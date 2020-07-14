Panasonic Announces the Release of Firmware Update Programs for LUMIX G Series Cameras, "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" for Mac and the Development of "LUMIX Webcam Software" for Windows/Mac

NEWARK, N.J., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic is pleased to announce the release of firmware update programs for the LUMIX G Series of Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Cameras and software programs "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" for Mac and the development of "LUMIX Webcam Software" for Win/Mac.

The firmware update programs are for DC-GH5,GH5S, G9, G95, G85 and GX9 to improve compatibility with the new Tripod Grip DMW-SHGR1 and operational stability with LUMIX G VARIO 12-32mm / F3.5-5.6 ASPH. /MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) lens. Meanwhile, "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" and "LUMIX Webcam Software" enhance work-at-home activities using LUMIX cameras.

1. Firmware update programs for DC-GH5, GH5S, G9, G95, G85 and GX9

Model Firmware Version ･Tripod grip DMW-SHGR1 can be used. ･Improved operational stability with the Panasonic LUMIX G VARIO

12-32mm / F3.5-5.6 ASPH. /MEGA O.I.S.(H-FS12032) DC-GH5 Firmware Version 2.7 Yes Yes DC-GH5S Firmware Version 1.6 Yes - DC-G9 Firmware Version 2.2 Yes Yes DC- G95 Firmware Version 1.2 Yes Yes DC- G85 Firmware Version 1.5 Yes Yes DC-GX9 Firmware Version 1.5 - Yes

The firmware program will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/ on July 21, 2020.

2. LUMIX Streaming (Beta) for Mac

Followed by the release of "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" for Windows, the "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" for Mac has also been released. It is derived from conventional "LUMIX Tether (Ver.1.7)" with an additional display option for the cases where this software is used for live streaming purposes. It may help user convenience in the growing self-streaming opportunities.

As "LUMIX Tether" is a software program originally designed for tethered shooting, GUIs such as a focus area mark as well as control panels are displayed with live view images on the PC monitor during USB tethering. However, these graphic items become a hindrance when the software is used to capture camera view for live streaming. In response to the demands of customers to resolve this issue, LIVE VIEW mode has been added on "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)". It enables displaying camera view only, making it easy for the separate streaming software to read it. Users can choose to show or hide these graphic items during USB tethering according to the usage purpose.

"LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" is provided as a pre-release version that is currently still under development. Please note that this software is not eligible for operation warranty and customer support.

Compatible models: DC-S1H, DC-S1R, DC-S1, DC-GH5S, DC-GH5, DC-G9

LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta) for Mac Operating Environment

OS Mac OS X 10.11, Mac macOS 10.12, macOS 10.13, macOS 10.14 *Operation with macOS 10.15 Catalina is under verification but some issues are reported. https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/info/macos_tether.html (When to officially support macOS 10.15 Catalina is yet to be fixed.) CPU Intel CPU of 1 GHz or higher Display 1024 x 768 pixels or more RAM 1GB or more (32bit),2GB or more (64bit) HDD Free space of 200 MB or more for installation Interface USB 3.0/3.1

LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta) web page with download link

https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/lumixtether.html

3. LUMIX Webcam Software

While the "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" is basically a software for tethered shooting that can also be used to capture camera views for live streaming, the upcoming "LUMIX Webcam Software" makes it possible to use an applicable LUMIX camera as a webcam over a USB connection not only for live streaming, but also for video conferencing, etc.

Compatible models: DC-S1H, DC-S1R, DC-S1, DC-GH5S, DC-GH5, DC-G9, DC-G100 *

Release Date*: End of September (for Windows) / End of October (for Mac), 2020

*The release date of LUMIX Webcam Software for DC-G100 is yet to be decided.

Panasonic is committed to continuous improvement with its LUMIX product line, including the Full-Frame S Series and the Micro Four Thirds G Series, by providing customers with valuable products and services, a part of which are these firmware and software update programs.

･Specifications are subject to change without notice.

