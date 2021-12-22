Panasonic to Add Campus in Reno as Electric Vehicle Market Revs Up

SPARKS, Nev., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Energy of North America (PENA), a Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, today announced plans to expand in Northern Nevada with a new campus in Reno that is anticipated to open spring 2022.

The 94,483 sq. ft. existing building at 645 East Plumb Lane managed by Industrial Realty Group, LLC (IRG) in Reno is being renovated to become PENA's division headquarters and will feature state-of the-art engineering labs, employee recruitment and training facilities, and other support functions.

"Our new facility in Reno underscores our commitment to evolving and growing to stay at the forefront of the mobility market," said Allan Swan, president, PENA. "Investing in innovation and workforce initiatives in the local community supports our mission of creating a future powered by sustainable energy."

The announcement comes seven years after Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation announced PENA would produce lithium-ion batteries at Tesla's Gigafactory 1 in Sparks, Nevada. While operations at Gigafactory 1 will continue, PENA intends to take advantage of the Reno location to expand local engineering capacity and talent acquisition and upskilling, further propelling its position in the electric vehicle market.

"Panasonic has been a phenomenal member of the community and I'm thrilled they continue to drive growth in the area," said Reno City Council member Oscar Delgado. "I share Panasonic's commitment to contributing to society and look forward to partnering with Panasonic in the years to come to make a positive impact in Reno."

"IRG is excited to welcome PENA to the property. We had an excellent experience working alongside the PENA team and their brokers, Brian Armon and Tony Machabee," said Stuart Lichter, President of IRG. "We are thrilled to reactivate the property and bring jobs and activity back to the site."

About Panasonic Energy of North America

Panasonic Energy of North America (PENA), a Division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, manufactures lithium-ion batteries in Sparks, Nevada, and employs more than 4,000 people. PENA's mission is to contribute to a clean energy society by manufacturing the world's safest, highest-quality batteries, developing an American workforce with skills in a high-tech growth industry, and changing society's use and perception of electric powered transportation.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2021, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at http://na.panasonic.com/us/ .

