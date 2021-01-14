Panasonic's Residential Solar Products and Installer Program Reach More Homeowners in High Growth Solar Markets

­­­NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Panasonic Corporation of North America today announced 13 installers across the country have been promoted to the Elite and Premium tiers of its Residential Solar Installer Program. Not only will installers and homeowners gain access to the Panasonic Solar Modules portfolio, they will also receive access to the new high-efficiency Panasonic Solar EverVolt Modules, available beginning in February.

Homeowners in Arizona, Texas, Florida, Iowa and Indiana will be able to access Panasonic's solar products and expertise from seven Elite Level installers, who will be the first in Panasonic's network to gain access to new products and rebates, while enjoying preferred access to product availability and the best pricing:

AC/DC Solar in Brandon, Fla.

Advance Solar and Energy in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Energy Consultants Group in Anamosa, Iowa

Jefferson Electric, LLC in Indianapolis, Ind.

Wayne's Solar in Ormond Beach, Fla.

Wells Solar in Austin, Texas

Sunbright Solar LLC, Tucson, Ariz.

Six additional installers in Florida, Texas and New Mexico will also offer homeowners Panasonic's benefits as new Premium Level installers, with exclusive access to qualified sales leads, a library of cooperative marketing assets, training programs and a robust Installer Portal:

512 Solar in Austin, Texas

Greenbelt Solar in Austin, Texas

IES Texas Solar in San Antonio, Texas

Texas Solar in Organ Mountain Solar & Electric in Las Cruces, N.M.

Solar SME Inc. in Dallas, Texas

Bob Heinmiller Solar Solution in Orlando, Fla.

"It's more important now than ever to have a strong presence in the fastest-growing solar markets in the U.S. In fact, Florida and Texas are the second and third hottest markets in solar growth in the country, behind only California. Compounded with homeowners' urgency to take advantage of tax credits, more expert installers are needed to keep up with the demand," said Mukesh Sethi, Director, Solar and Energy Storage, Panasonic Life Solutions Company of America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America. "Panasonic is thrilled to welcome 13 new certified installers to our Elite and Premium Installer tiers to serve homeowners in Florida, Arizona, Texas, Iowa, Indiana and New Mexico."

Introduced in 2016, the Panasonic Solar Residential Installer Program provides exclusive benefits and business opportunities to tiers of installers who meet certain qualifications, including Panasonic's high standard of excellence. In addition to business-supporting perks, members of these exclusive tiers are able to pass on to consumers the benefits they receive, such as special pricing and preferred access to in-demand and new products. For more information for installers, visit: na.panasonic.com/us/solar/installer.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

