Panasonic Enhances Communications and Interactive Collaboration with New Additions to its AV Technology Portfolio

"Information sharing and collaboration have always been essential to creating productive learning and work environments. Whether that's happening from a remote location today, in a classroom or in a conference room, technology plays an essential role," said John Baisley, Senior Vice President of Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, PSSNA. "Today's working and learning environments require flexible and interactive technology, which is why we're introducing a complete portfolio of integrated and intuitive collaborative solutions.

New Configurations Provide Tools for Remote Learning

Addressing the migration challenge of classroom learning to distance learning, Panasonic is offering a solutions-based architecture that simplifies the process and encourages remote collaboration between educators and students while replicating the in-class experience. These 'Virtual Experience' configurations provide the AV tools needed to effectively stream lectures, lessons and other activities which previously occurred in the classroom. The 'Virtual Experience' is offered in 'Entry, Standard and Advanced' configurations to meet all budget and environment requirements. Configurations include Panasonic's professional-grade displays, a pan-tilt-zoom (PTZ) camera, wireless microphones and mounting accessories. Using Panasonic AV tools provides one standard, whether on campus or across multiple remote locations. All configurations include an extended warranty, along with exceptional service and support for simple, easy and flexible installation. All configurations are readily available.

Advanced Projector & Professional Display Technology Supports Collaboration

PT-LRZ35 Series 1-Chip DLP® RGB LED Projector: Solving unnecessary distractions in smaller classrooms and meeting spaces, the PT-LRZ35 Series projectors are ideal for these areas, offering whisper-quiet operation (as low as 24dB) without sacrificing image quality. The smallest and lightest R/G/B LED DLP projectors in the 3,500lm class(1), the PT-LRZ35 Series are Panasonic's first portable projectors to use discrete R/G/B LED light source. This provides superior color reproduction and enhanced picture quality, which is ideal for art or science classrooms and any application requiring precise color accuracy such as corporate presentations or artistic renderings. The PT-LRZ35 Series are also 3D-ready with DLP® Link™ technology (requires compatible glasses). The filter-less design in a sealed optical unit and dust-resistant cabinet ensures reliable 24/7 operation for up to 20,000 hours of virtually maintenance-free operation. The PT-LRZ35U WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) and PT-LRW35U WXGA resolution (1280 x 800) LED projectors will be available August 2020.

PT-FRZ60 Series 1-Chip DLP® SOLID SHINE Laser Projector: Understanding the need to create productive and information-sharing environments from classrooms to corporate boardrooms, the PT-FRZ60 Series DLP® SOLID SHINE laser projectors are engineered for these purposes, providing highly visible, clear, bright images in well-lit rooms with minimal noise operation. The projectors are compact, lightweight and feature a 2.0x optical zoom (2) to increase throw-distance range for easy, flexible 360° installation. To assist collaborative and group work conditions, the PT-FRZ60 projectors support a 4K signal input via DIGITIAL LINK and HDMI® terminals with CEC compatibility. Since these spaces require reliable, consistent operation, the PT-FRZ60 projectors provide a filter-less cooling system, sealed optics along with a dust-resistant laser drive for virtually 20,000 hours of 24/7 maintenance-free operation. Offered in black or white cabinets, customers can choose the best model for their brightness needs from 5,000lm to 6,000lm. All models provide WUXGA resolution (1920 x 1200) and will be available October 2020.

CQE1W Professional Displays: The new CQE1 Series professional displays offer numerous connection points for multi-device ecosystems with four HDMI connections for CEC-compatible devices, as well as a standard USB-C terminal for mobile connectivity. Available in seven models, from 98-inch to 43-inch sizes, the displays offer 4K picture quality for highly legible images to meet the viewing needs of any user. Its continuous operational capability of up to 16 hours a day makes it reliable and ideal for everyday use in corporate facilities and higher education institutions. Built to VESA Standards, suspension from the ceiling or mounting on a wall is simple using a standard mounting bracket. The CQE1W Series will be available beginning September 2020.

BQ1W Professional Displays: Unique classroom and office spaces can be challenging when trying to incorporate collaboration technology. To make the most of the available space, the BQ1W Series displays can be leveraged as a screen and whiteboard. Offered in 75-inch and 65-inch sizes, the BQ1W Series 4K displays are simple to use and encourage collaboration with the option to switch effortlessly between display and whiteboard mode. All touch and writing capabilities are built directly into the display for easy annotation, so there is no need to load software or have additional components. Integrated with the Intel Smart Display Module, the displays can be enhanced with third-party applications for additional interactive capabilities. The BQ1W displays will be available June 2020.

Existing EQ1 Professional Displays Expand Functionality: Workers, educators and students are just like any other consumers who expect immersive experiences in all aspects of their lives. These expectations have carried into the office and classroom, and more corporate businesses and educational institutions are turning to display technology to provide these experiences. The popular EQ1 Series displays are well suited for huddle rooms and small meeting rooms, offering a variety of sizes with the flexibility to integrate with many video conference systems. The EQ1 Series displays are now compatible with Cisco Webex Room Kits to help customers create even more integrated, collaborative environments.

New Solutions Support Interactive Collaboration

'PressIT' Wireless Presentation System: Making meetings more efficient, while sharing information quickly among attendees, the new 'PressIT' Wireless Presentation System is a plug-and-play wireless presentation system designed to eliminate the need for cables and facilitates sharing content between different PCs. Attendees simply connect the transmitter button to their PC's USB and HDMI ports and press the button to share their content on the room's display. No setup, software or driver installation is required allowing up to four presenters at a time to display visual and audio content.

The PressIT Wireless Presentation System offers two versions: basic with the set-top-box or cable-less with the SDM receiver. The SDM receiver was designed to fit perfectly inside the Intel® SDM expansion slot of the displays, so no cable connection is needed between the PC and display. For displays and projectors without an SDM slot for the receiver, a set-top-box version can be connected to the device. Unlike other systems in the market, no dedicated software installation is necessary. The PressIT Wireless Presentation System will be available October 2020.

For more information about Panasonic's portfolio of professional imaging and visual systems, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions

(1) Smallest and lightest in the 3,500-lumen brightness class, RGB LED projector as of June 2019, according to a Panasonic survey

(2) Excluding the PT-FRZ55 that is supplied with a fixed lens (throw ratio: 0.8:1)

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

