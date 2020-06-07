Panasonic Releases "LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" Software Program for PC Integration

As "LUMIX Streaming" is a software program originally designed for tethered shooting, GUIs such as a focus area mark as well as control panels are displayed with live view images on the PC monitor during USB tethering. However, these graphic items become a hindrance when the software is used to capture camera view for live streaming. In response to the demands of customers to resolve this issue, LIVE VIEW mode has been added on "LUMIX Tether for Streaming (Beta)". It enables displaying camera view only, making it easy for the separate streaming software to read it. Users can choose to show or hide these graphic items during USB tethering according to their needs.

"LUMIX Streaming (Beta)" is provided as a pre-release version that is currently still under development. Please note that this software is not eligible for operational warranty or customer support.

Compatible models: DC-GH5, DC-G9, DC-GH5S, DC-S1, DC-S1R, DC-S1H

LUMIX Streaming (Beta) Operating Environment OS Windows 10 (32bit/64bit) CPU Intel CPU of 1 GHz or higher Display 1024 x 768 pixels or more RAM 1GB or more (32bit), 2GB or more (64bit) HDD Free space of 200 MB or more for installation Interface USB 3.0/3.1

LUMIX Streaming (Beta) web page with download link

https://www.panasonic.com/global/consumer/lumix/lumixtether.html

･Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

