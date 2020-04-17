Pandemic Survival Guide for Physicians - Online Training Program. Five Proven Tools to Navigate the COVID-19 Crisis with Confidence.

SEATTLE, April 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TheHappyMD.com is pleased to announce the release of the Pandemic Survival Guide for Physicians. This online video training program, specifically for doctors, teaches the skills to navigate the multiple layers of the COVID-19 crisis to a safe landing in the new normal, however long that might take. The training is open for individual enrollment and volume admission packages are available for medical associations, societies and physician employers.

Pandemic Survival Guide for Physicians Online Video Training. 5 powerful lessons for the 5 layers of the COVID-19 crisis. Tools for physicians to find solid footing, hold their center, clarify core values and ideal practice description and safely guide themselves, their families and their work teams to new normal with confidence -- no matter how long that may take. Pandemic Survival Guide For Physicians online video training. Created by Dike Drummond MD, CEO TheHappyMD.com physician coach, physician speaker, stop physician burnout

This is clearly one of those moments we will all look back on and say, "Remember 2020, when everything changed?" Physicians are no exception. The healthcare industry has been split in two by the pandemic - half in a life and death battle with the virus, the other half throttled back or furloughed, with red ink, pay cuts and layoffs everywhere. The old normal is gone and chaos rules: the hospitals, the economy, the small businesses on Main Street, social distancing. Nightly death tallies and political mudslinging only add to the suffering.

Doctors are at unique risk. They learn to put the patients first and lack basic self-care skills - especially at times of crisis. Navigating this dark passage will depend on learning new tools to find and hold their center, their health, their focus and happiness even when the way forward is not clear.

The Pandemic Survival Guide makes sure physicians …

Don't FREEZE like a deer in the headlights

Don't keep staring at a crystal ball that has gone dark

Don't allow themselves to get hijacked and overwhelmed by fear, frustration, anger, uncertainty and longing for a past that will never return

The brief video lessons in the Survival Guide – none is more than 13 minutes long – teach simple, powerful tools to confidently:

=> Survive the acute crisis and keep loved ones and work teams safe

=> Simplify your life and clarify your Ideal Career/Practice

=> Develop Foresight to recognize the future as it materializes

=> Maintain your creativity and sense of fun and adventure

=> Craft a safe landing on the far side of the crisis for you and your family

Survival Guide participants learn to do more than just survive. They build a capacity to recognize and step into the new normal happier, healthier, more centered and focused on that far shore.

About Dike Drummond MD and TheHappyMD.com

Since 2011, TheHappyMD.com [ www.thehappymd.com ] has been the premier source of coaching, training and consulting to prevent physician burnout. CEO, Dike Drummond MD [www.thehappymd.com/about] has trained over 40,000 doctors in 175 organizations to recognize and prevent burnout in themselves and others. He is the author of "Stop Physician Burnout – what to do when working harder isn't working", creator of the "Burnout Proof Live Workshop" and the "Quadruple Aim Physician Leadership Retreat" where he has trained 167 physician wellness champions to date.

A PERSONAL NOTE FROM DR. DRUMMOND:

Recovery from burnout is an act of survival and a personal and professional rebirth ... the same process of survival and rebirth this pandemic is forcing on each of us. Burnout is a crisis of spirit, an internal meltdown that mandates a change of focus, direction, actions and awareness.

This pandemic is also a crisis of spirit, this time caused by an external meltdown unlike anything in our lifetimes. The layers of impact are unprecedented - infectious disease, practice disruption, economic devastation, denial of the simplest of human interactions.

It is clear that each of us must change focus, direction, actions and awareness to survive this pandemic and navigate to a far shore that is yet unseen.





