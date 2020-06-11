Panasonic Launches Versatile NN-CD87KS Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven

The Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven is even flexible enough to allow users to choose any one of the four cooking methods individually for quick, delicious foods and snacks, or in combination for a variety of fast, healthy, nutritious meals everyone will enjoy.

The Only Countertop Oven You Need

An uptick in busy lifestyles coupled with the desire for convenient, but fresh and healthy food has resulted in rapid growth in the 'multi-cooking' appliance category, including products like multi-cooker pots and toaster ovens with 'convection' function.

With four versatile cooking options that cook a wide variety of meals and snacks with precision and to perfection, Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven users won't need separate appliances to make their favorite foods.

The airfry function, a healthier alternative to traditional frying, quickly circulates hot air around the food, even faster than convection, producing crispy, brown results. Food prep that requires broiling is also a cinch; dual infrared technology perfectly cooks foods on a broiling rack that lifts food close to the infrared grilling element, resulting in the crispiness missing from traditional microwave cooking.

Baking is also more convenient and efficient thanks to the Home Chef Countertop Multi-Oven, which can be a primary or secondary oven. The Convection Bake function ranges from 215° to 425°F, for baking and roasting without heating up the home or expending as much energy as traditional oven cooking.

Elevating Traditional Microwave Cooking

Functions such as the one-touch Genius Sensor Reheat button, which prompts the Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven to monitor the amount of steam generated by the dish, then automatically sets and adjusts the time to avoid over-or-undercooking, provides an additional layer of precision and convenience not seen in standard-use microwaves.

In addition, utilizing a smart microwave sequencing system based on the Inverter's continuous-power delivery, the Turbo Defrost function protects and preserves food's flavor, texture and nutrients - all without producing frozen centers or cooked edges.

Adding to its long list of convenient options, 20 auto-cook settings and 11 power levels provide the perfect heating levels and times for fast and perfect results in breakfast, grains, vegetables, entrees and more.

At CES 2020 Panasonic announced a collaboration with Drop, the leading recipe app, who's guided, step-by-step recipe format is available for use with the new Home Chef 4-in-1 Multi-Oven. Drop ensures home cooks get the most out of their appliances with quick, easy, and delicious recipes using the full suite of features from Panasonic to deliver consistent, successful results. To find out more delicious recipes visit: https://drop.recipes/panasonic-usa

Sleek, Space-saving Design

A recent Panasonic survey revealed an average of nine small kitchen appliances are used in U.S. households, leaving little remaining counterspace for prep or other uses. At 1.2 interior cubic feet the modern, stainless-steel Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven has a spacious interior cooking area, but a compact exterior footprint to save valuable counterspace. For users preferring a built-in aesthetic, an optional trim kit allows users to build it into cabinets or walls.

The Home Chef 4-in-1 Countertop Multi-Oven (SRP $ $479.95) is available now on Amazon.com.

