Panaya & Worksoft Partner to Deliver Change Intelligence with Smart Automation for SAP Customers

HACKENSACK, N.J., July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya , the leader in SaaS-based Change Intelligence for SAP, Oracle, and Salesforce, today announced a new partnership with Worksoft providing SAP IT organizations with a best in class Change Intelligence solution that enables SAP ECC users to migrate or optimize their system risk-free.

The partnership creates the perfect solution for Change Intelligence with smart test automation for SAP customers, and is ideal for both technical and business users, ensuring control and visibility into ERP projects. With Panaya and Worksoft's joint solution, any development, business, and test automation stakeholder can proactively manage and accelerate SAP change projects.

Thanks to the new partnership, Panaya's powerful impact analysis, and automatic code corrections are now also powered by the Worksoft Test Execution suite, resulting in cutting edge automation scoping. The joint solution enables customers to effectively manage S/4HANA system conversion, S/4HANA greenfield implementation, and ECC Optimization projects, always one step ahead with foresight into what to fix, what to test and what to automate.

"For our customers, this partnership enables a new level of continuous, automated quality assurance for SAP S/4HANA Brownfield and Greenfield migrations as well as ECC optimization. customers can work seamlessly from Panaya's platform, as a single source of truth where they can plan, execute and monitor manual and automated tests with the quality standards they have come to expect using Panaya," said David Binny, Panaya CEO. "With so many unknowns in today's climate amid an increasing number of pivots and tightening IT budgets, ensuring zero defects during critical business process change while optimizing on cost and quality is a huge challenge for our SAP customers. With Worksoft, we're giving strained IT teams the power to do more with less, reducing the time, cost, and risk of any S/4HANA system conversion, new implementation, or ECC optimization project by up to 50 percent.

The solution is a continuation of both Panaya and Worksoft's commitment to helping SAP customers in their transition to S/4HANA. By combining Panaya's Impact Analysis solutions and test management capabilities with Worksoft's continuous test automation platform, the deeper partnership provides the safest and most cost-effective way for your organization to maximize ROI on its current SAP system, or prepare for the next step in its ERP evolution.

"Panaya's Change Intelligence is now fully integrated with Worksoft's Connective Automation platform, offering customers unparalleled process understanding, automation and industry-leading change impact analysis," said Tony Sumpster, CEO at Worksoft. "The integrated platform is already providing value to leading fortune 50 customers, driving 614% ROI in less than six months for complex S/4HANA projects. "This powerful integration is a game changer across the SAP ecosystem, combining Panaya's Change Intelligence and Certify test automation to enable customers to deploy faster and reduce risk in major S/4 transformations."

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Change Intelligence Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications.

About Worksoft Inc.

Worksoft provides Connective Automation for the world's largest organizations, automating the full lifecycle of a business process from discovery to testing to RPA. Our codeless automation empowers QA teams and global leaders to deliver flawless applications faster and more efficiently with the ability to repurpose automation for RPA in production for maximum scalability. This enables Fortune 1000 companies to accelerate delivery for their mission-critical business applications like SAP, Oracle, Salesforce, Workday®, SuccessFactors, ServiceNow, and more. Chosen by SAP IT to test SAP applications and recognized by leading Global System Integrators, Worksoft automation is embedded into their ERP practices to support their Agile, DevOps, and SAFe methodologies and accelerate digital transformations.

