Panasonic Expands Family of Integrated Home Monitoring Solutions with the Stylish HomeHawk FLOOR

Despite its simple design and modest appearance, the HomeHawk FLOOR offers the same exceptional performance customers have come to expect from the HomeHawk smart devices. The monitoring camera touts a 140-degree wide-angle lens, providing a comprehensive view of nearly any space. A convenient microphone and speaker enables clear two-way communication, and is compatible with amazon Alexa and Google assistant.

The HomeHawk FLOOR automatically connects using Wi-Fi technology through the HomeHawk app, discreetly keeping an eye on valuables and loved ones. It also integrates effortlessly with the Panasonic HomeHawk SHELF, the second generation of the Panasonic HD remote home monitoring camera, and the HomeHawk Front Door Camera. Users can access and control the entire family of connected HomeHawk products from the Panasonic HomeHawk app, available for download in the iTunes and Google Play app stores.

More convenient features of the HomeHawk FLOOR include:

Responsive, motion-activated ambient light

1080p Full HD Quality

Two-second pre-recording before motion detection

Customizable installation with three heights(2ft, 4ft, 6ft)

Smart control with geofencing

Backup battery power (8 AA batteries, sold separately)

Customizable activity zones (select areas in your camera's view to receive motion alerts)

Rapid playback to quickly review recorded videos

Footage accessible through HomeHawk app

Price:

FLOOR Black satin: $249.95



FLOOR Gray fabric: $279.95



SHELF: $129.95

The HomeHawk FLOOR can be purchased at Amazon.com

To learn more about Panasonic's HomeHawk home monitoring solutions and other consumer electronic products, please visit www.shop.panasonic.com. You can also follow Panasonic on Twitter (@PanasonicUSA) and Facebook.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.

