Panama Pacifico, recognized as the Best Free Zone in the Americas

The recognition obtained shows the advantages of having a Master Plan, proving that Panama Pacifico is seen globally as an area of economic and social development, inspired by complete and sustainable urbanism. The recognition likewise ratifies that it is a unique platform for creative opportunities, growth, and the well-being of people, companies and institutions that are there.

The project also has a team dedicated to creating and developing cultural, sporting and recreational activities for everyone, whose objective is to support people's well-being and quality of life.

For the second time, the Financial Times is recognizing Panama Pacifico as the Best Free Zone in the Americas, and in the categories of Best Free Zone for Education, Academic Collaboration, Workforce Training & Development, and Career Development Support. To maintain this recognition, joint work with universities, schools in the zone and academic institutions such as ADEN, INCAE, and INADEH have been fundamental. Thus residents, employees and inhabitants of Western Panama have the chance to take advantage of the different stages of formal education.

Since 2016 the project has had LEED-certified offices and warehouses. Among the principal characteristics of these sustainable buildings are the following: energy efficiency, low water consumption, responsible use of materials and waste, healthy internal spaces, and innovation. All of these characteristics are focused on creating employee well-being and satisfaction.

Panama Pacifico develops products according to its clients' needs, including environmentally friendly initiatives such as the so-called "Grand Client," which seeks to reduce energy costs for all clients through agreements with providers of photovoltaic generation panels. In addition, in residential areas, innovative technologies such as smart homes have been incorporated.

fDi Intelligence also ranked Panama Pacifico as sixth in the "Best Global Free Zone," and it also granted it the following accolades: "Best Free Zone for Large Tenants in the Americas," "Best Free Zone for Expansions," and "Best Free Zone for Oneconnectivity." Each of these awards extends to important allies in the private industrial sector that believe in this macro project: Grupo STT, ZPMC, Dell, Grainger, 3M, FedEx, BASF, Lacoste, VF Corp, EY, PepsiCo, Cummins, Agrekko, Damco, Ingersoll Rand, Kuehne + Nagel, Man Diesel, Nipro, Quest, Avon, Wilhelmsen, PriceSmart, PPG Industries, and Rozo.

The government sector is also a participant in this achievement, through public-private partnerships, including the operation of 18 government entities in a Unique Window that facilitates user procedures.

This important community model will expand its impact with the development of mega infrastructure projects, such as the expansion to eight lanes of the Panamerican Highway, which will be approximately 10 kilometers long and with five interchanges; the fourth bridge over the Panama Canal, at a cost of more than $1 billion, and considered to be the largest project in the country after the expansion of the Panama Canal; and the third metro line that will be a monorail departing from Albrook, will make its first stop at the Panama Pacifico station, benefiting more than 1.7 million users.

For more information, access http://www.panamapacifico.com/en/ or contact Diana Castro - dcastro@panamapacifico.com

SOURCE Panamá Pacífico

Related Links

http://www.panamapacifico.com/en

