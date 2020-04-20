Panasonic Releases Firmware Update Program for LUMIX S1H

NEWARK, N.J., April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic has announced that the company will release the firmware update program for the LUMIX S1H Full-Frame mirrorless camera to enhance its performance and usability, as stated last September. Working together with Atomos, a global company that creates video equipment for professional film creators, the new firmware enables the output of maximum 5.9K/29.97p and 59.94p 4K* RAW video data over HDMI to save it as Apple ProRes RAW on the Atomos Ninja V 4K HDR monitor-recorder. In addition, it further complies with 3.5K Anamorphic 4:3. Panasonic commits to provide innovative solutions for professional film creation by enabling all S1H users to receive this firmware for free of charge.

The program will be available at LUMIX Global Customer Support website https://av.jpn.support.panasonic.com/support/global/cs/dsc/ on May 25, 2020.

* 4128x2176(17:9), announced as "C4K" at IBC2019. Corresponding to C4K (4096×2160) as defined by Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI).

LUMIX S1H Firmware Version 2.0

1. RAW video data output over HDMI



[ 5.9K ] / [ 4K ] / [Anamorphic (4:3) 3.5K ] 12-bit RAW video data can be output over HDMI.



The Apple ProRes RAW can be recorded on Atomos Ninja V.

Area Resolution Frame Rate Aspect HDMI Output Full-Frame 5.9K

(5888x3312) 29.97p/25p/23.98p 16:9 12-bit Super 35mm 4K (4128x2176) 59.94p/50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 17:9 12-bit Super 35mm

Anamorphic 3.5K (3536x2656) 50p/29.97p/25p/23.98p 4:3 12-bit

V-Log or Rec.709 is selectable on Live View monitor during RAW output.

Shooting assist functions including WFM (Wave Form Monitor), Vector Scope, Luminance Spot Meter, Zebra Pattern can be used during RAW output.

2. Enhanced video functions / improved performance

Downconverted output over HDMI during [ 6K ]/[ 5.9K ]/[ 5.4K ] video recording is available.

]/[ ]/[ ] video recording is available. In Creative Video mode, it is possible to disable the operation of starting/stopping video recording by pressing a shutter button.

In Creative Video mode, it is possible to set [Rec Quality( My List )] from the control panel.

)] from the control panel. The value of noise reduction in [V-Log] in Photo Style has been expanded to [-1]. It suppresses afterimages previously occurred in some situations.

It is possible to prevent the enlarged view window of MF Assist to be output over HDMI.

There were cases where color banding appeared in 4:2:0/10-bit video recording in some situations. This bug has been minimized.

There were cases where the REC RUN time code did not count up when the video was not recorded on an SD Memory Card but was recorded on an external device over HDMI. This bug has been fixed.

3. Other added functions / improvements

It is possible to set [AF+MF] in AFC mode.

It is possible to assign functions to the lens' Fn buttons when the Panasonic LUMIX S PRO 70-200mm F2.8 O.I.S. (S-E70200) is mounted.

It is possible to assign function to the Fn buttons of Sigma L-Mount interchangeable lenses.

When attaching a lens using the Sigma MC-21 mount converter and [Image Stabilizer] > [Lens] is set to ON , Body I.S.(Image Stabilizer) suppresses roll movement.

[Backlight Illumination Period] has been added to the menu of Status LCD. [ON1] prevents the LCD backlight to be turned off.

It is possible to select the card slot to save the JPEG images developed by in-camera RAW processing.

[0.5 SEC] has been added for an option of [Duration Time (photo)] in [Auto Review].

[Off (Disable Press and Hold)] can be assigned to the Fn button. It disables operation when the button is long-pressed.

Fn button can be used for checking aperture effect while the button is pressed.

To prevent improper operation, touch-control is disabled for [Delete All] operation in playback mode. Only cursor buttons can be used for [Delete All] operation.

There were rare cases where the camera froze during [Segmented File Recording] or during recording at 400 Mbps under a particular set of conditions including the type of SD Card used. This phenomenon has been improved.

Aperture and shutter speed can be controlled using front/rear dials when the rear monitor is set to OFF.

There were cases where F value control failed depending on the maximum F value when non-Panasonic L-Mount lens is mounted. This bug has been fixed.

