Panasonic Now Exclusive U.S. Distributor for Multi Tech Charging Stations by HS-Technik GmbH

The latest in battery care innovations, the Multi Tech charging station uses HS-T Frequency Modulation Impulse Charging Process ® to achieve up to 15% more runtime per charge. This technology reconditions the cells, almost doubling the life of the battery pack and resulting in significant cost savings. The Multi Tech charger supports a range of battery manufacturers (Panasonic, HS-Technik, Bosch, Makita, Ingersoll Rand, Atlas Copco, Desoutter, Cooper, Fein) and charges Li-ion, Ni-MH, and Ni-Cad battery chemistries. This offers manufacturers versatility, making for seamless conversion when switching from conventional fast-charging stations that degrade cell capacity over time.

"Having heard first-hand from our own production managers and from our partners in the industry about the importance of battery life and care, we wanted to offer this innovation from HS-Technik," said Aziz Lokhandwala, Assembly Tools Product Manager. "The Multi Tech charging station not only helps cut costs by reconditioning and extending battery life, but it addresses critical space-saving challenges for manufacturers as well."

The Multi Tech charging stations are available in two-bay and four-bay configurations. Requiring fewer power outlets and line drops, manufacturers have an opportunity to declutter workspaces within the assembly line and increase productivity.

With voltage compatibility ranging from 3.6 V to 50.4 V (43.2 V nominal voltage), the Multi Tech charging stations use plug and play adapters that can be swapped to fit each manufacturer's batteries, and no voltage change is required when switching among batteries as battery voltage is detected automatically by the charging station.

Learn more about HS-Technik's Multi Tech charging station by watching this video or by visiting na.panasonic.com/us/assemblytools.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America



Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us and @ PanasonicUSA on all social media channels.



SOURCE Panasonic Corporation of North America

Related Links

http://www.panasonic.com

