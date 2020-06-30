Pandemic Can't Stop Charlotte Launch of Luxury Fashion Liquidation Store

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of business slowdowns due to Covid-19 retail innovator Off Price Luxury* announced today its Charlotte store grand opening July 1-4 10:00 AM till 6:00 PM.

It's conveniently located at 7004 Smith Corners Boulevard, Suite B near Northlake Mall and the intersection of I-77 & Harris Boulevard.

This new store is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lotz International recognized in 2019 by Inc. 5,000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America.

Unlike any other boutique in the region this upscale, innovative, store features amazing top tier brands just a few of which are:

Gucci

Louis Vuitton

Prada

Canada Goose

Ralph Lauren

Coach

Michael Kors

Burberry

Chanel

Savings of 60-90% on trendsetting fashions happen every day. Customers can expect treasures on every visit while not breaking the bank.

CEO Samuel Pires said "We are bringing a totally different, 21st century, vigorous shopping experience to Charlotte having already proven the concept in neighboring Shelby. The grand opening will also feature a free Chanel gift for every guest and luxury giveaways for shoppers finding hidden prizes on the racks."

Details on the store opening can be found along with other updates on the fast growing "Off Price Luxury – CLT" Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/OPLCLT/)

Appropriate social distancing and mask guidelines are encouraged with 100% compliance as will be the case with our dedicated Off Price Luxury* customer team.

SOURCE Off Price Luxury