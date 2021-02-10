Panda Express® Invites Guests To Celebrate Moments That Matter This Lunar New Year With New Digital Red Envelope Experience

To bring to life the spirit of Lunar New Year and invite those who may be unfamiliar, Panda unveils a new 3-minute short film that tells a story through the lens of a young man discovering the meaning of the holiday in his own way. The short explores the idea that a person's desire to come together with loved ones and wish them good fortune is in fact a shared value that connects us all.

"While Lunar New Year may be celebrated differently throughout the world and may hold a different meaning for every individual, the holiday unites us under one universal ideal," said Andrea Cherng, Chief Brand Officer at Panda Express. "The holiday invokes feelings of hope for the future and inspires us all to savor meaningful moments together. As a family-owned business founded by Chinese immigrants, we are honored to share the significance behind Lunar New Year with our guests in new ways every year and present them with opportunities to spread renewed hope and good fortune to those around them."

The auspicious holiday is not complete without a family meal filled with symbolic dishes that bring forth new beginnings. As vibrant as the fireworks that light up the night sky on Lunar New Year's Eve, Panda Express' Firecracker Chicken Breast® returns with the same bold and loud flavors. The Wok Smart® menu features raised without antibiotics chicken breast, fresh bell peppers, onions, green beans and whole dried chilis, all wok-tossed in a savory black bean sauce. Guests can enjoy this dish and other Lunar New Year favorites like Chow Mein noodles for long life, Orange Chicken with orange for prosperity, Honey Walnut Shrimp representing happiness, and Spring Rolls resembling gold bars for wealth — with Panda's new $29 Family Meal for a limited time. The digital red envelope offer can be redeemed this year for $2 off a purchase of a two-entrée plate with Firecracker Chicken Breast as an entrée selection, or a free 22 oz. beverage, or a free order of Vegetable Spring Rolls.

Extending the excitement of Lunar New Year to guests at every touchpoint, Panda is making it easier than ever for families and communities to participate in this joyous time of the year. With distance learning continuing for many schools, Panda took its in-classroom cultural education program virtual— Let's Explore!: Lunar New Year, a free online program, gives teachers and parents nationwide the tools they need to spark cultural curiosity in students. Additionally, Panda has teamed up with Joy Cho, the Founder and Creative Director of Oh Joy! to create limited-edition celebration kits for the whole family. The Lunar New Year Celebration Kit includes exclusive Oh Joy! child and adult aprons, a recipe book, eight red envelope cards with good fortunes, Panda Cub Club activity sheets, and more. Guests can purchase one at shop.pandaexpress.com while supplies last.

About Panda Express

On a mission to inspire better lives, Panda Express® is the largest Asian dining concept in the U.S. Family-owned and operated since 1983 by co-founders and co-CEOs Andrew and Peggy Cherng, Panda Express is best known as a trailblazer for creating a wide variety of industry-first recipes, including its best seller the Original Orange Chicken® and award-winning Honey Walnut Shrimp™, which have defined the category of authentic American Chinese cuisine. Each dish at Panda Express, including the Wok Smart® selections, is thoughtfully crafted with quality ingredients and inspired by bold Chinese flavors and culinary principles. The restaurant brand has more than 2,200 locations and has introduced American Chinese cuisine to twelve international countries. Powered by this global family of associates, Panda Cares®, the philanthropic arm of Panda Express, has raised more than $216 million and dedicated countless volunteer hours in bettering the health and education for over 12 million youths, as well as supporting communities in need since 1999. In 2020, the organization established the Panda Cares Scholars Program to provide the necessary funding, academic support and leadership development to help high school and college students learn, lead and thrive towards a bright future. For more information about Panda, visit pandaexpress.com, or find us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

