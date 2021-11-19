The dry pancake mixes market holds the biggest share of the global pancake mixes market with several players offering a dry variety of pancake mixes where the requirement is just water.

Market players are coming up with various innovations in dry pancake mixes to attract consumers. For instance, they have started offering dry pancake mixes containing high protein for consumers looking for protein-rich packaged foods.

Most dry pancake mixes come wrapped in resealable packs to protect them from moisture. Such innovations are expected to help the market grow and increase the overall revenue of the global pancake mixes market during the forecast period.

The report is segmented by the product (dry pancake mixes and liquid pancake mixes) and geography (the Americas, APAC and EMEA).

Vendor Insights

The global pancake mixed market market is fairly concentrated, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their products. Some vendors are also adopting inorganic growth strategies such as M&As to remain competitive in the market.

For Instance- In 2018, Castle Kitchen Foods introduced a plant-based vegan protein pancake mix in the North American market in response to growing demand for more protein in convenience-based foods. Similarly, Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods launched new Muesli Cups in three varieties: Tropical, Original Gluten Free, and Grain-free Paleo

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

C.H. Guenther & Son

Continental Mills

General Mills

Hodgson Mill

PepsiCo

The Hain Celestial Group

The J.M. Smucker Company

Geographical Market Analysis

The Americas region will account for the highest growth of 44% during the forecast period.

The overall consumption of pancakes is significantly high in American countries including the US and Canada , where pancakes are usually served with maple syrup.

The region's consumers have become increasingly conscious about gluten intolerance and look for gluten-free variants of pancake mixes.

Key Market Trends & Challenges:

One of the key factors driving growth in the pancake mixes market is the increasing influence of food channels and shows on TV to prepare pancakes at home.

The growing prevalence of television channels like TLC and Food. Food is making many consumers aware of how pancake varieties can be prepared at home. However, due to factors like busy lifestyles and less time available for cooking, consumers often prefer packaged pancake mixes. Thus, the increasing influence of food channels and shows on TV is one of the prominent factors pushing consumers to buy pancake mixes.

The harmful ingredients used in pancake mixes will be a major challenge for the pancake mixes market.

Some vendors use partially hydrogenated oil, and several studies have validated that partially hydrogenated oil contains trans-fat, which raises LDL (Low-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, lowers HDL (High-density lipoprotein) cholesterol, and has other harmful effects. Thus, many end-consumers avoid buying packaged pancake mixes and try preparing batter themselves. Since people are increasingly becoming conscious about the ingredients used in the products they consume, it is imperative for vendors not to use ingredients that can harm the overall health of consumers.

Pancake Mixed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2017 Forecast period 2018-2022 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4% Market growth 2017-2022 USD 152.49 billion Market structure Fairly Concentrated YoY growth (%) 5.43 Performing market contribution America at 44% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods, C.H. Guenther & Son, Continental Mills, General Mills, Hodgson Mill, PepsiCo, The Hain Celestial Group, and The J.M. Smucker Company. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

