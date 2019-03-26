Panasonic Features 4K Visual Technologies, Enterprise Media Solution and Self-Service Kiosk at Digital Signage Expo 2019

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic will feature its portfolio of 4K visual systems technologies and customized digital signage solutions at the Digital Signage Expo at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV from March 26-29, 2019. On display at Booth #1241 will be the EQ1 Series 4K Professional Displays, the PT-RZ120U and Space Player 1-Chip DLP™ SOLID SHINE Laser Projectors, PT-RQ22KU 3-Chip DLP™ SOLID SHINE Laser Projector, Enterprise Media Solutions and a Self-Service Kiosk.

For engaging and immersive digital signage experiences, Panasonic's 4K displays and projectors seamlessly integrate content creating customizable visual solutions for various industries – from transportation to entertainment to food service. And for personalized digital signage, Panasonic's Enterprise Media Solutions and Self-Service Kiosk offer tailored experiences for end-users, with simple-to-use, easy navigation resulting in increased customer satisfaction. Panasonic offers the new products and solutions described below, enhancing many digital signage scenarios:

EQ1 Series 4K Professional Displays

Panasonic's EQ1 Series 4K Professional Displays offer a simple, flexible and cost effective solution for many digital signage needs. This new display series presents 4K imaging with a slim depth and stylish narrow bezel design maximizing the screen area in relation to the display's physical size. The EQ1 Series offers 350 cd/m2 brightness, excellent visibility, and with a built-in signage player allows video and still-image playback via USB, enabling simple, networkable media presentations. The EQ1 Series includes six (6) new models, which includes 43, 50, 55, 65, 75, 85-inch display sizes. All display sizes can be installed in either portrait or landscape orientation. Panasonic's EQ1 Series displays are a great visual communication solution for public spaces, retail venues, corporate meeting rooms and classrooms.

PT-RQ22KU 3-Chip DLP™ SOLID SHINE Laser Projector

Engineered with exceptional quality and reliability, the PT-RQ22KU 3-Chip DLP™ SOLID SHINE laser projector delivers 21,000lm (center) of brightness and 20,000:1 contrast ratio and projects bright, film-like 4K+ (5120 x 3200) images without visible pixels for video reproduction that's extremely clear and natural. Its compact size and lightweight design makes it easy to handle and together with powered lens shift and a wide range of optional lenses, makes the PT-RQ22KU an ideal projection solution for rental, staging and large venue applications. The PT-RQ22KU can be mounted in any 360-degree configuration without picture distortion in a temporary or permanent installation. Single-cable 4K DIGITAL LINK (based on HDBaseT™ technology) connectivity simplifies installation, reduces cabling and associated costs.

PT-RZ120KU 1-Chip DLP ™ SOLID SHINE Laser Projector

With Panasonic's high brightness 12,600lm (center) and WUXGA (1920 x 1200) resolution PT-RZ120U 1-Chip DLP™ SOLID SHINE laser projector, customers can expect crisp, vivid image quality from a projector capable of 24/7 maintenance-free operation for up to 20,000 hours thanks to air-tight and dust-resistant optical units and cooling systems negating the need for air filters. This cutting-edge technology achieves vibrant picture quality and 10,000:1 contrast ratio. The projector shares optional lenses with Panasonic's 1-Chip DLP™ projector family, offers 360-degree installation and supports uncompressed 4K video-signal input via HDMI® or DIGITAL LINK terminals. The PT-RZ120 is equipped with DIGITAL LINK (based on HDBaseT™ technology) for single-cable connection which simplifies installation, reduces cabling and associated costs and enhances reliability meeting the needs of many digital signage scenarios. The PT-RZ120U 1-Chip DLP™ SOLID SHINE laser projectors are available in black or white cabinets.

Space Player 1-Chip DLP ™ Laser Projector

Panasonic's Space Player is a revolutionary 1-Chip DLP™ laser projector designed to fit any space, given its compact size and shape. It combines the functions of traditional lighting and video projection to create engaging, projected visuals able to support a wide variety of applications. It is ideal for restaurants, retail stores, museums and more. Easy installation, 24/7 continuous operation and exceptionally long life (20,000-hour light source) without the need to change bulbs or provide periodic maintenance, makes the Space Player a great solution for any specialty projection scenario.

"Panasonic's breadth of solutions positions us as a trusted leader who customers can rely on for reliable, durable, and high-quality products," said Rob Goldberg, Sales Director, Visual Systems, Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America. "Our extensive portfolio offers access to interactive signage solutions, immersive projection mapping and 4K display technology which supports our commitment to deliver exceptional, engaging and dazzling visual experiences helping our customers stand out from the crowd and take their businesses to the next level."

Enterprise Media Solutions

Also presented in the booth will be Panasonic's new Enterprise Media Solution, a scalable, customize-able platform that delivers an engaging and informative end-user experience. This cloud-based IoT solution solves enterprise issues by connecting data, media, distribution and customer facing touch-points, and can be implemented across various industries from enhancing a hotel experience, to managing digital signage in transportation, food service and retail venues.

Self-Service Kiosk

Panasonic will also demo its Self-Service Kiosk, a turnkey QSR solution that helps increase retail and food service profitability by automatically promoting upsell opportunities to customers who use the solution. With the touchscreen kiosk, customers can place orders easily and independently, enabling them to order what they really want without hassle. This simultaneously leads to increased customer satisfaction and freed-up staff who can focus on other operational tasks.

Panasonic will be available at Booth #1241 to discuss its digital signage solutions. For more information about Panasonic Professional Imaging & Visual Systems, please visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.

