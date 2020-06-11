Panasonic and PopID Partner to Bring Panasonic Food and Retail Solutions with Face Login and Face Pay

Over the last several years, PopID has been deploying and refining its technology, which allows guests to be recognized at the kiosk, view their previous orders and loyalty account, and "Pay with their Face". Some regional and national restaurant chains now using PopID technology include CaliBurger, Deli Time, Dairi-O, Port of Subs, Plant Power, Belcampo, and Bojangles. Recently, PopID expanded its capabilities with the launch of its face pay wallet, called "PopPay," in a format to be used for contact-free payment at drive-thrus. The benefits of the platform include:

1. Safety and Wellness . PopPay helps to keep customers and staff healthy. When PopPay is used at the drive-thru or on a payment terminal at the counter with a cashier taking an order, there is less opportunity for pathogens to be transferred between guests and restaurant staff.

2. Increased Throughput in Dining Rooms and Drive-Thrus . At the Panasonic self-ordering kiosk with PopID, guests will be able to see their past orders and can quickly re-order the same items on the menu, rather than building the order from the start. This substantially reduces order time and enhances the customer experience. At the drive-thru, in addition to PopID login enabling speedy re-ordering, PopPay reduces transaction times and increases throughput by eliminating the need to transfer cash and credit cards at the payment window.

3. Increased Loyalty Program Participation . With PopID, guests are able to sign into their merchant rewards accounts using just their face, eliminating the need to look up their account by email or phone number. As a result, participation in such programs increases. The same sales boosts are expected when guests use PopID to login and see their past orders on digital menu boards at the drive-thru.

4. Increased Sales . When guests use PopID to login and see their ordering history on the Panasonic self-ordering kiosks, operators see a 3-4% increase in average ticket size for kiosk orders, as compared to when guests do not use PopID.

5. Lower Payment Processing Costs. PopPay reduces payment processing fees for restaurants and retailers, resulting in increased free cash flow.

Under the terms of the agreement between the parties, PopID and PopPay will be fully integrated into the Panasonic ClearConnect Kiosk application, and Panasonic will have preferential rights in the kiosk market. Additionally, Panasonic will jointly integrate PopID's PopPay solution into drive-thru systems and payment terminals. The Panasonic ClearConnect Kiosk offering is a turnkey solution inclusive of hardware, software, UI/UX Design, deployment, and support services. With over 40 years of partnering with some of the most recognized brands in the industry, Panasonic is a trusted technology partner to restaurant brands of all sizes.

"Panasonic has played an active part in the restaurant ecosystem and is excited to work with PopID to deliver a contactless solution that both enhance the customer experience while keeping the customer safe," said Faisal Pandit, President of Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. "The integration of PopID's payment platforms within the solutions we deploy enables consumers to have a better experience and restaurants to operate more efficiently."

"Registering once for a PopID account enables guests to use their face as their identity for various purposes, ranging from temperature testing at the workplace to payment in restaurants and retail stores" noted John Miller, CEO of PopID and Chairman, Cali Group. "This partnership with Panasonic will rapidly expand the number of businesses that offer the PopPay and PopID technology in the U.S."

Consumers can register for PopPay on their phones at popid.com/register and use the payment service at any location that accepts PopPay whether at kiosks, payment terminals, or a drive thru.

About PopID

PopID, a Cali Group company, is a cloud-based platform that enables businesses to offer employees and consumers the option of authenticating their identity using facial recognition. After registering for the service once, people can choose to use PopID for various purposes, including logging into loyalty accounts, receiving personalized food ordering recommendations, processing payments, and entering facilities. Learn more about PopID's vision at PopID.com.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

