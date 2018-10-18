Panama City Beach RV Resort Reopens After Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- After several days of cleanup and work with local authorities, Panama City Beach RV Resort is ready to welcome guests again. The resort sustained very minimal damage and was able to fully restore both power as well as water as of Sunday, October 14th. The resort was lucky to escape the full wrath of the storm, as much of the devastation happened further inland.

Upon inspection immediately after the storm, a drive through the resort indicated no damage to the office or the clubhouse. While there were down limbs and tree debris to clean up, as well as other small issues, clean up is already well under way and no lasting effects are anticipated.

Reservations are being made available to contractor and utility crews coming into the area to assist with ongoing cleanup efforts. If you wish you inquire about staying, please reach out to Shanna Pleimann, the General Manager, who can assist via phone at (850) 902-4001.

Nearby grocery stores have already begun to open their doors as well, including the Publix and Winn Dixie right down the street from the resort. "Much of the damage to our area was inland and we were lucky to escape the most destructive portions of the storm," said Shanna. "Our hope is to provide construction and utility crews in the area a safe place to rest while doing the work that is necessary to turn Panama City Beach back into a world-class tourism destination."

About Panama City Beach RV Resort

