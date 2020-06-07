Panasonic Releases "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" Software Program for PC Integration
Jun 07, 2020, 21:00 ET
NEWARK, N.J., June 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic announced the release of "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" on June 7, 2020. The beta software program for Windows is derived from the existing "LUMIX Tether (Ver.1.7)" with an additional display option for situations where this software can be used for live streaming. It is designed to offer convenience in the fast-growing self-streaming market.
As "LUMIX Streaming" is a software program originally designed for tethered shooting, GUIs such as a focus area mark as well as control panels are displayed with live view images on the PC monitor during USB tethering. However, these graphic items become a hindrance when the software is used to capture camera view for live streaming. In response to the demands of customers to resolve this issue, LIVE VIEW mode has been added on "LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta)". It enables displaying camera view only, making it easy for the separate streaming software to read it. Users can choose to show or hide these graphic items during USB tethering according to their needs.
"LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" is provided as a pre-release version that is currently still under development. Please note that this software is not eligible for operational warranty or customer support.
Compatible models: DC-GH5, DC-G9, DC-GH5S, DC-S1, DC-S1R, DC-S1H
|
LUMIX Streaming (Beta)
|
Operating Environment
|
OS
|
Windows 10 (32bit/64bit)
|
CPU
|
Intel CPU of 1 GHz or higher
|
Display
|
1024 x 768 pixels or more
|
RAM
|
1GB or more (32bit), 2GB or more (64bit)
|
HDD
|
Free space of 200 MB or more for installation
|
Interface
|
USB 3.0/3.1
LUMIX Streaming (Beta) web page with download link
https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/lumixtether.html
･Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.
About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company
Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2018, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to consumers, businesses and government agencies across the region.
