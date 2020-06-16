Pandemic Outbreaks in the Past Decade: Correlation of COVID-19 to Previous Epidemiological Outbreaks in Terms of Policies and Measures of Prevention and Control

DUBLIN, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pandemic Outbreaks in the Past Decade: A Research Overview" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pandemics are outbreaks of disease that become widespread by the transmission of human-to-human infection. Throughout recent history, disease outbreaks and pandemics include Spanish flu, Hong Kong flu, SARS, H7N9, Ebola, and Zika. The main features of a pandemic include broad geographic spread, disease movement, novelty, intensity, high attack rates, and explosivity, limited population immunity, infectiousness, and contagiousness. Pandemics adversely have affected the health of the global population and destabilized the world's economies, social infrastructures, and both geopolitical and natural environments.

Human history has experienced major pandemics such as smallpox, cholera, plague, dengue, AIDS, influenza, extreme acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), West Nile disease, and tuberculosis. Influenza pandemics are sporadic yet frequent phenomena. Since the 1500s, influenza pandemics have occurred about three times a century, or about every 10 to 50 years. Three influenza pandemics occurred in the 20th century: 1918 influenza pandemic (Spanish flu), 1957-1958 pandemic (Asian flu), and the 1968 pandemic (Hong Kong flu). Each pandemic harmed human life and economic growth. For example, the 1918 influenza pandemic killed more than 20 million people worldwide. The World Health Organization (WHO) cites that pandemic as the deadliest in world history.

This Report Includes:

An overview of the pandemic outbreaks occurred over the last decade (2010-2020)

Discussion of several serious epidemiological outbreaks, their socio-economic impact, R&D efforts, treatment and diagnostics, clinical trial landscape, and regulatory and reimbursement landscape

Data corresponding to the number of confirmed cases and reported deaths (globally and country-wise) due to various pandemics, including novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), SARS, MERS, HIV/AIDS, H1N1, Ebola virus, etc.

Correlation of coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak to previous epidemiological outbreaks in terms of policies and measures of prevention and control, and the lessons learned thereafter

Insight into key scientific breakthroughs and pipeline products targeting infectious disease treatments, including the novel coronavirus disease and its antibody-based clinical program (antibody to MERS-CoV infection)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Introduction to Pandemics

Pathogenic Microbes and Infectious Diseases: 1973-2019

Factors Contributing to the Emergence of Infectious Diseases

Human Demographics and Behavior

Technology

The Role of Needles

Economic Development and Land Use

International Travel

Microbial Adaptation

Antibiotic Development

Classifying Viral Outbreaks, Epidemics, and Pandemics

Current and Potential Epidemics with Pandemic Potential

Current and Potential Pandemics

Current Technologies for Addressing Potential Pandemic Threats

Biological Weapons for Terrorism

The Next Pandemic

Types of Zoonotic Viruses

A Brief History of Global Pandemics

Bubonic Plague (1300 to the Present)

Cholera (1916-1966)

The Spanish Influenza Pandemic (1918)

Asian Flu Pandemic (1957-1958)

HIV/AIDS Pandemic (1980 to the Present)

Influenza A-H1N1 (2009 to the Present)

Malaria (2700 BC to the Present)

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) (2002-2003)

Tuberculosis (4000 BC to the Present)

Treatments for Infectious Diseases

Prevention

Vaccination

Pharmaceutical Treatments

Chapter 3 H1N1 Influenza (Swine Influenza)

Etiology

Epidemiology

Pathophysiology

Types of Influenza Viruses

Influenza Virus A

Influenza Virus B

Influenza Virus C

Diagnosis and Evaluation

Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

Nucleotide Sequencing

Phylogenetic Analysis

Treatment and Management

Prevention of Swine to Human Viral Transmission

Prevention of Human-to-Human Transmission

Vaccines

Antiviral Treatments

The WHO and Containment for Pandemic Influenza

International Influenza Vaccine Stockpile Orders

Pre-pandemic Vaccination

Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA)

Antiviral Resistance

Recreated Viruses

Immaterialized Market Risk

Media Coverage and Vaccinations

Pandemic Preparedness Plans

Chapter 4 Ebola Virus Disease

Etiology

Epidemiology

Clinical Manifestations

Diagnosis

Treatment/Management

Supportive Care

Therapeutics

Vaccines and Prevention

Chapter 5 Middle East Respiratory Syndrome

Etiology

Epidemiology

Geographical Distribution

Sources of Infection

Risk Factors and Transmission

Pathophysiology

Clinical Features

Diagnosis

Molecular Diagnostics

Serological Assays

Treatment and Management

Antiviral Agents

Convalescent Plasma

Antibiotic Therapy

Intensive Care Management

New Treatments

Prevention

Advances in Vaccine Development

Priorities: MERS Research, Surveillance, Management, and Control

Establishing a One Health Global Consortium

Priority Studies at the Animal-Human-Environmental Interface

Priority Studies in Human Populations

Priority Studies for Vaccines, Therapeutics, and Rapid Diagnostics

Chapter 6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (SARS-CoV-2)

Symptoms of COVID-19

COVID-19 Progression

Incubation Period

Epidemiology

Case Fatality Rate (CFR)

Global Confirmed Cases and Confirmed Deaths Due to COVID-19

COVID-19 Research and Development

Diagnostics and Medtech

The Need to Reinvent Ventilators

Clinical Trials on COVID-19

Chapter 7 Lessons Learned from History

Maintaining Essential Healthcare Services

Access to Prevention, Safety Measures, Testing and Treatment

Quarantine and Isolation

International Efforts to Strengthen the Global Outbreak Response System

Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations

European Medical Corps

Regional Disease Surveillance Systems Enhancement Program

The WHO Global Health Emergency Workforce

The WHO R&D Blueprint

World Bank Pandemic Emergency Financing Facility

Chapter 8 Appendix

