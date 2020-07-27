Panaseer appoints industry leaders as it gears for growth

LONDON and NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaseer, an enterprise cybersecurity company, has established a new world-class Advisory Board that includes prominent figures in leadership, sustainability, business and security. The Advisory Board will advance Panaseer's vision of preventing cybersecurity incidents through effective measurement in risk management and help accelerate widespread adoption of Panaseer's Continuous Controls Monitoring platform, with a focus on large enterprises and highly regulated industries.

Nik Whitfield, CEO, Panaseer: "Panaseer was the first company to create a Continuous Controls Monitoring platform, which finally solves the cyber metrics and measurement challenges faced by large organisations today. By bringing together this 'dream team' of visionaries and experienced leaders we will be able to fully leverage this opportunity as they will be instrumental in enabling us to further enhance our offering and get the word out to the market."

Robert Swan, OBE, the renowned leader and explorer, has been appointed to chair the new Advisory Board. Robert was the first person in history to walk to both the North and South Poles. A committed environmentalist, he has experience leading and succeeding under the harshest conditions and successfully fundraising, having raised over $80 million for his cause.

Robert Swan, Chair, Panaseer Advisory Board: "Panaseer is a trailblazer in cyber. Its platform addresses a problem that goes largely unaddressed by others in the market. It thought differently and now is the time for it to capitalise on this foresight. Being a pioneer requires a certain mindset, and I am excited to guide the team on its journey to growth."

Together, the new Advisory Board team will enable Panaseer to accelerate the forming of this new category of security, which will make a major difference into how enterprise cybersecurity is managed. The members of the new Advisory Board are:

David Fairman - an experienced CSO/CISO, strategic advisor, investor and coach. Worked as CSO for NAB, CISO for the Royal Bank of Canada and Deputy Technology Controls Officer and Global Head of Technology Risk and Control at JP Morgan Chase & Co. David is also the founding member of the Security Advisor Alliance and Canadian Cyber Threat Exchange

Andreas Wuchner – a recognized senior executive leader with extensive international general management experience of global diversified businesses and a proven track record. His focus areas are within highly regulated environments such as life science and financial services. Currently Head of IT and Risk Governance at Credit Suisse

Raffael Marty - a cyber veteran with 20 years of industry experience across engineering, analytics, and research. Currently Chief Research and Intelligence Officer at Forcepoint, where he leads Forcepoint X-Labs - a specialized group that is dedicated to behaviour-based security research and developing predictive intelligence. Previously ran security analytics for Sophos. Prior to this he launched PixlCloud, a visual analytics platform, and Loggly, a cloud-based log management solution

James Doggett - renowned security leader, having served as the Chief Technology Risk Officer for AIG, Chief Security Officer and Chief Technology Risk Officer for Kaiser Permanente and Managing Director of JP Morgan Chase, the division responsible for Security Services IT Risk. James also spent 27 years at Ernst & Young, where he was instrumental in building the company's cyber security practice from the ground up

Andrew Jaquith - author of 'Security Metrics: Replacing Fear, Uncertainty, and Doubt.' Former Managing Director of JPMorgan Chase, where he was the global operational risk officer for cyber and information risk, with responsibility for regulatory affairs and second-line cyber risk management. Previously, Jaquith served as Managing Director at Goldman Sachs for Technology Risk Measurement & Analytics

Panaseer recently scooped the award for 'Best Regulatory Compliance Tools and Solutions' at the SC Awards Europe. Last year it was named Europe's Hottest CyberTech Startup at the Europa awards, which is held in partnership with TechCrunch. Its total funding to date is $15.6 million and its backers include Evolution Equity Partners, Notion Capital, Albion Capital, Winton Ventures, Paladin Capital Group and Cisco Investments.

About Panaseer

Panaseer is the first Continuous Controls Monitoring platform for enterprise security. It helps businesses make informed risk-based security decisions. The company is aiming to become the security measurement platform of choice for security leaders that are shifting to data-driven programmes.

Established in 2014 by Nik Whitfield – a cyber-security thought leader with extensive cyber-security and FinTech experience. Panaseer's clients include the world's largest financial institutions and critical infrastructure enterprises.

For more information: www.panaseer.com

