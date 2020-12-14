Panasonic Automotive Launches New Podcast Series on The Future of Audio and Sound Innovation

"At Panasonic, we have a long history of developing cutting-edge technology to create a premium in-car audio experience that makes driving both safer and more enjoyable for consumers," said Andrew Poliak, CTO of Panasonic Automotive Systems. "Our fully-integrated solutions are revolutionizing the driving experience from your navigation and head-up display, to infotainment systems and e-cockpit design – and with partners such as ELS, Fender and Klipsch we're able to deliver next-gen audio that delivers the best in-vehicle experience possible."

Produced by Muddhouse Media, a start-up original content podcast network that brings creative minds, intellectual experts and gifted storytellers together. The first episode of The Panasonic Sound Experience focuses on capturing authenticity, artistry and emotion in automotive sound design and features interviews with Panasonic Automotive Executive Vice President, Allen Kudla, and Grammy Award winning producer, sound engineer Elliot Scheiner and recording producer, Matthew Scheiner.

"Audiophiles will appreciate the complexity and nuances of premium sound, but we wanted to share that deeper knowledge with a wider audience by highlighting the behind-the-scenes innovation in a podcast series," said Allen Kudla. "In each episode, we bring the listener on a journey to discover the magic of technology that enables Panasonic to deliver an in-vehicle sound that's been compared to what you'd hear at concerts by today's greatest artists."

Future episodes of the podcast will cover:

A deeper-dive into how engineers create an intuitive audio environment through sound manipulation – noise cancelation, voice enhancement, voice scrubbing, and voice recognition

How vehicles have become an essential "second space" for consumers during the pandemic, and why premium audio can elevate the dimensional sound experience with Mark Casavant , Vice President of Sales, Business Development Klipsch Group, and Brett Crockett , Vice President R&D with Dolby Atmos

, Vice President of Sales, Business Development Klipsch Group, and , Vice President R&D with Dolby Atmos A holiday master class charting the pursuit for perfect sound across multiple genres of music, from rock to classical, with a special iconic audio guest.

