Panasonic's EverVolt™ Modules Ready to Ship, Offering U.S. Homeowners Latest Solar Energy-Efficient Solution

EverVolt Solar Module Series 370W / 360W modules feature efficiencies of 21.2% and 20.6% respectively, a temperature coefficient of -0.26%, and provides maximum power output for residential solar systems.

The new modules are a result of Panasonic's long-term commitment to bringing to market the best products for energy-conscious homeowners, offering the high-quality standard consumers expect from Panasonic products. When installed by a Panasonic Authorized, Premium or Elite installer and registered through the Panasonic website, the EverVolt modules are covered by Panasonic's TripleGuard and AllGuard 25-year product, performance and labor warranties. Panels installed by installers outside of the Panasonic network will still receive 25-year product and performance warranties.

"We are excited homeowners can officially purchase the new EverVolt modules. By bringing these new products to market, Panasonic is signaling to installers and homeowners its continued investment in solar energy innovation," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage at Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America. "As we look to the future of the solar industry, our mission remains the same: to create a better world by providing the best renewable energy technology possible. As one of America's most trusted brands, we will continue to provide the high level of support and quality solar products homeowners have come to expect from Panasonic."

To purchase the EverVolt modules, homowners can find a list of installers at https://na.panasonic.com/us/solar/homeowner.

