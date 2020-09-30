Panasonic Announces the Release of LUMIX Webcam Software (Beta) for Windows / Mac
Sep 30, 2020, 00:00 ET
NEWARK, N.J., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has released the LUMIX Webcam Software (Beta) for Windows / Mac, a one-stop webcam software making it possible to use an applicable LUMIX camera as an webcam for purposes such as live streaming or video conferencing. It is easy to feed the camera view over a USB connection in optimum output resolution (1280x960 or 1280x720) according to the application for live streaming or video conferencing. No extra device is needed.
Compatible models: DC-S1H, DC-S1R, DC-S1, DC-S5, DC-GH5S, DC-GH5, DC-G9
*DC-G100 will also be compatible in the future.
"LUMIX Webcam Software (Beta)" is provided as a pre-release version that is currently still under development. Please note that this software is not eligible for operation warranty and customer support.
LUMIX Webcam Software (Beta) web page with download link
https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/lumix_webcam_software.html
|
LUMIX Webcam Software (Beta) for Windows Operating Environment
|
OS
|
Windows 10(64bit)
|
CPU
|
Intel CPU of 1 GHz or higher
|
Display
|
1024 x 768 pixels or more
|
RAM
|
2GB or more
|
HDD
|
Free space of 200 MB or more for installation
|
Interface
|
USB 3.0/3.1
|
LUMIX Webcam Software (Beta) for Mac Operating Environment
|
OS
|
Mac macOS 10.13, macOS 10.14, macOS 10.15
|
CPU
|
Intel CPU of 1 GHz or higher
|
Display
|
1024 x 768 pixels or more
|
RAM
|
2GB or more
|
HDD
|
Free space of 10 MB or more for installation
|
Interface
|
USB 3.0/3.1
Panasonic is committed to provide customers with valuable products and services, a part of which is this software update program.
･Specifications are subject to change without notice.
About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including Home Appliances, LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us
Follow Press Updates for Panasonic Lumix:
Internet http://us.panasonic.com/news
Facebook http://www.facebook.com/lumix
Instagram http://www.instagram.com/lumixusa
SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America