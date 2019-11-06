Panaya Announces its Change Acceleration and Testing Platform ForeSight is Now Available on the Salesforce AppExchange

HACKENSACK, N.J., Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Panaya, the leader in SaaS-based change acceleration and testing for Salesforce, Oracle and SAP, today announced that its ForeSight solution for change and impact analysis is now available on the Salesforce AppExchange. The new ForeSight solution empowers Salesforce users to benefit from full visibility into change impact and risk analysis.

Panaya Foresight is available on Salesforce AppExhange here: https://appexchange.salesforce.com/listingDetail?listingId=a0N3A00000FR4VnUAL

As your Salesforce environment scales, so do its complexities and demands, making it difficult to understand the impact of planned customizations and changes. ForeSight provides a 360-degree view of the impact of change, allowing solution architects, Salesforce admins, business analysts and developers to gain visibility into any Salesforce change delivery before going into production to deliver customizations and change projects with confidence.

With Panaya ForeSight for Salesforce, you now have a new level of insight, including:

Future-forward impact analysis: Get a critical view into the impact that changes will have to better anticipate unforeseen disruptions to the ecosystem, along with development and testing recommendations on how to move forward before go-live.

Get a critical view into the impact that changes will have to better anticipate unforeseen disruptions to the ecosystem, along with development and testing recommendations on how to move forward before go-live. Test acceleration: Understand all impacted components to pinpoint which elements need to be changed and when, reducing overall testing time while simultaneously removing risk.

Understand all impacted components to pinpoint which elements need to be changed and when, reducing overall testing time while simultaneously removing risk. Simplified decision making: With a focus on data-based decision making, ForeSight allows developers to reduce the time it takes to prioritize changes – from days to just hours.

Panaya ForeSight also assists in the transition to the Salesforce Lightning Experience by significantly reducing the risk of unexpected go-live errors. ForeSight identifies and addresses components, code and features that lack compatibility so you can safely remove or replace features not relevant in the Lightning Experience.

"We are proud to partner with Salesforce and empower users with the ability to run and test critical business changes with confidence," said David Binny, CEO at Panaya. "We understand the important role that Salesforce plays in driving the modern organization, and we've designed Panaya ForeSight as a robust platform to reduce complexity and enable companies to embrace all the benefits of whichever Salesforce platform they choose. We are proud to see ForeSight on AppExchange where Salesforce partners can more easily access this latest solution," he adds.

"Panaya is a welcome addition to AppExchange, and its latest solution Foresight empowers Salesforce users to minimize business disruption and instead nurture efficiency and innovation, a critical component to remaining competitive in the era of the digital enterprise," said Woodson Martin, GM of Salesforce AppExchange. "AppExchange is constantly evolving to enable our partners to build cutting-edge solutions to drive customer success."

For more information about Panaya Foresight and Panaya's solutions: https://www.panaya.com/salesforce/

About Panaya

Panaya enables organizations to accelerate application change and continuously deliver innovation with its Enterprise Agile Delivery Platform. Panaya provides cloud-based application delivery and testing solutions that ensure collaboration between Business and IT. Enabling enterprise agility with faster release velocity and uncompromising quality, Panaya delivers an optimized user experience with end-to-end visibility of the application lifecycle. Since 2008, 3,000 companies in 62 countries, including a third of the Fortune 500, have been using Panaya to deliver quick quality change to enterprise applications.

