Pandemic Trend to Install "Easier to Clean" Floors in Commercial Buildings Cements Pact Between NEx Systems, Inc and OPCMIA Union

STOCKTON, Calif., May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With heightened consciousness about cleaning and substantial increases in the type of flooring solutions that make it easier, NEx Systems has announced a shift in company direction to the craft of polished concrete and epoxy floors. With clean floors topping a list of concerns for returning workplace occupants, there will be preference for smooth, non-porous floors.

NEx will fulfill the installation needs in the construction market by doing exclusively union work in the San Francisco Bay Area and Northern California and has joined the Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons (OPCMIA Locals #300 and #400) as signator.

Adrian Henry, who leads NEx Systems's Polished Concrete Division, welcomes the change. "Our goals here are to focus our capabilities on serving the top tier of new commercial construction and restoration of existing buildings. With an increased importance in the hierarchy of needs for specifiers, and pre-construction estimators on polished concrete, this is the perfect storm." Mr. Henry, a mason and a 30-year career polished concrete and epoxy expert, is confident that the demand for skilled labor to create and install this kind of flooring in this sector can be met. "We want to give confidence to our commercial real estate partners as well that they can fulfill on their promises of a healthy, cleanable workplace and we do the finest, easy-to-maintain floors that fit the bill.".

NEx Systems will be working the bid boards and meeting with project executives. "I am thrilled that our talented crews will be dedicated to serving the expanding needs for polished concrete floors being built by large, union general contractors", said Henry. The Bay Area Economic Council states, "construction is expected to grow by more than 14%."

Henry continued, "With my long history as a trainer for polished concrete science and techniques, NEx Systems will be operating a training site for apprentices with the support of OPCMIA."

"Building wellness is paramount and that starts with the right kind of flooring and maintenance," stated NEx Systems, Inc. founder, Keith Bewley. "Joining the Cement Masons to provide a needed qualified and reliable workforce was a logical move to meet the demands for polished concrete and resinous floors by building owners, developers and GC's.

NEx Systems was founded as a cleaning technology company over thirty years ago in Stockton, California, which will continue to be their base of operations. "The company has long invested in the best talent, equipment and tooling for the job," said Bewley.

In addition to their work in artisan concrete, urethane and epoxy floors, the company does cleaning and disinfection for Workplace Wellness. It also produces eco-friendly products including non-slip coatings like NEx Systems patented PAH and other sealants.

The Operative Plasterers and Cement Masons Union Local 300 (OPCMIA), part of the AFL-CIO, represents over 2500 members in Northern California. The labor union, founded in 1864, plays an active role in the training of apprentice and journeymen and journeywomen masons.

