Panasonic Welcomes New Wireless, Noise Cancelling Headphones, RP-HD805N, To Its Audio Family

The HD805N headphones have a Multi-Layer Film (MLF) Diaphragm for the HD driver to further improve response and audio quality while eliminating extraneous vibrations. The structure and materials of the frame were thoughtfully designed to minimize vibrations in the driver and maximize the spaciousness of the sonic field.

The HD805N treats listeners to a perfect audio environment, with three modes of noise cancellation enabled by positioning the microphone outside the housing component and arranging the feedback system on the driver unit closer to the eardrum. Its Ambient Sound Enhancer is a proprietary technology allowing for important sounds, such as airport announcements or cars honking, to penetrate the headphones while noise cancellation is activated. This feature can be turned on and off at the listener's leisure.

Designed to fit any user comfortably, the HD805N headphones are constructed with a 3D Ball Joint Structure enabling the headphones to adapt to the optimum positioning for all head sizes and ear shapes. The HD805N enhances comfort with ergonomically designed 3D ear pads crafted with low-resilience urethane foam providing an air-tight seal for outstanding sound insulation.

With the HD805N, listeners can enjoy hours of music, both at home and away. The HD805N has approximately 20 hours of continuous playback2 when noise cancelling is active.

1 Up to 96 kHz/24 bit playback with LDAC™ support when connected via Bluetooth®. (High-resolution playback with wired connection)

2 During SBC playback

The headphones will be available in black, silver and brown at $249.99 SRP.

Product Information

RP-HD805N

High-Quality Authentic Sound

High-Resolution Audio with wired connection

LDAC™/aptX™ HD Compatible with Bluetooth®

40mm HD Driver Unit Adjustable Ambience for Pure

Wideband Noise Cancelling

Noise Cancelling: 3 options to suit your preference Fit Nicely for Lasting Comfort

3D Ball Joint Structure and 3D Ear Pad

Specifications

Model No. RP-HD805N Driver Unit (mm) 40 mm (1-9/16 in.) Magnet Type Neodymium Impedance (Ω) (Power off, with cord) 38 Ω Sensitivity (dB/mW) (Power off, with cord) 99 dB / mW Frequency Response (with cord) 4 Hz – 40000 Hz Control/ Mic • Playback Time with Battery (NC ON, SBC) Approx. 20 hours Charging Time (25°C/ 77°F) Approx. 4 hours Weight (without cord) Approx. 268 g (9.5 oz.) Supplied Accessory USB charging cord: Approx. 0.5 m (1.6 ft.), Detachable Cord: Approx. 1.2 m (3.9 ft.), Carrying case, Airplane adaptor Cord Cord Length (m) 1.2 m (3.9 ft.) detachable MiniPlug (3.5 mm) • Plug Gold Bluetooth® Wireless

Technology Version 4.2 Supported Profiles A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, HFP Codec SBC, AAC, Qualcomm® aptX™, Qualcomm® aptX™

HD, LDAC™ Operating Distance Up to 10 m (33 ft.) Active Noise Cancelling • ・Specifications are subject to change without notice. All figures given here are approximate.

TRADEMARK NOTICE:

The Bluetooth® word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc. and any use of such marks by Panasonic Corporation is under license. Other trademarks and trade names are those of their respective owners.

LDAC™ is a trademark of Sony Corporation.

Qualcomm aptX™ is a product of Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd. Qualcomm is a trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries, used with permission. aptX™ is a trademark of Qualcomm Technologies International, Ltd., registered in the United States and other countries, used with permission.

To learn more about Panasonic's line consumer electronic products please visit www.shop.panasonic.com. You can also follow Panasonic on Twitter (@mypanasonicNA) and Facebook.

About Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company

Based in Newark, NJ, Panasonic Consumer Electronics Company is a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, the principal North American subsidiary of Panasonic Corporation. The company offers a wide range of consumer solutions in the U.S. including LUMIX Digital Cameras, Camcorders, Blu-ray players, Home Audio, Technics, Cordless Phones, Home Appliances, Beauty, Grooming, Wellness and Personal Care products and more. Panasonic was featured in Fortune Magazine's 2016 ranking of 50 companies that are changing the world and doing well by doing good. Specifically cited were its smart and sustainable technologies, including its contributions to smart cities and the electric vehicle revolution.

