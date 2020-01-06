Panasonic Achieves Industry's First eBike Safety Standard Certification from UL

A leading global technology company focused on mobility solutions that fit a wide range of use cases, including manufacturers and operators as well as consumers, Panasonic has helped grow the popularity and advancements of electric bicycles around the world, and worked with United Laboratories to advance industry-wide safeguards that would protect riders and their equipment.

"Safety first! That's why we're so proud to be the first company in North America to achieve this eBike safety certification. Riders can have peace of mind that the products and components they rely on meet and exceed the strictest industry standards," said Tom Juliano, Director of Regulatory Affairs and Compliance at Panasonic Corporation of North America. "We are pleased to be the first to achieve this safety certification and recognize that the UL safety compliance will serve as a safety benchmark – and hopefully a requirement – across the micro-mobility industry."

Like a bicycle, and equipped with a motor, batteries and a control system, eBikes enable riders of all fitness levels to cover more ground in less time. An eBike manufacturer for over 23 years, Panasonic has been at the forefront of mobility, powering electric-assist bicycles with compact batteries, high-performance motors, and inspired and innovative engineering. Two thirds of the world use bicycles as a primary mode of transportation, and Panasonic is proud to bring this emerging transportation alternative to a broader population.

Panasonic worked with UL engineers on the safety testing and UL 2849 certification of its eBike electrical systems for 2-Axle and GX Ultimate and GX Power systems. The systems' battery packs and motors met the rigorous testing conducted by UL that encompassed mechanical, electrical and functional safety tests.

"UL has a history of creating safety testing programs as new products come on the market," said UL's Vice President and General Manager for Consumer Technologies Ghislain Devouge. "UL is excited to be part of the growth in micro-mobility and e-bikes because it enables a fun alternative to traditional transportation, and also helps city planners reduce congestion and focus on creating sustainable, smart cities."

The standard's criteria for certification was determined by United Laboratories Standard Technical Panel, of which Panasonic is a member, and is comprised of industry leaders and government officials who voted to adopt UL 2849 1st Edition in early 2020. The standard has been published as the accredited national standard by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and Standards Council of Canada (SCC) designating the standard as ANSI/CAN/UL 2849.

