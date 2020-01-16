Panama Beachfront Units for Sale at Red Frog Beach Island Resort Community from $89,900

BOCAS DEL TORO, Panama, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Frog Beach Island Resort Community announces its newest real estate offering Bonita Beachfront Cabanas .

These new beachfront units include features that will appeal to retirees and individuals looking for a second home in the Caribbean:

A turn-key property management program to generate rental income

Ideally located on one of Panama's most touted beaches and resort communities

Convenient resort amenities, concierge services and restaurants all within walking distance

Priced from $89,900

The Bonita Beachfront Cabanas are efficiently designed as 1-bedroom, 620 sq.ft. eco lux units that surround a pool and located right on one of the Caribbean's top beaches, Red Frog Beach. The investment benefits that have made Panama one of the top places to retire makes this a compelling offer. Furthermore, the ideal location within an award-winning island resort where it is walking distance to resort amenities such as restaurants, beach club, spa and activity centers.

"We are thrilled to announce The Bonita Beachfront Cabanas for sale," said Ricardo Severini, Vice President of Sales at Red Frog Beach. "The concept of owning property on a Caribbean beach appeals to a large segment of people looking to retire or own a second home in Panama... especially at this price point."

Red Frog Beach attracts buyers and vacation guests from around the world because of its unique Caribbean location in Panama , 30 miles from Costa Rica in the hurricane-free islands of Bocas del Toro. The resort offers a combination of pristine beaches, lush tropical forest, wildlife and resort amenities such as restaurants, spa, island tours and a world-class beach club.

Panama has continued to attract international attention and has been labeled as one of the top places to retire because of its residency program, safety, political stability and robust economy.

Real Estate at Red Frog Beach

Ownership opportunities at the Red Frog Beach Island Resort Community include a variety of properties from $89,900 to $2.5M: Private Villas, Ocean Cliff Condos, Island Lots, Jungle Lodges, Residence Club Units, Blue Pearl Island Suites, Marina Slips and now: The Bonita Beachfront Cabanas .

Red Frog Beach is a top selling resort community in Panama.

Red Frog Beach Island Resort Contact:

www.redfrogproperty.com/bonita

U.S.: +1-281-892-1344

Panama: +507-833-7753

realestate@redfrogbeach.com

