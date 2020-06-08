Pandemic Outbreaks in the Past Decade: A BCC Research Overview

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Report Includes:

- An overview of the pandemic outbreaks occurred over the last decade (2010-2020)







- Discussion of several serious epidemiological outbreaks, their socioeconomic impact, R&D efforts, treatment and diagnostics, clinical trial landscape, and regulatory and reimbursement landscape

- Data corresponding to number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country wise) due to various pandemics, including novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), SARS, MERS, HIV/AIDS, H1N1, Ebola virus etc.

- Correlation of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak to previous epidemiological outbreaks in terms of policies and measures of prevention and control, and the lessons learned thereafter

- Insight into key scientific breakthroughs and pipeline products targeting infectious disease treatments, including the novel coronavirus disease and its antibody-based clinical program (antibody to MERS-CoV infection)



Summary

Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by transmission of human-to-human infection.Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola and Zika.



Main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness and contagiousness. Pandemics adversely have affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments.



Human history has experienced major pandemics such as smallpox, cholera, plague, dengue, AIDS, influenza, extreme acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), West Nile disease and tuberculosis.Influenza pandemics are sporadic yet frequent phenomena.



Since the 1500s, influenza pandemics have occurred about three times a century, or about every 10 to 50 years.Three influenza pandemics occurred in the 20th century: 1918 influenza pandemic ("Spanish flu"), 1957-1958 pandemic ("Asian flu"), and the 1968 pandemic ("Hong Kong flu").



Each pandemic harmed human life and economic growth.For example, the 1918 influenza pandemic killed more than 20 million people worldwide.



The World Health Organization (WHO) cites that pandemic as the deadliest in world history.



