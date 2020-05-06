Panasonic Introduces AW-UE100, Industry's First 4K/60P Pan/Tilt/Zoom Camera to Support High Bandwidth NDI and Secure Reliable Transport (SRT)

The AW-UE100 features a 1/2.5-type 4K MOS sensor to produce stunning UHD 4K/60p video and offers a wide variety of interfaces including 12G-SDI, 3G-SDI, HDMI and IP. For capturing images in tight spaces to large venues, the UE100 has exceptional capabilities. A wide-angle lens with a horizontal angle of view of 74.1 degrees enables a wide area to be shot from a limited installation space, and its 24x optical zoom maintains high image quality at high zoom ratios, permitting shooting in large indoor spaces.

For low latency, live video transmissions, the AW-UE100 offers high-bandwidth NDI for transmitting 4K/60p video at speeds of approximately 250 Mbps and for transmitting full HD video at approximately 100 Mbps, all over a single LAN cable. It also offers high-efficiency, low bandwidth NDI|HX to enable video transmission at low bitrates. Secure Reliable Transport (SRT) maintains stability when transmitting high-quality video, even in unstable network environments; and its RTMP/RTMPS function provides direct streaming via a single cable to live broadcasting services such as YouTube Live and Facebook Live.

Its FreeD output enables connection with AR/VR systems and allows camera tracking information (pan/tilt/zoom/focus/iris) to easily build systems without an encoder. The inclusion of a Direct Drive mechanism with roll compensation improves stillness and quietness during pan/tilt operations.

The camera's panning range is ±175° and tilting range is -30° to 210°. Other key features include a four-position ND filter (Clear, ¼, 1/16, 1/64), a Night Mode for infrared shooting, and PoE++ power supply support.

The AW-UE100 will be available in both black and white versions in third quarter 2020, with pricing to be announced.

For more information about Panasonic professional video products, visit http://business.panasonic.com/products-professionalvideo or contact Panasonic at 877-803-8492.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

Connect with Panasonic Professional Video:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook

Connect with Panasonic North America:

Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube

SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

www.panasonic.com

