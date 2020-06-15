Panasonic Enables Immersive Experiences for Live Entertainment and Events with Suite of Projector, Professional Display and Professional Video Solutions

"Audience expectations are higher than ever before for more immersive, interesting and top-notch experiences beyond the capabilities of traditional AV technology," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, PSSNA. "Our new laser projectors, professional displays and professional video solutions offer a cost-effective and streamlined video production workflow to help customers provide exceptional, memorable experiences to their audiences."

Advanced Projector & Professional Display Technology to Support Immersive Experiences

PT-RQ35K Series 3-Chip DLP® SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors: Consumers continue to crave immersive experiences that are both shareable and memorable. Understanding the demands for captivating content, simplified setup and remote functionality, the PT-RQ35K was designed to deliver stunning, eye-catching visuals with blue and red laser technology, 30,000lm of high brightness and 4K resolution quality - all within the smallest and lightest form factor in its class(1). The PT-RQ35K Series significantly reduces logistics and installation hassles with several new features and workflow improvements, including the 'Smart Projector Control' application and Near Field Communication function. These features make it easy to read and change basic setups just by holding a mobile device against the projector's touchpoint. Since events can happen across many environments, both indoor and outdoor, and at any time of day, the new Remote Preview function makes it possible for users to check the content signal remotely via multi-media control software or a web browser. The PT-RQ35K 4K (3840 x 2400) resolution with Quad Pixel Drive On and PT-RZ34K WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution will be available December 2020.

PT-RZ990 Series 1-Chip DLP® SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors: Entertainment, exhibition and museum guests, as well as House of Worship congregations want to feel like they are immersed in the experiences they are attending, and projection technology can help achieve that. The bright, vivid colors and excellent white-balance accuracy from the PT-RZ990 Series laser projectors provide realistic, clear, crisp and high-quality color-rich image reproduction putting guests at the center of the action. In many cases, installation is challenging because of hard to reach locations. Panasonic's Smart Projector Control feature allows users to leverage the on/off function and make adjustments to the lens via a smartphone. The PT-RZ990 Series projectors are reliable and capable of virtually maintenance-free 24/7 operation for up to 20,000 hours with air-tight, dust-resistant optical units and a new filter-free cooling system. The PT-RZ990 Series projectors provide exceptional flexibility and are compatible with a wide range of our 1-Chip DLP lens options. Customers can also choose the best model for their brightness needs from 6,000lm to 9,400lm. All models deliver WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution and are available in black or white cabinets. Availability will be October 2020.

SQ1H Professional Display Series: Even in challenging outdoor locations, guests attending live events expect visually stimulating experiences. For entertainment venues with limiting ambient lighting, the SQ1H Series has an increased panel brightness of 1000cd/m2 to ensure high-quality, clear, crisp content can be displayed even when installed in bright spaces. Available in 86- and 75-inch models, this series is capable of 24/7 operation. The Series also allows for easy and flexible set up with DIGITAL LINK, based on the HDBaseT™ standard, connecting video, audio and control signals to external devices with a single LAN cable. The SQ1H Series also features the Intel® Smart Display Module (SDM) slot, making it possible to customize the display and its connectivity for a customer's production and environmental needs. The SQ1H Series will be available February 2021.

SQE1 Professional Display Series: Delivering high-quality and reliable information needed in lobbies, entertainment venues, transportation facilities and commercial spaces is imperative. The SQE1 Series provides sharp, clear, easy-to read 4K content and compliments the current SQ1 Series with the addition of Wi-Fi connectivity. The displays are offered in a wide range of sizes, from the large 98-inch model to the 43-inch model, making them suitable for vertical installation and 24/7 operation. The SQE1 Series is also equipped with the Intel® Smart Display Module (SDM) slot as well as a wide range of terminals (HDMI, DisplayPort [In/Out], USB type-C, etc.) and can be easily connected with various playback equipment and expansion boards. Built-in speakers are featured for playing content with audio. The SQE1 Series will be available starting October 2020.

Professional Video Solutions for Live Productions

KAIROS: As end users increase the amount of remote streaming content they consume, they prefer experiences that are rich and engaging even though they are not taking place in person. Live events can be made more easily accessible by incorporating technology that supports in-person interactions and remote streams simultaneously. KAIROS is a new IT/IP video processing platform that offers an open architecture system for live video switching with maximum CPU/GPU processor utilization for virtually unlimited ME scalability as well as resolution and format independence for complete input and output flexibility. As a native IP, ST 2110 system, KAIROS supports transitions to live uncompressed IP workflows and can eliminate the constraints of dedicated hardware. KAIROS creates new production opportunities involving a mosaic of IT ecosystems with a variety of COTS components from vendors in multiple industries. KAIROS will be available Summer 2020.

AW-UE100 PTZ Camera: To further support remote operations, productions will continue to need more camera shots from a smaller on-site crew, and remote PTZ robotic cameras will provide that option. The AW-UE100 is the industry's first 4K/60P PTZ camera to support such a wide variety of IP transmission protocols, including high-bandwidth NDI, high-efficiency NDI|HX and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT), which maintains stability when transmitting high-quality video, even in unstable network environments. The camera has a newly designed direct drive motor for smooth pan and tilt movement, a wide-angle lens with a horizontal angle of view of 74.1 degrees and 24x optical zoom. With online video consumption growing year over year, streaming is making up an increasingly large portion of that content. Using the RTMP/RTMPS function, the AW-UE100 PTZ can stream directly via a single cable to live broadcasting services such as YouTube Live and Facebook Live. The camera also includes the FreeD protocol to incorporate realistic virtual studio sets and elements into a live video workflow. The AW-UE100 will be available August 2020.

AK-HC3900 Studio Camera: To deliver engaging experiences, picture quality must be crisp and clear, so HDR and 4K are becoming increasingly popular requirements for live production. In an expansion of its AK series studio/field camera line, the cost-effective AK-HC3900GJ/GSJ 1080p HDR studio camera system offers upgradability to native 4K 60p/50p. The HC3900G includes a full simultaneous HDR/SDR feature set, expanded multi-format capability (1080: 59.94p, 50p, 59.94i, 50i, 29.97PsF, 25PsF, 23.98PsF; 720: 59.94p/50p) and future optional upgrade for 4K 60p/50p production. The AK-HC3900GJ/GSJ captures its raw image from an internal 4K imaging system to deliver its stunning HD HDR images with ITU-R BT.2020 wide color space. The internal 4K capture also means the future optional 4K system upgrade will yield a full 2000 TV Lines of horizontal resolution. The AK-HC3900 will be available Fall 2020.

(1) As of May 2020, based on dimensions and weight publicly available for laser projectors between 26,000-35,000 lumens.

(2) 4K signals are converted to the projector's resolution (1920 x 1200 pixels) upon projection.

For more information about Panasonic's line of display solutions, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

Connect with Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

Connect with Panasonic North America:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

www.panasonic.com

