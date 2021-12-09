Pan Finance Magazine Announces the Q4 Award Winners of 2021

LONDON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Only days into 2021 and it was clear we were in for more of the same with a seemingly ever-present pandemic, forcing us to further adjust our lives. Nevertheless, the world continued to turn. Individuals and organisations continued to flourish.

In the 2021 Q4 edition of Pan Finance Magazine, we celebrate leading examples of best practice across the world of finance. Established to be a true measure of excellence, the awards look beyond the realm of the balance sheet alone, measuring success through innovation, stewardship of the environment and positive impact on society.

Luigi Wewege, Senior Vice President of Caye International Bank and LatAm's Private Banker of the Year told us, "It is a distinct honour for myself and Caye International Bank to receive this recognition within the pages of Pan Finance magazine. For the bank to receive the award from this superb publication is a testament to the dedication and teamwork of Caye staff, board members and their combined tireless efforts to achieving our mission to drive growth."

Marcilio Oliveira, Co-founder and CGO of Sensedia said, "We are honoured to lead the Banking-as-a-Service Provider category with one of our customer's stories. This proves how APIs help businesses thrive and stay ahead of the pack."

Commenting on the award, Enas Asiri, General Manager of Bahrain National Life Assurance said; "We feel honoured to be receiving this award which is indeed an acknowledgement to the hard work and dedication of everyone at bnl and recognises our desire as a company to lead the industry in terms of our product range and dedication to customer service. We will maintain our focus on delivering to our customers, outstanding products and services, enabling people to maintain the desired quality of life, now and in the future."

Pan Finance magazine is delighted to announce the following award winners in the Q4 2021 edition:

Bahrain National Life Assurance (bnl) - Life Insurance Company of the Year - Bahrain 2021 -

Banco Santander - Bank of the Year - Portugal 2021 -

BENEFIT - Best Digital Wallet (BenefitPay) - Bahrain 2021 -

Boursa Kuwait - Sustainable Stock Exchange of the Year - MENA 2021 -

Caye International Bank - Private Bank of the Year - LatAm 2021 -

China Asset Management - Asset Manager of the Year - China 2021 -

CRDB Bank Plc. - Most Customer-centric Bank - Africa 2021-

Fewchore Finance Limited - Most Innovative Financial Services - West Africa 2021 -

Finpartner - Most Innovative Accounting Solutions - Portugal 2021 -

Héctor Valdez Albizu - Bank Governor of the Year - LatAm 2021 -

HotForex - Best Multi-Asset Broker - 2021 -

Investors Trust - Investment Platform of the Year - LatAm 2021 -

K&B Family Office - Multi-Family Office of the Year - LatAm 2021 -

KBZ Bank - Best Mobile Wallet App (KBZ PAY) - Myanmar 2021 -

KBZ Bank - Excellence in Financial Inclusion - Myanmar 2021 -

Luigi Wewege - Private Banker of the Year - LatAm 2021 -

Mambu - SaaS Banking Platform of the Year - 2021 -

Mambu - Excellence in Sustainability - 2021 -

Management Financial Group - Non-Bank Financial Institution of the Year - CEE 2021 -

PayRetailers - Best Digital Payment Processing Company - LatAm 2021 -

PayRetailers - Excellence in Financial Inclusion - LatAm 2021 -

QuickFi - Most Innovative Commercial Finance Platform - USA 2021 -

Rokel Commercial Bank (SL) Ltd - Commercial Bank of the Year - Sierra Leone 2021 -

Rokel Commercial Bank (SL) Ltd - Excellence in Financial Inclusion - Sierra Leone 2021 -

Saturna Capital - Investment Management Services of the Year - USA 2021 -

Saturna Capital - Excellence in ESG - USA 2021 -

Sensedia - Banking as a Service Provider of the Year - Brazil 2021 -

Turnkey Trading Partners - Best Global Regulatory & Compliance Firm - 2021 -

UPayments - Best Online Payment Solutions - Kuwait 2021 -

Virtual Pay International Limited - Most Reliable End-to-End Payment Solutions - Kenya 2021 -

XP Asset Management - Asset Management Firm of the Year - Brazil 2021 -

To learn more about our winners, pick up the latest issue of Pan Finance magazine, available now:

www.panfinance.net/pan-finance-magazine

Featuring articles from Lucrezia Reichlin former director of research at the European central bank and professor of Economics at the London Business School; Shang-Jin Wei, former chief economist at the Asian Development Bank and Professor of Finance & Economics at Columbia Business School; and Lilyana Pavlova, Vice President of the European Investment Bank.

About Pan Finance Magazine

Each quarter Pan Finance Magazine delivers key information through time-sensitive financial news covering world markets, industry analysis and c-suite level interviews. Content from renowned academics and leading professionals provides an accessible view of global trends, with a focus on finance, economics, infrastructure, technology and sustainability.

www.panfinance.net

