Panasonic names SYNNEX Corporation 2019 Distributor of the Year

GREENVILLE, S.C., May 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX), a leading business process services company, today announced that Panasonic Corporation of North America has named it the 2019 Distributor of the Year.

"Panasonic is driving digital transformations across markets and leading the way in terms of its corporate dedication toward sustainability, the environment and the communities in which we live," said Sandi Stambaugh, Vice President, Product Management, SYNNEX. "We are honored to receive this recognition from Panasonic for the work we do and the value we bring to our partners."

SYNNEX received the recognition at the Panasonic TOUGHBOOK® Virtual Partner Summit on May 20.

"SYNNEX was recognized for its efforts in streamlining its Panasonic operations to increase the added value it brings its customers," said Brandon Williams, Director of U.S. Mobility Channel, Panasonic. "They are leading the way in service while maintaining a focus on growing Panasonic's mobility business in critically important new markets."

To learn more about SYNNEX Corporation, visit synnex.com .

About SYNNEX Corporation

SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is a Fortune 200 corporation and a leading business process services company, providing a comprehensive range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement to a broad range of enterprises. SYNNEX distributes a broad range of information technology systems and products, and also provides systems design and integration solutions. Founded in 1980, SYNNEX Corporation operates in numerous countries throughout North and South America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Additional information about SYNNEX may be found online at synnex.com/ .

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking, such as features and capabilities of products and services, and general success of collaborations, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance that may be suggested in this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Copyright 2020 SYNNEX Corporation. All rights reserved. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo, and all other SYNNEX company, product and services names and slogans are trademarks or registered trademarks of SYNNEX Corporation. SYNNEX, the SYNNEX Logo Reg. U.S. Pat. & Tm. Off. Other names and marks are the property of their respective owners.

SNX-G

Media Contact :

Eliza Bostian

Hughes Agency

For SYNNEX Corporation

(864) 271-0718

[email protected]

SOURCE SYNNEX Corporation

Related Links

http://www.synnex.com

