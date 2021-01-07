Pandemic Drives Tenfold Increase in 2020 European Demand for the Splashtop Remote Computer Labs Solution for Education

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Splashtop Inc., a worldwide leader in remote access and remote support solutions, reports that demand for its remote labs access software for education has skyrocketed in Europe, with the number of customers growing more than tenfold between Q2 and Q4 of 2020.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has made remote access imperative in many situations, including the ability for students and faculty to use on-campus computer lab resources even when school facilities are closed," said Alex Draaijer, Splashtop's general manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). "Throughout Europe, and especially in the UK, France and Germany, we've seen a rapid escalation of demand for our remote access solution for computer labs, driven largely by word-of-mouth recommendations from one school to another."

Almost all of Splashtop's remote computer lab access customers in Europe are higher education institutions. Demand is particularly strong in the UK and Ireland, with 2020 customers including London's Royal College of Art and Middlesex University, the University of Westminster, the University of the West of Scotland, Cardiff Metropolitan University and Dublin's Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

Splashtop Makes Computer Lab Resources Accessible Anywhere, Any Time

Increasingly, students and teachers at higher education institutions rely on the ability to edit videos and sound or do 3D graphics and modeling through specialized software applications that typically require high-end processing power, often Mac workstations, or expensive licenses that are practical only for computer labs. These applications include:

Adobe Creative Suite (e.g., Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, Dreamweaver, After Effects)

AutoDesk AutoCAD, Revit, 3ds Max, Fusion 360, Maya, Avid Media Composer and Avid Pro Tools

Vectorworks, ArcGIS, Rhino, SketchUp, SolidWorks and other high-end computer-aided design, 3D modeling, analytics and 3D graphics software

With Splashtop remote access software—specifically, Splashtop Enterprise for Remote Labs—students and teachers can access these important resources from anywhere, including their kitchen tables or living room couches, using their own computers, tablets, mobile phones or inexpensive Chromebooks.

Additionally, Splashtop remote access makes valuable computer lab resources usable 24 hours a day, seven days a week, well beyond the scheduled class times or designated time slots required for physical lab access.

"Schools and universities are discovering that this expanded availability of computer lab resources means that students can spend more time working with the software applications they need for their studies," said Mark Lee, co-founder and CEO of Splashtop. "This unexpected benefit is one that will persist long after the pandemic restrictions are lifted."

