine









Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Tonnes placed - kt 1,856.7 1,818.5 6,777.0 6,903.3 Average silver grade – grams per tonne 42 25 38 31 Average gold grade – grams per tonne 0.62 0.68 0.60 0.85 Production:







Silver – koz 1,287 824 5,122 4,081 Gold – koz 26.1 29.4 117.6 136.6









Cash cost per ounce net of by-products $ 2.64 $ 6.30 $ 3.09 $ (1.81) Sustaining capital - ('000s) $ 8,106 $ 13,255 $ 49,660 $ 48,842 AISC $ 9.33 $ 35.36 $ 15.45 $ 16.36 Payable silver sold - koz 1,402 870 4,924 4,205

Huaron mine



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Tonnes milled - kt 252.3 252.0 994.0 935.0 Average silver grade – grams per tonne 140 142 142 142 Average zinc grade - % 2.49 2.49 2.38 2.44 Average lead grade - % 1.32 1.22 1.22 1.18 Average copper grade - % 0.85 0.78 0.81 0.76 Production:







Silver – koz 935 965 3,796 3,561 Gold – koz 0.21 0.22 0.97 0.79 Zinc – kt 4.95 4.82 18.07 17.38 Lead – kt 2.50 2.16 9.22 8.05 Copper – kt 1.57 1.52 6.02 5.44









Cash cost per ounce net of by-products $ 5.34 $ 2.42 $ 4.15 $ 1.79 Sustaining capital cash outflows - ('000s) $ 2,834 $ 6,099 $ 10,936 $ 17,761 AISC $ 9.44 $ 9.71 $ 7.74 $ 7.95 Payable silver sold – koz 736 858 3,253 3,094

Morococha mine(1)



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Tonnes milled – kt 176.5 163.0 686.2 672.0 Average silver grade – grams per tonne 112 154 126 149 Average zinc grade - % 3.55 4.02 3.76 3.80 Average lead grade - % 1.17 1.09 1.21 0.92 Average copper grade - % 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.66 Production:







Silver – koz 554 740 2,456 2,881 Gold – koz 0.23 0.19 1.39 2.09 Zinc – kt 5.46 5.78 22.50 22.17 Lead – kt 1.61 1.40 6.56 4.69 Copper – kt 0.46 0.45 1.83 3.30









Cash cost per ounce net of by-products $ 10.85 $ (0.58) $ 4.35 $ (4.43) Sustaining capital (100%) - ('000s) $ 3,945 $ 4,357 $ 12,599 $ 15,038 AISC $ 18.83 $ 6.19 $ 10.08 $ 1.59 Payable silver sold (100%) - koz 515 674 2,335 2,652





(1) Production figures are for Pan American's 92.3% share only, unless otherwise noted.

San Vicente mine(1)



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Tonnes milled – kt 91.1 88.3 349.7 332.9 Average silver grade – grams per tonne 328 372 345 362 Average zinc grade - % 1.80 3.66 2.16 2.77 Average lead grade - % 0.15 0.32 0.14 0.34 Average copper grade - % 0.30 0.37 0.31 0.40 Production:







Silver – koz 877 937 3,528 3,544 Gold – koz 0.13 0.12 0.48 0.50 Zinc – kt 1.31 2.82 6.01 7.47 Lead – kt 0.13 0.26 0.42 0.78 Copper – kt 0.22 0.22 0.85 1.02









Cash cost per ounce net of by-products $ 14.38 $ 10.20 $ 11.77 $ 9.83 Sustaining capital (100%) - ('000s) $ 2,048 $ 1,637 $ 4,960 $ 6,983 AISC $ 16.50 $ 13.59 $ 13.08 $ 12.20 Payable silver sold (100%) - koz 1,001 502 4,003 3,054





(1) Production figures are for Pan American's 95.0% share only, unless otherwise noted.

Manantial Espejo mine



Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

2019 2018 2019 2018 Tonnes milled - kt 186.5 198.5 708.6 804.4 Average silver grade – grams per tonne 150 95 127 135 Average gold grade – grams per tonne 1.21 0.98 1.08 1.42 Production:







Silver – koz 817 587 2,599 3,092 Gold – koz 6.71 6.19 22.41 34.55









Cash cost per ounce net of by-products $ 15.47 $ 23.03 $ 19.59 $ 14.83 Sustaining capital - ('000s) $ 696 $ 436 $ 2,757 $ 2,827 AISC $ 16.94 $ 27.94 $ 18.43 $ 16.83 Payable silver sold - koz 928 615 2,460 3,086

Gold Segment Mines



Three months ended

December 31, 2019 Year ended

December 31, 2019

Shahuindo La Arena Timmins(1) Shahuindo La Arena Timmins(1) Tonnes milled - kt 3,449.4 5,311.8 473.9 11,218.8 11,189.7 1,480.7 Average silver grade – grams per tonne 7 — — 8 — — Average gold grade – grams per tonne 0.58 0.41 3.17 0.60 0.41 3.18 Production:











Silver – koz 54.21 10.81 5.53 136.62 26.16 17.53 Gold – koz 43.52 48.43 47.33 145.37 122.52 143.77













Cash cost per ounce net of by-products $ 605 $ 580 $ 884 $ 570 $ 644 $ 904 Sustaining capital - ('000s) $ 14,156 $ 8,382 $ 4,066 $ 29,873 $ 47,557 $ 11,035 AISC $ 970 $ 764 $ 984 $ 807 $ 1,042 $ 998 Payable gold sold - koz 39.85 48.06 46.40 133.30 124.21 143.30





(1) Timmins refers to the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines.

ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES

Per Ounce Measures

Cash Costs and AISC are non-GAAP financial measures that do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Pan American produces by-product metals incidentally to our silver and gold mining activities. We have adopted the practice of calculating a performance measure with the net cost of producing an ounce of silver and gold, our primary payable metals, after deducting revenues gained from incidental by-product production. This performance measurement has been commonly used in the mining industry for many years and was developed as a relatively simple way of comparing the net production costs of the primary metal for a specific period against the prevailing market price of that metal.

Silver segment Cash Costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized revenues from all metals other than silver ("silver segment by-product credits"), and are calculated per ounce of silver sold. Gold segment Cash Costs and AISC are calculated net of credits for realized silver revenues ("gold segment by-product credits"), and are calculated per ounce of gold sold. Consolidated Cash Costs and AISC are based on total silver ounces sold and are net of by-product credits from all metals other than silver ("silver basis consolidated by-product credits").

Prior period cash costs per ounce reported in previous news releases and MD&As were based on cash costs per ounce of payable silver produced and were net of by-product credits calculated with average market prices applied to all metals produced other than silver. Given the increased complexity of the business with the addition of the new gold operations, the Company determined that conforming the calculation of Cash Costs with a consistent method to that used for AISC, using realized by-product sales as by-product credits and based on per ounce of silver sold, would provide a more consistent per-ounce measure; as such, the comparative Cash Costs amounts in this MD&A have been quantified using the current methodology and are different from those previously reported. As shown in the detailed quantification of consolidated AISC below, corporate general and administrative expense, and exploration and project development expenses are included in the calculation of consolidated (silver basis) AISC, but are not allocated amongst the operations and thus are not included in either the silver or gold segment AISC totals. In prior years these costs were similarly included only in the consolidated all-in-sustaining costs per silver ounce sold ("AISCSOS") metrics and not allocated to each mine's AISCSOS amount; as such, consolidated AISCSOS in previous years included such costs, where total silver segment AISC in the current period does not. A detailed description of how previously reported Cash Costs were quantified is provided in the Company's prior period MD&As.

Cash costs per ounce metrics, net of by-product credits, is used extensively in our internal decision making processes. We believe the metric is also useful to investors because it facilitates comparison, on a mine-by-mine basis, notwithstanding the unique mix of incidental by-product production at each mine, of our operations' relative performance on a period-by-period basis, and against the operations of our peers in the silver industry. Cash costs per ounce is conceptually understood and widely reported in the mining industry.

We believe that AISC, also calculated net of by-products, is a comprehensive measure of the full cost of operating our business, given it includes the cost of replacing silver and gold ounces through exploration, the cost of ongoing capital investments (sustaining capital), general and administrative expenses, as well as other items that affect the Company's consolidated cash flow.

To facilitate a better understanding of these measure as calculated by the Company, the following tables provide the detailed reconciliation of these measure to the applicable cost items as reported in the consolidated financial statements for the respective periods. All operating results from the mines acquired in the Tahoe acquisition only include results from February 22, 2019 to December 31, 2019 and the year-to-date amounts do not represent a full twelve months of operations.

Consolidated Cash Costs and AISC:



Three months ended

December 31, 2019

Three months ended

December 31, 2018(1) (In thousands of USD, except as noted) Silver Segment

Gold Segment

Corporate

Consolidated

(silver basis)(2)

Silver Segment

Corporate

Consolidated

(silver basis) Production Costs 136,443

93,151





229,594

132,334





132,334 Purchase Price Allocation Inventory Fair Value Adjustment



(1,683)





(1,683)











Net Realizable Value Adjustments (486)

—





(486)

(13,263)





(13,263) Direct Operating Costs 135,957

91,468





227,425

119,070





119,070 Royalties 6,024

1,912





7,936

4,601





4,601 Smelting, refining and other direct selling charges (3) 21,148

326





21,474

14,614





14,614 Cash Costs before By-product Credits 163,129

93,706





256,835

138,285





138,285 Silver segment by-product credits (3) (113,555)

—





—

(107,468)







Gold segment by-product credits (3) —

(690)





—

—







Consolidated silver basis by-product credits (3) —

—





(312,015)

—





(107,468) Cash Costs 49,573

93,016





(55,180)

30,817





30,817



























Net Realizable Value Adjustments 486

—





486

13,263





13,263 Sustaining capital (1) 19,584

26,603





46,187

31,150





31,150 Exploration 929

633

1,000

2,562

1,133

2,375

3,509 Reclamation cost accretion 1,652

777

154

2,583

1,475

156

1,631 General & Administrative expense —

—

10,009

10,009





5,450

5,450 All In Sustaining Costs 72,225

121,029

11,163

6,648

77,839

7,981

85,821



























Silver Segment Silver Ounces Sold 6,352

—





—

5,299





— Gold Segment Gold Ounces Sold —

134





—

—





— Total Silver Ounces Sold —

—





6,392

—





5,299 Cash Costs per Ounce Sold (4) 7.80

693





(8.63)

5.82





5.82 All-In Sustaining Costs per Ounce Sold 11.37

901





1.04

14.69





16.19 All-In Sustaining Costs per Ounce Sold (Excludes

NRV Adj.) (6) 11.29

901





0.96

12.19





13.69





(1) 2018 AISC per ounce sold included in the table above have been calculated and presented as comparative amounts to conform to the methodology used by the Company to calculate the 2019 AISC per ounce sold. The change in methodology relates to the sustaining capital calculation to account for the adoption of IFRS 16, and the inclusion of lease payments. Previously, leased assets were included as sustaining capital in the period of acquisition, while future related lease payments were excluded. (2) Consolidated silver basis calculated by treating all revenues from metals other than silver, including gold, as a by-product credit in Cash Costs. Total silver basis consolidated by-product credits include all silver segment by-product credits, as well as gold revenues from the Gold Segment mines as by-products. Total silver ounces sold likewise includes silver ounces sold from Gold Segment operations. See next page for Notes 3, 4, 5 and 6.



Year ended

December 31, 2019(5)

Year ended

December 31, 2018(1) (In thousands of USD, except as noted) Silver Segment

Gold Segment (5)

Corporate

Consolidated

(silver basis)(2)

Silver Segment

Corporate

Consolidated

(silver basis) Production Costs 516,642

324,655





841,297

511,793





511,793 Purchase Price Allocation Inventory Fair Value Adjustment



(43,395)





(43,395)











Net Realizable Value Adjustments 356

—





356

(24,329)





(24,329) Direct Operating Costs 516,998

281,260





798,257

487,463





487,463 Royalties 21,413

5,308





26,721

20,673





20,673 Smelting, refining and other direct selling charges

(3) 72,898

953





73,851

53,119





53,119 Cash Costs before By-product Credits 611,309

287,521





898,829

561,255





561,255 Silver segment by-product credits (3) (454,472)

—





—

(483,325)







Gold segment by-product credits (3) —

(1,968)





—

—







Consolidated silver basis by-product credits (3) —

—





(1,019,548)

—





(483,325) Cash Costs 156,836

285,553





(120,718)

77,930





77,930



























Net Realizable Value Adjustments (356)

—





(356)

24,329





24,329 Sustaining capital (1) 90,632

88,464





179,096

106,913





106,913 Exploration 3,195

3,404

3,204

9,803

4,476

6,661

11,138 Reclamation cost accretion 6,605

2,637

661

9,903

5,902

622

6,524 General & Administrative expense







31,752

31,752





22,649

22,649 All In Sustaining Costs 256,913

380,058

35,617

109,480

219,551

29,932

249,484



























Silver Segment Silver Ounces Sold 24,559

—





—

23,160





— Gold Segment Gold Ounces Sold —

401





—

—





— Total Silver Ounces Sold —

—





24,676

—





23,160 Cash Costs per Ounce Sold (4) 6.39

712





(4.89)

3.36





3.36 All-In Sustaining Costs per Ounce Sold 10.46

948





4.44

9.48





10.77 All-In Sustaining Costs per Ounce Sold (Excludes

NRV Adj.) (6) 10.48

948





4.45

8.43





9.72

Notes 1 and 2 provided on previous page. (3) Included in the revenue line of the consolidated income statements. By-product credits are reflective of realized metal prices for the applicable periods. (4) Cash costs per ounce sold are calculated based on Cash Costs, net of by-product credits divided by per ounce of silver sold and are therefore different than previously reported 2018 "Cash Costs" which were calculated based on cash costs net of by-product credits divided by payable silver ounces produced. The 2018 cash costs per ounce sold included in the table above have been calculated and presented as comparative amounts to conform to the methodology used by the Company to calculate the 2019 Cash Cost per ounce sold. (5) All operating results from the mines acquired in connection with the acquisition of Tahoe Resources Inc. are only from February 22, 2019 to December 31, 2019, and do not represent a full twelve months of operations. (6) The Company makes net realizable value ("NRV") adjustments, when necessary, to ensure inventory costs do not exceed their estimated selling prices less the estimated costs of completion and sale.

Sustaining capital is included in AISC, while capital related to growth projects or acquisitions (referred to by the Company as project or investment capital) is not. Inclusion of only sustaining capital in the AISC measure reflects the capital costs associated with current ounces sold as opposed to project capital, which is expected to increase future production.











Reconciliation of payments for mineral properties,

plant and equipment and sustaining capital

Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31, (in thousands of USD)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Payments for mineral properties, plant and equipment(1)

50,319

42,302

205,807

144,348 Add/(Subtract)















Advances received for leases

5,726

2,223

19,270

7,911 Non-Sustaining capital

(9,857)

(13,375)

(45,980)

(45,346) Sustaining Capital

46,187

31,150

179,096

106,913



(1) As presented on the unaudited interim consolidated statements of cash flows.

Silver Segment Cash Costs and AISC by mine:





SILVER SEGMENT Three months ended December 31, 2019 (In thousands of USD, except as noted) La Colorada

Dolores

Huaron

Morococha

San

Vicente

Manantial

Espejo

Consolidated

Silver

Segment Production Costs 18,049

42,949

19,680

19,787

12,336

23,642

136,443 NRV inventory adjustments —

(435)

—

—

—

(51)

(486) On-site direct operating costs 18,049

42,513

19,680

19,787

12,336

23,591

135,957 Royalties 179

2,126

—

—

3,494

224

6,024 Smelting, refining & direct selling costs 4,775

21

5,592

4,091

4,509

2,160

21,148 Cash Costs before by-product credits 23,003

44,660

25,272

23,878

20,339

25,975

163,128 Silver segment by-product credits (15,399)

(40,958)

(21,339)

(18,296)

(5,942)

(11,621)

(113,555) Cash Costs 7,604

3,702

3,934

5,582

14,396

14,354

49,572 NRV inventory adjustments —

435

—

—

—

51

486 Sustaining capital 1,957

8,106

2,834

3,945

2,048

696

19,584 Exploration and project development 565

274

—

51

—

39

929 Reclamation cost accretion 144

560

181

109

78

580

1,652 All-in sustaining costs 10,269

13,077

6,949

9,687

16,522

15,720

72,224 Silver segment silver ounces sold (koz) 1,770

1,402

736

515

1,001

928

6,352 Cash cost per ounce sold 4.30

2.64

5.34

10.85

14.38

15.47

7.80 AISC per ounce sold 5.80

9.33

9.44

18.83

16.50

16.94

11.37 AISC per ounce sold (excluding NRV

inventory adjustments) 5.80

9.02

9.44

18.83

16.50

16.88

11.29







SILVER SEGMENT(1) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 (In thousands of USD, except as noted) La Colorada

Dolores

Huaron

Morococha

San

Vicente Manantial

Espejo

Consolidated

Silver

Segment Production Costs 16,947

51,107

19,707

16,096

6,984

21,494

132,334 NRV inventory adjustments —

(11,440)

—

—

—

(1,822)

(13,263) On-site direct operating costs 16,947

39,667

19,707

16,096

6,984

19,671

119,070 Royalties 130

1,642

—

—

2,554

275

4,601 Smelting, refining & direct selling costs 2,050

31

6,061

2,524

1,816

2,132

14,614 Cash Costs before by-product credits 19,127

41,340

25,768

18,620

11,354

22,078

138,285 Silver segment by-product credits (14,749)

(35,862)

(23,696)

(19,013)

(6,231)

(7,917)

(107,468) Cash Costs 4,378

5,479

2,073

(394)

5,123

14,161

30,817 NRV inventory adjustments —

11,440

—

—

—

1,822

13,263 Sustaining capital 5,364

13,255

6,099

4,357

1,637

436

31,150 Exploration and project development 711

241

7

123

—

51

1,133 Reclamation cost accretion 114

351

152

87

63

708

1,475 All-in sustaining costs 10,567

30,766

8,331

4,173

6,823

17,178

77,839 Silver segment silver ounces sold (koz) 1,780

870

858

674

502

615

5,299 Cash cost per ounce sold(2) 2.46

6.30

2.42

(0.58)

10.20

23.03

5.82 AISC per ounce sold 5.93

35.36

9.71

6.19

13.59

27.94

14.69 AISC per ounce sold (excluding NRV

inventory adjustments) 5.93

22.21

9.71

6.19

13.59

24.98

12.19









SILVER SEGMENT Year ended December 31, 2019 (In thousands of USD, except as noted) La Colorada

Dolores

Huaron

Morococha

San

Vicente

Manantial

Espejo

Consolidated

Silver

Segment Production Costs 74,544

183,058

76,962

73,396

46,456

62,226

516,642 NRV inventory adjustments —

(7,885)

—

—

—

8,240

356 On-site direct operating costs 74,544

175,174

76,962

73,396

46,456

70,466

516,998 Royalties 595

8,264

—

—

11,348

1,206

21,413 Smelting, refining & direct selling costs 17,420

106

21,088

15,675

11,871

6,738

72,898 Cash Costs before by-product credits 92,559

183,544

98,050

89,071

69,675

78,410

611,309 Silver segment by-product credits (69,905)

(168,333)

(84,544)

(78,907)

(22,573)

(30,211)

(454,472) Cash Costs 22,654

15,211

13,506

10,164

47,102

48,200

156,836 NRV inventory adjustments —

7,885

—

—

—

(8,240)

(356) Sustaining capital 9,721

49,660

10,936

12,599

4,960

2,757

90,632 Exploration and project development 1,445

1,105

13

327

—

305

3,195 Reclamation cost accretion 576

2,240

723

436

311

2,319

6,605 All-in sustaining costs(1) 34,396

76,100

25,178

23,526

52,373

45,341

256,913 Silver segment silver ounces sold (koz) 7,583

4,924

3,253

2,335

4,003

2,460

24,559 Cash cost per ounce sold 2.99

3.09

4.15

4.35

11.77

19.59

6.39 AISC per ounce sold 4.54

15.45

7.74

10.08

13.08

18.43

10.46 AISC per ounce sold (excluding NRV

inventory adjustments) 4.54

13.85

7.74

10.08

13.08

21.78

10.48





SILVER SEGMENT(1) Year ended December 31, 2018 (In thousands of USD, except as noted) La Colorada

Dolores

Huaron

Morococha

San

Vicente

Manantial

Espejo Consolidated

Silver

Segment Production Costs 70,248

179,165

75,382

68,068

33,461

85,468

511,793 NRV inventory adjustments



(24,567)













238

(24,329) On-site direct operating costs 70,248

154,598

75,382

68,068

33,461

85,705

487,463 Royalties 616

7,991

—

—

9,943

2,124

20,673 Smelting, refining & direct selling costs 8,537

129

21,326

13,313

7,451

2,363

53,119 Cash Costs before by-product credits 79,401

162,718

96,708

81,381

50,855

90,192

561,256 Silver segment by-product credits (63,442)

(170,337)

(91,155)

(93,142)

(20,829)

(44,420)

(483,325) Cash Costs 15,959

(7,618)

5,553

(11,761)

30,026

45,772

77,931 NRV inventory adjustments —

24,567

—

—

—

(238)

24,329 Sustaining capital 15,462

48,842

17,761

15,038

6,983

2,827

106,913 Exploration and project development 880

1,594

660

598

—

744

4,476 Reclamation cost accretion 457

1,405

609

347

252

2,832

5,902 All-in sustaining costs 32,758

68,790

24,583

4,222

37,261

51,937

219,552 Silver segment silver ounces sold (koz) 7,069

4,205

3,094

2,652

3,054

3,086

23,160 Cash cost per ounce sold(2) 2.26

(1.81)

1.79

(4.43)

9.83

14.83

3.36 AISC per ounce sold 4.63

16.36

7.95

1.59

12.20

16.83

9.48 AISC per ounce sold (excluding NRV

inventory adjustments) 4.63

10.52

7.95

1.59

12.20

16.91

8.43





(1) 2018 AISC per ounce sold included in the table above have been calculated and presented as comparative amounts to conform to the methodology used by the company to calculate the 2019 AISC per ounce sold. The change in methodology relates to the sustaining capital calculation to account for the adoption of IFRS 16, and sustaining capital now includes lease payments. Previously leased assets were included as sustaining capital in the period of acquisition, while future related lease payments were excluded. (2) Cash costs per ounce sold are calculated based on Cash Costs, net of by-product credits divided by per ounce of silver sold and are therefore different from previously reported 2018 "Cash Costs" which were calculated based on cash costs net of by-product credits divided by payable silver ounces produced. The 2018 cash costs per ounce sold included in the table above have been calculated and presented as comparative amounts to conform to the methodology used by the company to calculate the 2019 cash cost per ounce sold.

Gold Segment Cash Costs and AISC by mine:





GOLD SEGMENT Three months ended December 31, 2019 (In thousands of USD, except as noted) Shahuindo

La Arena

Timmins(1)

Total Production Costs 25,375

28,603

39,173

93,151 Purchase Price Allocation Inventory Fair Value Adjustment (916)

(750)

(17)

(1,683) NRV inventory adjustments —

—

—

— On-site direct operating costs 24,459

27,853

39,156

91,468 Royalties —

—

1,912

1,912 Smelting, refining & direct selling costs 173

118

35

326 Cash Costs before by-product credits 24,632

27,971

41,103

93,706 Gold segment by-product credits (507)

(92)

(91)

(690) Cash Costs of Sales 24,125

27,879

41,012

93,016 NRV inventory adjustments —

—

—

— Sustaining capital 14,156

8,382

4,066

26,603 Exploration and project development 82

33

518

633 Reclamation cost accretion 290

447

40

777 All-in sustaining costs 38,653

36,740

45,636

121,030 Gold segment gold ounces sold 39,849

48,062

46,400

134,310 Cash cost per ounce sold 605

580

884

693 AISC per ounce sold 970

764

984

901 AISC per ounce sold (excluding NRV inventory adjustments) 970

764

984

901







GOLD SEGMENT Year ended December 31, 2019 (In thousands of USD, except as noted) Shahuindo La Arena Timmins(1) Total Production Costs 90,877

99,915

133,863

324,655 Purchase Price Allocation Inventory Fair Value Adjustment (14,003)

(19,978)

(9,414)

(43,395) NRV inventory adjustments —

—

—

— On-site direct operating costs 76,874

79,937

124,449

281,260 Royalties —

—

5,308

5,308 Smelting, refining & direct selling costs 501

345

107

953 Cash Costs before by-product credits 77,375

80,282

129,864

287,521 Gold segment by-product credits (1,411)

(278)

(279)

(1,968) Cash Costs of Sales 75,964

80,004

129,585

285,553 NRV inventory adjustments —

—

—

— Sustaining capital 29,873

47,557

11,035

88,464 Exploration and project development 787

358

2,259

3,404 Reclamation cost accretion 983

1,515

139

2,637 All-in sustaining costs 107,607

129,434

143,019

380,059 Gold segment gold ounces sold 133,298

124,206

143,300

400,804 Cash cost per ounce sold 570

644

904

712 AISC per ounce sold 807

1,042

998

948 AISC per ounce sold (excluding NRV inventory adjustments) 807

1,042

998

948





(1) Timmins refers to the Timmins West and Bell Creek mines.

Adjusted Earnings and Basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share

Adjusted earnings and basic adjusted earnings per share are non-GAAP measures that the Company considers to better reflect normalized earnings as it eliminates items that in management's judgment are subject to volatility as a result of factors which are unrelated to operations in the period, and/or relate to items that will settle in future periods. Certain items that become applicable in a period may be adjusted for, with the Company retroactively presenting comparable periods with an adjustment for such items and conversely, items no longer applicable may be removed from the calculation. The Company adjusts certain items in the periods that they occurred but does not reverse or otherwise unwind the effect of such items in future periods. Neither adjusted earnings nor basic adjusted earnings per share have any standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

The following table shows a reconciliation of adjusted loss and earnings for the year and three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, to the net earnings for each period.





Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31, (In thousands of USD, except as noted)

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net earnings (loss) for the period

$ 51,706

$ (63,577)

$ 111,244

$ 12,041 Adjust for:















Loss on derivatives

—

60

14

1,078 Impairment charges

40,050

27,789

40,050

27,789 Write-down of project development costs

—

—

1,882

— Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses

(1,395)

(348)

6,057

10,337 Net realizable value adjustments to heap inventory

4,128

12,977

29,833

24,082 Unrealized (gains) losses on commodity and foreign currency contracts

(1,046)

765

(646)

(2,481) Share of (income) loss from associate and dilution gain

(14,246)

182

(15,245)

(13,679) Reversal of previously accrued tax liabilities

—

—

—

(1,188) Metal inventory loss

—

4,670

—

4,670 (Gains) losses on sale of mineral properties, plant and equipment

(1,040)

56

(3,858)

(7,973) Closure and decommissioning liability adjustment

—

2,832

—

2,832 Transaction and integration costs

(197)

10,229

7,515

10,229 Adjust for effect of taxes relating to the above

$ (1,455)

$ (5,832)

$ (11,208)

$ (9,914) Adjust for effect of foreign exchange on taxes

(7,597)

8,175

(7,651)

1,611 Adjusted earnings (loss) for the period

$ 68,908

$ (2,022)

$ 157,987

$ 59,434 Weighted average shares for the period

209,671

153,352

201,397

153,315 Adjusted earnings (loss) per share for the period

$ 0.33

$ (0.01)

$ 0.78

$ 0.39

About Pan American Silver

Pan American is the world's second largest primary silver producer, providing enhanced exposure to silver through a diversified portfolio of assets, large reserves and growing production. We own and operate mines in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina and Bolivia. In addition, we own the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating. Pan American has a 25-year history of operating in Latin America, earning an industry-leading reputation for operational excellence and corporate social responsibility. We are headquartered in Vancouver, B.C. and our shares trade on NASDAQ and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "PAAS".

Learn more at panamericansilver.com.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to Pan American has been reviewed and approved by Martin Wafforn, P.Eng., Senior Vice President, Technical Services & Process Optimization, who is the Company's Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101. For additional information about Pan American's material mineral properties, please refer to Pan American's Annual Information Form dated March 12, 2019, filed at www.sedar.com, or Pan American's most recent Form 40-F furnished to the SEC.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Information

Certain of the statements and information in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian provincial securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements or information in this news release relate to, among other things: future financial or operational performance, including our estimated production of silver, gold and other metals in 2020, our estimated Cash Costs and AISC in 2020 and future operating margins and cash flow; the ability of the Company to successfully complete any capital projects, the expected economic or operational results derived from those projects, and the impacts of any such projects on the Company; the approval or the amount of any future cash dividends; the future results of exploration activities; and our portfolio growth profile.

These forward-looking statements and information reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include: our ability to realize the anticipated benefits and opportunities as a result of the acquisition of Tahoe; tonnage of ore to be mined and processed; ore grades and recoveries; prices for silver, gold and base metals remaining as estimated; currency exchange rates remaining as estimated; capital, decommissioning and reclamation estimates; our development projects are completed and perform in accordance with current expectations; our mineral reserve and resource estimates and the assumptions upon which they are based; prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); no labour-related disruptions at any of our operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled production; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for our operations are received in a timely manner; our ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for our operations; and our ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: fluctuations in silver, gold and base metal prices; fluctuations in prices for energy inputs, labour, materials, supplies and services (including transportation); fluctuations in currency markets (such as such as the Canadian dollar, Peruvian sol, Mexican peso, Argentine peso, Bolivian boliviano, and Guatemalan quetzal versus the U.S. dollar); operational risks and hazards inherent with the business of mining (including environmental accidents and hazards, industrial accidents, equipment breakdown, unusual or unexpected geological or structural formations, cave-ins, flooding and severe weather); risks relating to the credit worthiness or financial condition of suppliers, refiners and other parties with whom the Company does business; inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks and hazards; employee relations; relationships with, and claims by, local communities and indigenous populations; our ability to obtain all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in a timely manner; changes in laws, regulations and government practices in the jurisdictions where we operate, including environmental, export and import laws and regulations; changes in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls or regulations and political, legal or economic developments in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Bolivia, Guatemala or other countries where the Company may carry on business, including legal restrictions relating to mining, including those in Chubut, Argentina, risks relating to expropriation, and risks relating to the constitutional court-mandated ILO 169 consultation process in Guatemala; risks of liability relating to our past sale of the Quiruvilca mine in Peru; diminishing quantities or grades of mineral reserves as properties are mined; increased competition in the mining industry for equipment and qualified personnel; and those factors identified under the caption "Risks Related to Pan American's Business" in the Company's most recent form 40-F and Annual Information Form, each filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities, respectively. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, described or intended. Investors are cautioned against undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information. Forward-looking statements and information are designed to help readers understand management's current views of our near and longer term prospects and may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not intend, nor does it assume any obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, changes in assumptions, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

