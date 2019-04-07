Panasonic Drives Innovation in Live Production at NAB 2019

"Live production clients are seeking more than just improved video performance, they're interested in better production values, more camera angles and more interesting camera moves," said Carter Hoskins, Director of Broadcast, Cinema, Professional Video Systems, Panasonic. "The Smart Studio showcases the UE150 4K camera with 3 rd party solutions to illustrate the latest developments in Augmented Reality (AR)."

The Smart Studio: Where Auto-Tracking Technology Merges with Advanced, Multi-Axis on-Air Movement

The key products on this live set include Panasonic's 8K ROI system, which allows one camera operator to access the 8K camera's super-wide field of view and HD windows with full PTZ control and follow the action from multiple virtual camera angles, saving space over multiple manned cameras. The 8K ROI system will be teamed with the real-time BlackTrax tracking system to automatically track moving subjects on the set with shots perfectly in frame and ready to take to program.

Panasonic's AW-UE150 4K/HD PTZ will be demonstrated with Tecnopoint Tuning software, Totem telescopic column systems and motorized floor and ceiling dolly systems, bringing more axes and another dimension of movement into the live production. With the UE150's freeD support (for integration into virtual systems), a scene can be digitally mapped, allowing for tracking of subject movement with the camera and Tecnopoint systems, all while coordinating the live on-screen display of an AR object or scene through a Brainstorm server.

Other highlights of Panasonic's NAB product offerings include:

the newly-available AG-CX350, the industry's lightest 4K 10-bit fixed-lens camcorder, and EVA 3.0, the latest version of the company's popular 5.7K AU-EVA1 cinema camcorder;

the new AW-HE42 1080p PTZ, offering significant improvements in lensing, stabilization and interfacing, as well as a prototype of the AW-UE4 PTZ camera for small room, group conferencing;

the prototype of a new 4K P2 shoulder-mount camcorder.

Additional technology and content demonstrations at the Panasonic booth will include:

Panasonic's new Live Production Suite prototype, the first look at a new modular scalable switching platform capable of working in a hybrid SDI/SMPTE2110 environment in HD, 3G or 4K and fed by MoIP video from Panasonic's AK-UC4000 camera system (Including the AK-NP600 built in MoIP SMPTE 2110 interface). The AK-UC4000, setting a new standard in 4K /HD Live Video production, now offers 4K wireless transmission, V-Log output for near live production including Netflix productions, and Ross Dashboard connectivity. The live production suite will also take inputs from the AW-UE150 PTZ integrated with Tecnopoint hardware and software control server. More video feeds will be derived from Panasonic's 8K ROI system driven by BlackTrax for automatic tracking;

the outstanding low-light performance of the VariCam 35, the VariCam LT and the AU-EVA1 on the Dual ISO "Dark" set, as well as examples of 4K HDR content shot on these cinema cameras;

HDR content shot on these cinema cameras; on the exhibit's presentation stage, presentations and panel discussions will be held on new technologies and products. Leading cinematographers and broadcasters (including William Wages , ASC; DP Elle Schneider; TBN's Director of Network Operations Larry Haley ; Loyola Marymount University's ( Los Angeles )'s Director of Broadcast Production Patrick Alcerro ) will discuss projects shot with Panasonic cameras. The presentations will available on Panasonic's Facebook page, @panasonicprovideoUSA. Visit panasonic.com/us/NAB2019 to view the full schedule of presentations at the show.

Panasonic will also be demonstrating its NDI®-based pan/tilt/zoom cameras at the NDI® Central Pavilion at booth SL5616.

Stay up to date with Panasonic's latest NAB announcements and schedule of activities at panasonic.com/us/NAB2019.

For more information about Panasonic professional video products, visit http://business.panasonic.com/products-professionalvideo or contact Panasonic at 877-803-8492 .

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs

and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit https://na.panasonic.com.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

