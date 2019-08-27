Panasonic Launches a New L-Mount Interchangeable Lens for the LUMIX S Series Full-frame Digital Single Lens Mirrorless Camera LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 (S-E2470)

The rugged dust- and splash-resistant* design withstands harsh conditions and ensures versatile use for landscapes, snaps and portraits with its 24-70mm focal length. The LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 features stunningly high resolution and high contrast at each focal length point, with a filter diameter of 82 mm and an 11-blade circular aperture diaphragm. The full-range F2.8 high-speed aperture provides smooth defocus gradation from the focus peak to the neighboring area of the image to achieve a beautiful bokeh effect as well as a rich perspective.

Comprised of 18 lenses in 16 groups, three aspherical lenses and four ED (Extra-low Dispersion) lenses effectively suppresses both axial chromatic aberration and chromatic aberration of magnification. The aspherical shape of the lenses corrects astigmatism, achieving high resolving performance. Furthermore, a UHR (Ultra-High Refractive Index) lens achieves uniform image quality from the center to the edges of the image while downsizing the lens unit.

A double focus system combining linear and stepping motors achieves sensor drive at a maximum speed of 480 fps. This realizes fast, high-precision AF, ensuring the user never misses a photo opportunity. Focus clutch mechanism adoption enables instant AF/MF switching and accurate manual focusing. The LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm F2.8 also excels in video recording performance with a mechanism that suppresses focus breathing, a common problem in all interchangeable lenses designed for still image photography.

By 2020, Panasonic will design and develop 10 or more Lumix S Pro and other lenses, further expanding the S Series lens lineup. More than 45 interchangeable L-Mount lenses are or will be available from Panasonic, Leica Camera AG and Sigma, demonstrating an almost limitless spectrum of new creative possibilities.

The LUMIX S PRO 24-70mm lens will be available in October for $2199.99.

*Dust and Splash Resistant does not guarantee that damage will not occur if this lens is subjected to direct contact with dust and water.

•Leica is a registered trademark of Leica Microsystems IR GmbH.

•Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

