Panasonic Introduces New Telephoto Zoom Lens for the LUMIX S Series with Macro Capability

The new LUMIX S 70-300mm boasts high descriptive performance and beautiful bokeh throughout the entire zoom range, which create exceptionally impressive photo and video. It also provides high-speed, high-precision AF and Dual Image Stabilizer (IS) for use in a wide-range of situations including sports, animals, portraits and vehicles.

Adopting the state-of-the-art optical technology, the optimum alignment of the 17 lens elements in 11 groups, including one ultra extra-low dispersion (UED) lens, two extra-low dispersion (ED) lenses and one ultra-high refractive index (UHR) lens, effectively suppresses axial chromatic aberration at tele-end, and chromatic aberration of magnification at wide-end. Specifically, the UHR lens achieves uniform image quality from the center to the edges of the image, while contributing to an overall smaller configuration of the lens unit.

With an outstanding minimum focusing distance of 0.54m*1, the LUMIX S 70-300mm achieves maximum magnification of 0.5x (at 300mm) realizing half life-size macro photography and videography. Circular aperture with an 11-bladed iris diaphragm provides beautifully rounded bokeh for unfocused lights.

Combining the Optical Image Stabilizer (OIS) in the lens and the Body IS in the LUMIX S Series camera, the Dual IS system powerfully compensates for the handshake in telephoto shooting, making it possible to use a 5.5-stop slower shutter speed*2. The focus control with a maximum 480 fps high-speed sensor drive realizes fast, high-precision AF.

Despite being a telephoto zoom lens with macro capability, the LUMIX S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 MACRO O.I.S. is compact and light weight for stunning mobility. The rugged, dust/splash-resistant*3 design withstands use under harsh conditions even at 14°F / -10°C.

In addition, the fluorine coating on the front element repels water and oil. The filter diameter is 77mm.

The LUMIX S 70-300mm, like all LUMIX S Series lenses, excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that minimizes focus breathing, a fatal problem in all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography. Furthermore, focus shift is suppressed during zooming with an exceptional zoom tracking performance, with the subject always in sharp focus. As a result, the new lens meets the exceptionally high standards required to achieve professional-grade video footage.

Newer L-Mount lenses including three more F1.8 large-aperture lenses are under development to further enhance the LUMIX S Series lens lineup and fulfill the needs of our customers.

The LUMIX S 70-300mm F4.5-5.6 MACRO O.I.S. (S-R70300) will be available at valued channel partners in April for $1249.99 MSRP.

*1 At wide-end. *2 Based on the CIPA standard [Yaw/Pitch direction: focusing distance f=300mm, when LUMIX S5 is used.] *3 Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water. • Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

