Panasonic HomeHawk WINDOW: Monitor Your Home, From the Inside Out

Many home monitoring solutions require modifications, often resulting in damage, to the exterior of your home, as well as access to complicated power sources, only to result in limited views. The WINDOW, however, solves all of these problems with its simple set-up, excellent picture quality, smart sensors and customization via the HomeHawk smart phone app.

When monitoring outdoor activity, consumers found using standard indoor monitoring cameras resulted in extraneous reflection from the window glass causing poor image quality. The WINDOW solves the problem by mounting to the glass and is equipped with the same 1080p Full HD camera found in the HomeHawk SHELF and FLOOR, and a high-sensitivity sensor to provide bright color night vision. The unit body has the same 16:9 aspect ratio as the captured image to ensure a high-quality picture with less reflection from the window.

Users can customize the camera's motion activated areas through the smartphone app to reduce unnecessary alerts and notifications caused by pets or neighbors. In addition, the WINDOW has two-second pre-recording to capture critical activity.

Joining the HomeHawk suite, the WINDOW rounds out Panasonic's DIY home monitoring solution by taking it beyond the front porch. The FLOOR, SHELF, FRONT DOOR, OUTDOOR, and now WINDOW all work cohesively to bring you peace of mind by discreetly watching over every inch of your home from the inside out.

Live view and 24/7 recording

Bright color night vision

1080p full HD quality

150-degree wide angle view

Person detection to reduce unnecessary notifications

Customizable activity zones with selecting non-detection area

Easy monitoring with any iOS or Android smartphone

Two second pre-recording to capture critical activity

Video storage on microSDXC card

No contracts, no fees

Window mountable with suction cup or double-sided tape

Works with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

The HomeHawk WINDOW will be available on Amazon.com in August for SRP $149.95.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to consumers, businesses and government agencies across the region.

