Panasonic Pledges Support for LGBTQ Youth with Donation to The Trevor Project

Sponsorship of The Trevor Project is being supported by the Panasonic Personal Care team, the makers of the brand's beauty & grooming products, through a charitable donation.

"Ensuring the well-being of the LGBTQ+ community in the United States and abroad is important to Panasonic. We are continually seeking ways to further our support and expand our role as an ally to the LGBTQ+ community as a whole," said Dennis Eppel, Senior Vice President, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company.

Panasonic Corporation of North America also hosts PRISM, a group of LGBTQ+ employees and allies working to create an inclusive and safe workplace culture where individuals can thrive in both their professional and personal lives. Through education, advocacy, and activism, they promote greater diversity of thought so all voices in the community are not only heard, but also celebrated.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products, Home Appliances, LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2020, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com .

About The Trevor Project

The Trevor Project is the world's largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people. The Trevor Project offers a suite of 24/7 crisis intervention and suicide prevention programs, including TrevorLifeline, TrevorText, and TrevorChat as well as the world's largest safe space social networking site for LGBTQ youth, TrevorSpace . Trevor also operates an education program with resources for youth-serving adults and organizations, an advocacy department fighting for pro-LGBTQ legislation and against anti-LGBTQ rhetoric/policy positions, and a research team to discover the most effective means to help young LGBTQ people in crisis and end suicide. If you or someone you know is feeling hopeless or suicidal, our trained crisis counselors are available 24/7 at 1-866-488-7386 via chat TheTrevorProject.org/Help , or by texting START to 678-678.

