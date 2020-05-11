Panda Express Announces Appreciation Discount To Healthcare Workers And First Responders For The Rest Of The Year

Since March, the company's philanthropic arm Panda Cares® and co-founders Andrew and Peggy Cherng have donated nearly $9 million to support various COVID-19 relief efforts, including partnering with Feeding America® as well as providing hot meals and personal protective equipment (PPE) to healthcare workers. More than 4 million N95, KN95 and surgical masks have been sourced and allocated to hospitals in 13 cities and counting, with a commitment to donate 50,000 meals to care for the healthcare community by June. Panda will continue to fundraise for its COVID-19 Community Care Fund with a new focus on the race to find a cure, supporting a team of renowned scientists that are developing a treatment for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"In a time when connection seems difficult to grasp, we hope to bring comfort and hope by giving back and letting our communities know that they are not alone," said Dr. Peggy Cherng, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Panda Restaurant Group. "The appreciation discount program for hospital workers and first responders is a small token of our appreciation for all that they do for us. We will continue to support hospitals with PPE and food donations. Our commitment to caring for our frontline caregivers extends beyond Hospital Week—we will do everything in our ability, however big or small, to take care of our heroes."

As a result of the restaurant brand's philanthropic impact throughout the pandemic and the Cherngs' long-time advocacy of the healthcare space, Panda Express has been recently chosen as the exclusive lunch and dinner partner of MED 4 OUR WORLD, an organization that focuses on providing medical care to underserved communities and has since pivoted during COVID-19 to providing free meals to hospitals nationwide. To kick off this partnership, Panda sponsored MED 4 OUR WORLD's National Nurses Day (May 6) celebration with 450 hot meals to the staff at Palomar Health Foundation locations in San Diego, California.

Since March 2020, all Panda Cares donations are allocated to Panda's COVID-19 Community Care Fund to donate PPE to hospitals in need, so doctors and nurses are best equipped to care for their patients. For more information about how Panda is navigating through COVID-19, please visit www.pandaexpress.com/forourpandafamily.

*This offer is only valid for in-store orders at participating Panda Express and Panda Inn locations in the U.S. and Canada. Not valid with orders made online, through the Panda Express mobile app, or through any third-party delivery service. This offer may not be combined with any other discount, code, or promotion. Valid until December 31, 2020. Panda Restaurant Group, Inc. reserves the right to modify or discontinue this discount at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply.

About Panda Express ®

On a mission to inspire better lives, American Chinese trailblazer Panda Express is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express, including the Wok Smart® selections, is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,200 locations throughout the U.S. and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to more than ten international countries. Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares®, the organization's philanthropic arm, has raised more than $196 million and countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 12 million youths as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2020, Panda established the Panda Cares Scholars Program to provide the necessary funding, academic support and leadership development to help high school and college students learn, lead and thrive towards a bright future. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

